MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Acrux Limited    ACR   AU000000ACR3

ACRUX LIMITED

(ACR)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/25
0.185 AUD   +2.78%
08:18pACRUX : Investor Presentation Opens in a new Window
PU
08:18pACRUX : AGM Script Opens in a new Window
PU
11/05ACRUX : Receipt of second R&D Tax Incentive Rebate Opens in a new Window
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acrux : Investor Presentation Opens in a new Window

0
11/27/2019 | 08:18pm EST

ACRUX

ANNUAL GENERAL

MEETING

(ASX: ACR)

28 November 2019

ROSS

DOBINSON

CHAIRMAN

MICHAEL KOTSANIS

CEO

IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMERS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements which are identified by words such as 'may', 'could', 'believes', 'estimates', 'expects', or 'intends' and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties.

These statements are based on an assessment of present economic and operating conditions, and on a number of assumptions regarding future events and actions that, as at the date of this presentation, are expected to take place.

Actual results could differ materially depending on factors such as the availability of resources, the results of non-clinical and clinical studies, the timing and effects of regulatory actions, the strength of competition, the outcome of legal proceedings and the effectiveness of patent protection.

Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of our Company, the Directors and our management.

We cannot and do not give any assurance that the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements contained in this presentation will actually occur and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

We have no intention to update or revise forward-looking statements, or to publish prospective financial information in the future, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other factors affect the information contained in this presentation, except where required by law and under our continuous disclosure obligations.

These forward looking statements are subject to various risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or anticipated in these statements.

4

ACRUX IS AN EXPERIENCED AND PROVEN DEVELOPER OF HIGH VALUE TOPICAL DRUGS

Acrux is a revenue generating pharmaceutical company with an advancing product pipeline of topical generic products nearing additional commercialisation and revenue milestones

Acrux products

Acrux has invested A$34m in R&D from FY16-19

Acrux Pipeline

and now has a drug development pipeline of 14

generic products

Acrux outcomes and expectation

  • 1-3product licensing deals in CY20
  • 3-5product licensing deals in CY21

Products

commercialised

by Acrux

  • Estradiol spray
    Commercialised as Lenzetto® in 33 countries with royalties and milestones received from FY17 onwards. Commercialised as Evamist® in the United States.
  • Testosterone solution
    Commercialised in 6 countries with royalties and milestones received from FY10 - FY18
  • Royalties received on Lenzetto sales grew 77% over prior year
  • Royalties payable to Acrux are expected to further grow and exceed $800k in FY20

5

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Acrux is a revenue generating pharmaceutical company with an advancing product pipeline of topical generic products nearing additional commercialisation and revenue milestones

Focus on specialised and lucrative topical generic market

Highly skilled development team

R&D investment in product pipeline nears commercialisation

  • The topical generic market provides attractive returns with fast, low-risk development costs for highly specialised drug developers
  • The size of the topical generic market in the US is ~US$20bn
  • 14 products now in the pipeline of generic products, with an addressable market of ~US$1.5bn
  • Multiple licensing deals with recurring revenue and potential milestones under negotiation
  • Defined commercialisation strategy to repeatably bring products to market
  • Led by managing director Michael Kotsanis the Acrux team possesses unique development and commercialisation know-howand capabilities
  • State of the art GMP facility and 25 specialised scientists create a substantial competitive advantage in generic product selection, development and commercialisation
  • $34m invested in R&D since August 2015 with R&D costs largely invested for near term products
  • 3 products nearing FDA approval
  • 1 - 3 product licensing deals to be executed in CY 2020
  • 3 - 5 additional product licensing deals to be executed in CY 2021
  • Objective to be cash flow positive by end of 2021

6

REVENUE GENERATING BUSINESS MODEL SUPPORTING LONG-TERM GROWTH

  • With a State of the art GMP facility and 25 specialised scientists, Acrux possesses the capabilities for the development, regulatory submission and approval of generic topical and transdermal drugs
  • Expertise extends to negotiating and dealing with commercial partners for the licensing and commercial launch of products on a global scale
  • The core business model of drug development is supported by ongoing licensing opportunities for manufacturing and distribution

