MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Acrux Limited    ACR   AU000000ACR3

ACRUX LIMITED

(ACR)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/28
0.205 AUD   +10.81%
01:08aACRUX : Annual General Meeting Results Opens in a new Window
PU
11/27ACRUX : Investor Presentation Opens in a new Window
PU
11/27ACRUX : AGM Script Opens in a new Window
PU
Acrux : Annual General Meeting Results Opens in a new Window

0
11/28/2019 | 01:08am EST

ASX/Media Release

28 November 2019

Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

Melbourne, Australia; 28 November 2019: Acrux Limited (ASX:ACR, "Acrux" or the "Company") held its 2019 Annual General Meeting today at 10:00am at Pitcher Partners, Level 13, 664 Collins Street, Docklands, Melbourne.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 the results of the meeting are set out below and the total number of proxies received are detailed in the attached results report.

Item

Resolution

Outcome

1

Re-election of Dr Geoff Brooke as a Director

Carried

2

Re-election of Dr Simon Green as a Director

Withdrawn

3

Adoption of 2019 Remuneration Report

Carried

4

Approval of 10% Placement Capacity - Shares

Carried

5

Grant of Rights to Non-executive Directors

Carried

4

Election of Norman Gray as a Director

Carried

Resolution 2 concerning the re-election of Dr Simon Green was withdrawn at the start of the Annual General Meeting and before voting took place. Due to personal commitments Dr Green withdrew his nomination for his re-election to the Acrux Board.

The Board would like to thank Dr Green for his valuable contribution and wish him well in his future endeavours.

For more information, please contact:

General enquiries

Michael Kotsanis

Acrux Limited

CEO & Managing Director

P: + 61 3 8379 0100

E: michael.kotsanis@acrux.com.au

About Acrux

Acrux (ASX: ACR) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercialising topical pharmaceuticals. Incorporated in 1998 and using in house facilities and capabilities, Acrux has successfully developed and commercialised through licensees a number of topically applied pharmaceutical products

in the US and Europe. Acrux is developing a range of generic products for the US market by leveraging its on-site laboratories, GMP manufacturing suite, clinical and commercial experience to bring affordable products to market. Acrux encourages collaboration and is well positioned to discuss partnering and product development.

For further information on Acrux, visit www.acrux.com.au

ACRUX LIMITED

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

(ASX REPORT)

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Thursday, 28 November, 2019

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote

Manner in which votes were cast in person or by proxy

(as at proxy close):

on a poll (where applicable)

Resolution

Votes

Votes

Discretionary

Total Votes

Votes

For

Against

Abstain **

Resolution

Chairman of Meeting

For

Against

Discretionary

Abstain

Result

Other Nominated

Person/s

1 RE-ELECTION OF DR GEOFF BROOKE AS A

49,290,746

4,336,931

1,038,940

1,815,472

914,015

52,858,990

4,336,931

914,015

Carried

DIRECTOR

776,532

92.42%

7.58%

2 RE-ELECTION OF DR SIMON GREEN AS A

Resolution

Resolution

Resolution

Resolution

Resolution

Resolution

Resolution

Resolution

Resolution

DIRECTOR

withdrawn

withdrawn

withdrawn

withdrawn

withdrawn

withdrawn

withdrawn

withdrawn

withdrawn

3 ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT

46,465,539

6,679,672

186,555

963,087

372,894

49,109,065

6,752,005

372,894

Carried

776,532

87.91%

12.09%

4

APPROVAL OF 10% PLACEMENT CAPACITY -

46,483,307

8,326,455

181,805

958,337

589,065

49,120,083

8,398,788

591,065

Carried

SHARES

776,532

85.40%

14.60%

5 GRANT OF RIGHTS TO NON-EXECUTIVE

44,146,851

8,961,430

178,015

954,547

418,364

46,781,837

9,033,763

418,364

Carried

DIRECTORS

776,532

83.81%

16.19%

6

MR NORMAN GRAY IS APPOINTED AS A

43,679,141

10,254,229

1,083,130

1,859,662

564,132

44,212,657

12,456,224

1,441,055

Carried

DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY, WITH

776,532

IMMEDIATE EFFECT

78.02%

21.98%

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item

Printed: 28/11/2019 11:06:21AM

This report was produced from the Link Market Services System

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Acrux Limited published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 06:07:04 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 30,8 M
Chart ACRUX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Acrux Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,19  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Kotsanis Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ross Dobinson Non-Executive Chairman
Deborah Ambrosini Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Felicia Colagrande Director-Technical Affairs & Product Development
Timothy Oldham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACRUX LIMITED2.78%21
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.94%23 646
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.4.70%15 122
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.11.05%10 759
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.11.47%9 032
ZHEJIANG NHU CO LTD--.--%6 734
