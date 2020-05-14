Log in
ACROMEC LIMITED

(43F)
Acromec : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results

05/14/2020 | 05:45am EDT

Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results

Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 14, 2020 17:34
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG200514OTHREEGV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lim Say Chin
Designation Executive Chairman and Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 31/03/2020

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 200,787 bytes)

Disclaimer

ACROMEC Ltd. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Say Chin Lim Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Buck Kiang Tan Chief Financial Officer
Chee Keong Chew Executive Director
Chew Leng Goi Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Kit Hong Yee Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACROMEC LIMITED-2.00%5
VINCI-26.00%43 997
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.39%30 591
FERROVIAL2.15%18 794
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.53%18 773
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED0.10%17 765
