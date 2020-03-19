Acrux : Company Update - COVID-19 Opens in a new Window

Log in
03/19/2020 | 10:13pm EDT

ASX/Media Release

20 March 2020

Acrux Limited - COVID-19 Update

At Acrux Limited (ASX: ACR or the "Company"), the wellbeing, health and safety of our employees is always our foremost priority.

The Company would like to reassure shareholders, suppliers, business partners and other communities that Acrux has taken precautionary measures in accordance with the most current advice from state and federal government agencies as well as recognised health authorities.

These precautionary measures include:

  • Educating all staff and visitors on appropriate hygiene and maintaining safe social distancing of at least 1.5 metres.
  • Screening all visitors to our offices on their health and travel history.
  • Restricting visitor access to and movement within our facilities.
  • Cancelling all business related international and interstate travel.
  • Implementing enhanced daily cleaning procedures in our offices and laboratory.
  • Minimising face to face company meetings.
  • Activating business continuity plans internally and with business partners.
  • Creating a committee to monitor the pandemic and the Company's response in accordance with the most up to date and accredited advice.

Acrux is focused on tailoring our response to the evolving situation and will continue to monitor the potential impact of COVID-19 on timelines and business objectives should any disruption occur to Acrux or any of our suppliers and contracted partners.

Acrux and its employees continue their work and commitment to advance the Company's projects in these challenging times.

Authorised for release by the Board of Acrux Limited.

For more information, please contact:

General enquiries

Michael Kotsanis

Acrux Limited

CEO & Managing Director

P: + 61 3 8379 0100

E: michael.kotsanis@acrux.com.au

About Acrux

Acrux (ASX: ACR) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercialising topical pharmaceuticals. Incorporated in 1998 and using in house facilities and capabilities, Acrux has successfully developed and commercialised through licensees a number of topically applied pharmaceutical products in the US and Europe. Acrux is developing a range of generic products for the US market by leveraging its on-site laboratories, GMP manufacturing suite, clinical and commercial experience to bring affordable products to market. Acrux encourages collaboration and is well positioned to discuss partnering and product development.

For further information on Acrux, visit www.acrux.com.au

Disclaimer

Acrux Limited published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 02:12:02 UTC