1

2

Generic drug

Development

identification

and IP transfer

4

3

Product launch

FDA review

via licensing deals

and approval

Acrux has invested A$34m in R&D from FY16-19 and now has a drug development pipeline of 14 generic products

7

TOPICAL GENERICS: AN ATTRACTIVE US$20B MARKET

Total market

Oral drugs

Acrux focus:

Topical drugs

Definition of market

Total US prescription

Drugs that are

Drugs that are applied topically (including

pharma market

ingested orally

directly to the skin, eyes, ears and nose)

Market size1

>US$460bn

~US$200bn

~US$20bn2

Generic market share

~90%3

~91%3

47%4

Typical generic

Greater complexity than

development

Variable

Low

oral generic drug development

complexity

Competition from many

Limited generic competition

Generic competition

Variable

given niche market and

drug manufacturers

development complexity

Source:

1.

US market by dosage form, IQVIA Q1, 2019 MAT, US market sales (US$)

2.

Market size for topically applied drugs IQVIA Q1, 2019 MAT (US$)

3.

IQVIA Global Generic and Biosimilars Trends and Insights - 2018

8

4.

IQVIA, National Sales Perspectives, January 2019 - Unbranded generic share of dermatology, MAT

GENERIC DRUG DEVELOPMENT IS FASTER AND LESS RISKY THAN NOVEL DRUG DEVELOPMENT

Acrux's drug development strategy provides more certainty than novel drug development

Acrux's portfolio strategy for topical generics

Novel drug development

Portfolio Strategy

Single Drug Strategy

Sophisticated screening of generic drug candidates

Novel drug development will

remain speculative given high costs

underpins Acrux's de-risked portfolio strategy

and risks of development

Commercial

Strategy

Development

Process

Time, Cost and Value

  • Acrux rigorously screens market data for drug candidates in attractive markets where Acrux can leverage its drug development and commercialisation track record
  • Acrux is able to develop and commercialise a generic drug for ~AUD$3-4m within ~4 years
  • Once a licensing deal is executed and a product launched royalty/profit share revenue is expected to grow strongly
  • Less than 12% of novel drug candidates make it into Phase I clinical trials1
  • Developing a novel drug takes 10+ years1
  • Drug development involves multiple expensive long-term trials

9

1. Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA 2015): https://www.phrma.org/graphic/the-biopharmaceutical-research-and-development-process

ACRUX PRODUCT PIPELINE'S $1.5 BILLION

ADDRESSABLE MARKET

Acrux's $34m investment in R&D unlocks a $1.5bn market in topical drugs with limited generic competition

Addressable market value of pipeline1 ($USm)

  • of commercialised generic (ANDA) competitors approved and on the market2

5+ Generics

4

Generics

$235m

3

Generics

2

Generics

1

Generic

No Generics

$124m

$135m

$987m

Addressable market

US$1.5 bn

Based on 14 products currently in the Acrux

topical generic pipeline

Fewer generic products on the market creates favourable economics

  • Capture higher market share for products with lower competition
  • More than half of Acrux's portfolio have no commercialised generic equivalents

1.

Addressable market for Acrux pipeline is based on twelve months sales to end March 2019 based on IQVIA (Quintiles and IMS Health) sales data

10

2.

March 2019 based on IQVIA (Quintiles and IMS Health) sales data. As at August 2019 there are currently 10+ dossiers submitted to the FDA for a generic version of Jublia® with none commercialised

EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH A PROVEN HISTORY OF COMMERCIALISING GENERIC DRUGS

CEO & MD Michael Kotsanis leads a team of highly credentialed experts in generic drugs

Michael Kotsanis

CEO &

Managing Director

  • Experienced leader in the pharmaceuticals industry with demonstrated success commercialising generic products
  • Formally CCO for Synthon Holding BV, an international pharmaceutical company and a leader in the field of generic medicines
  • Prior to Synthon Michael was President, Europe for Hospira - the largest global generic injectable company, before its acquisition by Pfizer
  • Michael holds a BSc and a MBus

