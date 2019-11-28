Acrux : Annual General Meeting Results Opens in a new Window
0
11/28/2019 | 01:08am EST
ASX/Media Release
28 November 2019
Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting
Melbourne, Australia; 28 November 2019: Acrux Limited (ASX:ACR, "Acrux" or the "Company") held its 2019 Annual General Meeting today at 10:00am at Pitcher Partners, Level 13, 664 Collins Street, Docklands, Melbourne.
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 the results of the meeting are set out below and the total number of proxies received are detailed in the attached results report.
Item
Resolution
Outcome
1
Re-election of Dr Geoff Brooke as a Director
Carried
2
Re-election of Dr Simon Green as a Director
Withdrawn
3
Adoption of 2019 Remuneration Report
Carried
4
Approval of 10% Placement Capacity - Shares
Carried
5
Grant of Rights to Non-executive Directors
Carried
4
Election of Norman Gray as a Director
Carried
Resolution 2 concerning the re-election of Dr Simon Green was withdrawn at the start of the Annual General Meeting and before voting took place. Due to personal commitments Dr Green withdrew his nomination for his re-election to the Acrux Board.
The Board would like to thank Dr Green for his valuable contribution and wish him well in his future endeavours.
For more information, please contact:
General enquiries
Michael Kotsanis
Acrux Limited
CEO & Managing Director
P: + 61 3 8379 0100
E: michael.kotsanis@acrux.com.au
About Acrux
Acrux (ASX: ACR) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercialising topical pharmaceuticals. Incorporated in 1998 and using in house facilities and capabilities, Acrux has successfully developed and commercialised through licensees a number of topically applied pharmaceutical products
in the US and Europe. Acrux is developing a range of generic products for the US market by leveraging its on-site laboratories, GMP manufacturing suite, clinical and commercial experience to bring affordable products to market. Acrux encourages collaboration and is well positioned to discuss partnering and product development.
