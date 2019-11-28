Acrux : Annual General Meeting Results Opens in a new Window

ASX/Media Release

28 November 2019

Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

Melbourne, Australia; 28 November 2019: Acrux Limited (ASX:ACR, "Acrux" or the "Company") held its 2019 Annual General Meeting today at 10:00am at Pitcher Partners, Level 13, 664 Collins Street, Docklands, Melbourne.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 the results of the meeting are set out below and the total number of proxies received are detailed in the attached results report.

Item Resolution Outcome 1 Re-election of Dr Geoff Brooke as a Director Carried 2 Re-election of Dr Simon Green as a Director Withdrawn 3 Adoption of 2019 Remuneration Report Carried 4 Approval of 10% Placement Capacity - Shares Carried 5 Grant of Rights to Non-executive Directors Carried 4 Election of Norman Gray as a Director Carried

Resolution 2 concerning the re-election of Dr Simon Green was withdrawn at the start of the Annual General Meeting and before voting took place. Due to personal commitments Dr Green withdrew his nomination for his re-election to the Acrux Board.

The Board would like to thank Dr Green for his valuable contribution and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Acrux

Acrux (ASX: ACR) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercialising topical pharmaceuticals.