Felicia Colagrande, BSc(Hons), MBA

Product Development and Technical Affairs Director

Significant pharmaceutical operations, dermal drug development, analytical development and production experience. Leads all technical aspects of pharmaceutical product development including R&D, analytical development, project management and CMC development

Charles O'Sullivan, B. Pharm

Portfolio Director

Experienced healthcare executive with senior and international leadership roles in scientific affairs, medical affairs, health economics and government affairs. Previously Asia Pacific Director of Medical and Government Affairs for Hospira (now Pfizer)

Deborah Ambrosini, CA

CFO & Company Secretary

Over 20 years' experience in accounting and business development spanning the biotechnology, mining, IT communications and financial services. Experience in senior management roles ASX listed PDFs

11

PLATFORM FOR GROWTH ESTABLISHED

With $34m invested in the platform over the past 4 years Acrux has a competitive advantage in the identification, development, registration and launch of generic topical drugs

LAUNCH

APPROVE

DEVELOP

IDENTIFY

Acrux Pipeline Status

Description

1-3

Product

Acrux expects a typical license agreement to

licensing deals

consist of an annuity-stylerevenue stream,

targetted for

with the potential for milestone payments to

CY 2020

be included as well

Products

The FDA has made a commitment to review 90%

3

accepted for

of ANDAs within 10 months1. Following initial

FDA review in

review there may be additional FDA questions to

CY 18/19

be answered prior to approval

14

R&D teamwith highly specific topical

Generic products

expertise drive development. Acrux has

in development

unique capabilities for topical drug

development

176

Identified topical

Market screening to identifyhigh potential

drugs, each with

prescription topical products

>US$10m in sales

12

1. Under GDUFA II, the FDA has committed to review 90% of Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) applications within 10 months. ANDA approval will follow if the FDA is satisfied during the review process

MILESTONES & 2020-21 STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES

Significant value expected over the next 24 months with multiple FDA approvals and licensing deals anticipated across the portfolio

Pipeline composition - CY19

Key upcoming milestones

11

CY20

CY21

4 products

4 products

submitted to the

submitted to the

Pipeline

FDA for review

FDA for review

objectives

maintain 11

maintain 11

products in

products in

development

development

3

3-5 product

1-3 product

licensing deals

Commercial

objectives

licensing deals

executed

executed

Cash flow

positive

Development

FDA review

Typical generic pharma licensing deals include an annuity style

profit share or royalty arrangement and may also include

milestone payments associated with deal execution, FDA

approval and/or commercial launch

13

CASE STUDY: TOPICAL GENERIC DRUG MARKET ENTRY

With modest development costs generic drugs represent a de-risked approach to drug development

  • In September 2000 Allergan received FDA approval for its topical cream Tazarotene which is used for the treatment of psoriasis and acne
  • On 4 April 2017, Taro Pharmaceuticals first generic version of Tazarotene was approved
  • Sales as measured by IQVIA (Q1, 2017 MAT) were US$51 million
  • Allergan's sales of the branded drug fell from
    USD$12m in Q1 2017 to USD$7m in Q2 2017
  • Taro Pharma's generic drug achieved aggregate sales of USD$14.4m in its first 6 quarters of sales

16

Branded vs Generic Sales per Quarter ($USD)

14

12

million

10

8

$US

6

4

2

0

Q2 2016

Q3 2016

Q4 2016

Q1 2017

Q2 2017

Q3 2017

Q4 2017

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

ALLERGAN/ALMIRALL

G&W LABS

TARO PHARMA

Source: IQVIA Q1, 2019 MAT, US market sales (US$)

Since launch the generic version of Tazarotene has generated sales of USD$17m

  • In Q3 2018 a second generic version of Tazarotene from G&W Labs entered the

14market

CASE STUDY: SOL-GEL'S PROFIT SHARE FROM THE DEVELOPMENT OF ACYCLOVIR CREAM

  • A small clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercialising branded and generic topical drug products
  • Announced FDA approval for first generic product in February 2019, in a profit sharing partnership with Perrigo
  • Acyclovir cream is used for herpes labialis (cold sores)
  • The FDA Orange Book formulation patent expired in 2007

