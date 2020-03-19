Acrux : Company Update - COVID-19 Opens in a new Window

ASX/Media Release
20 March 2020
Acrux Limited - COVID-19 Update
At Acrux Limited (ASX: ACR or the "Company"), the wellbeing, health and safety of our employees is always our foremost priority.
The Company would like to reassure shareholders, suppliers, business partners and other communities that Acrux has taken precautionary measures in accordance with the most current advice from state and federal government agencies as well as recognised health authorities.
These precautionary measures include:
-
Educating all staff and visitors on appropriate hygiene and maintaining safe social distancing of at least 1.5 metres.
-
Screening all visitors to our offices on their health and travel history.
-
Restricting visitor access to and movement within our facilities.
-
Cancelling all business related international and interstate travel.
-
Implementing enhanced daily cleaning procedures in our offices and laboratory.
-
Minimising face to face company meetings.
-
Activating business continuity plans internally and with business partners.
-
Creating a committee to monitor the pandemic and the Company's response in accordance with the most up to date and accredited advice.
Acrux is focused on tailoring our response to the evolving situation and will continue to monitor the potential impact of COVID-19 on timelines and business objectives should any disruption occur to Acrux or any of our suppliers and contracted partners.
Acrux and its employees continue their work and commitment to advance the Company's projects in these challenging times.
Authorised for release by the Board of Acrux Limited.
For more information, please contact:
General enquiries
Michael Kotsanis
Acrux Limited
CEO & Managing Director
P: + 61 3 8379 0100
E: michael.kotsanis@acrux.com.au