7.8

6.4

Sol-Gel revenue from profit share agreement ($USD)

0.04 0.00

30-Sep-18

31-Dec-18

31-Mar-19

30-Jun-19

# Products

0

0

1

1

commercialised

  • Sol-Gel'slicensee launched mid Q1, 2019 following FDA approval

In the first 2 quarters since launch the generic

version of acyclovir cream has generated

revenue for Sol-Gel of USD$14.2m

  • Sales as measured by IQVIA (Q1, 2019 MAT) were US$89 million

15

DEBORAH

AMBROSINI

CFO

FULL YEAR PROFIT AND LOSS

Full Year Ending

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

$'000

$'000

%

Royalty revenue

631

2,687

(76.5)%

Interest & other income

579

671

(13.8)%

Grant revenue

4,072

0

-

Other income

4

74

(94.6)%

Total

5,286

3,432

54.0%

R&D investment

(10,917)

(10,624)

2.8%

Other operating costs

(2,189)

(2,705)

(19.1)%

Non operating costs

(515)

(581)

(11.4)%

Total expenses

(13,621)

(13,910)

(2.1)%

Operating loss before impairment loss and income tax

(8,335)

(10,478)

(20.5)%

Impairment loss

-

(5,647)

Operating loss before income tax

(8,335)

(16,125)

(48.3)%

Income tax (expense) / benefit

10

1,943

(99.5)%

Net loss for the year

(8,325)

(14,182)

(41.3)%

Loss per share

Basic loss per share

(5.00) cents

(8.52) cents

Cash reserves

18,152

28,470

(36.2)%

17

FULL YEAR CASHFLOW

Full Year Ending

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

$'000

$'000

%

Cash flow from operating activities

Receipts from product agreements

576

7,872

(92.7)%

Payments to suppliers and employees

(13,233)

(12,731)

3.9%

Interest received

611

610

0.2%

Income tax refunded / (paid)

51

(1,033)

(104.9)%

Grant income

2,057

-

Net cash used in operating activities

(9,938)

(5,282)

88.1%

Cash flow from investing activities

Payment for property, plant and equipment

(380)

(296)

28.4%

Net cash used in investing activities

(380)

(296)

28.4%

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(10,318)

(5,578)

85.0%

Cash at beginning of year

28,470

33,974

(16.2)%

Foreign exchange differences on cash holdings

-

74

-

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

18,152

28,470

(36.2)%

18

FUTURE CATALYSTS

ACRUX

STRATEGY

CY 2020

OBJECTIVES

CY 2021

OBJECTIVES

The success of Acrux's strategy and management's execution will be driven and

measured by:

  • Commercial launch and cash flow generation from new generic drugs
  • FDA approvals for new products
  • Licensing and profit share agreements with generic pharmaceutical companies
  • FDA acceptances for review of new topical generic drugs
  • Continued revenue growth of existing on market products
  • 4 additional products under FDA review
  • 11 products in development
  • 1 - 3 product licensing deals executed
  • Continued revenue growth of existing on market products
  • Cash flow positive by the end of 2021
  • 11 products in development
  • 3 - 7 products under FDA review
  • 3 - 5 additional product licensing deals executed

19

BENEFITS OF A POOLED DEVELOPMENT FUND

1

Companies with PDF status are taxed at 15% on their income and capital gains received from

their investments

2

Australian resident shareholders are exempt from capital gains tax after selling their shares

3

Unfranked dividends received by an Australian resident shareholder from the Company will be

exempt from tax in the hands of the shareholder

4

Franked dividends will also be exempt from tax unless the shareholder elects to treat the franked

dividend as taxable

Shareholders should seek professional advice from their tax advisor regarding Pooled Development Funds and the benefits specifically available to their situation

20

THANK YOU

Michael Kotsanis

Acrux Limited

CEO & Managing Director

P: + 61 3 8379 0100

E: michael.kotsanis@acrux.com.au

Visit our website: http://www.acrux.com.au/

Follow us on LinkedIn:

Disclaimer

Acrux Limited published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 01:17:03 UTC
