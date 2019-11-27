Acrux : Investor Presentation Opens in a new Window
ACRUX
ANNUAL GENERAL
MEETING
(ASX: ACR)
28 November 2019
ROSS
DOBINSON
CHAIRMAN
MICHAEL KOTSANIS
CEO
IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMERS
This presentation contains forward-looking statements which are identified by words such as 'may', 'could', 'believes', 'estimates', 'expects', or 'intends' and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties.
These statements are based on an assessment of present economic and operating conditions, and on a number of assumptions regarding future events and actions that, as at the date of this presentation, are expected to take place.
Actual results could differ materially depending on factors such as the availability of resources, the results of non-clinical and clinical studies, the timing and effects of regulatory actions, the strength of competition, the outcome of legal proceedings and the effectiveness of patent protection.
Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of our Company, the Directors and our management.
We cannot and do not give any assurance that the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements contained in this presentation will actually occur and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
We have no intention to update or revise forward-looking statements, or to publish prospective financial information in the future, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other factors affect the information contained in this presentation, except where required by law and under our continuous disclosure obligations.
These forward looking statements are subject to various risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or anticipated in these statements.
4
ACRUX IS AN EXPERIENCED AND PROVEN DEVELOPER OF HIGH VALUE TOPICAL DRUGS
Acrux is a revenue generating pharmaceutical company with an advancing product pipeline of topical generic products nearing additional commercialisation and revenue milestones
Acrux products
▪ Acrux has invested A$34m in R&D from FY16-19
Acrux Pipeline
and now has a drug development pipeline of 14
generic products
Acrux outcomes and expectation
1-3product licensing deals in CY20
3-5product licensing deals in CY21
Products
commercialised
by Acrux
Estradiol spray
Commercialised as Lenzetto® in 33 countries with royalties and milestones received from FY17 onwards. Commercialised as Evamist® in the United States.
Testosterone solution
Commercialised in 6 countries with royalties and milestones received from FY10 - FY18
Royalties received on Lenzetto sales grew 77% over prior year
Royalties payable to Acrux are expected to further grow and exceed $800k in FY20
5
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Acrux is a revenue generating pharmaceutical company with an advancing product pipeline of topical generic products nearing additional commercialisation and revenue milestones
Focus on specialised and lucrative topical generic market
Highly skilled development team
R&D investment in product pipeline nears commercialisation
The topical generic market provides attractive returns with fast, low-risk development costs for highly specialised drug developers
The size of the topical generic market in the US is~US$20bn
14 products now in the pipeline of generic products, with an addressable market of ~US$1.5bn
Multiple licensing deals with recurring revenue and potential milestones under negotiation
Defined commercialisation strategy to repeatablybring products to market
Led by managing director Michael Kotsanis the Acrux team possessesunique development and commercialisationknow-howand capabilities
State of the art GMP facility and 25 specialised scientists create a substantial competitive advantage in generic product selection, development and commercialisation
$34m invested in R&D since August 2015 with R&D costs largely invested for near term products
3 products nearing FDA approval
1 - 3 product licensing deals to be executed in CY 2020
3 - 5 additional product licensing deals to be executed in CY 2021
Objective to be cash flow positive by end of 2021
6
REVENUE GENERATING BUSINESS MODEL SUPPORTING LONG-TERM GROWTH
With a State of the art GMP facility and 25 specialised scientists, Acrux possesses the capabilities for the development, regulatory submission and approval of generic topical and transdermal drugs
Expertise extends to negotiating and dealing with commercial partners for the licensing and commercial launch of products on a global scale
The core business model of drug development is supported by ongoing licensing opportunities for manufacturing and distribution
1
2
Generic drug
Development
identification
and IP transfer
4
3
Product launch
FDA review
via licensing deals
and approval
Acrux has invested A$34m in R&D from FY16-19 and now has a drug development pipeline of 14 generic products
7
TOPICAL GENERICS: AN ATTRACTIVE US$20B MARKET
Total market
Oral drugs
Acrux focus:
Topical drugs
Definition of market
Total US prescription
Drugs that are
Drugs that are applied topically (including
pharma market
ingested orally
directly to the skin, eyes, ears and nose)
Market size1
>US$460bn
~US$200bn
~US$20bn2
Generic market share
~90%3
~91%3
47%4
Typical generic
Greater complexity than
development
Variable
Low
oral generic drug development
complexity
Competition from many
Limited generic competition
Generic competition
Variable
given niche market and
drug manufacturers
development complexity
Source:
1.
US market by dosage form, IQVIA Q1, 2019 MAT, US market sales (US$)
2.
Market size for topically applied drugs IQVIA Q1, 2019 MAT (US$)
3.
IQVIA Global Generic and Biosimilars Trends and Insights - 2018
8
4.
IQVIA, National Sales Perspectives, January 2019 - Unbranded generic share of dermatology, MAT
GENERIC DRUG DEVELOPMENT IS FASTER AND LESS RISKY THAN NOVEL DRUG DEVELOPMENT
Acrux's drug development strategy provides more certainty than novel drug development
Acrux's portfolio strategy for topical generics
Novel drug development
Portfolio Strategy
Single Drug Strategy
Sophisticated screening of generic drug candidates
Novel drug development will
remain speculative given high costs
underpins Acrux's de-risked portfolio strategy
and risks of development
Commercial
Strategy
Development
Process
Time, Cost and Value
Acrux rigorously screens market data for drug candidates in attractive markets where Acrux can leverage its drug development and commercialisation track record
Acrux is able to develop and commercialise a generic drug for ~AUD$3-4m within ~4 years
Once a licensing deal is executed and a product launched royalty/profit share revenue is expected to grow strongly
Less than 12% of novel drug candidates make it into Phase I clinical trials1
Developing a novel drug takes 10+ years1
Drug development involves multiple expensive long-term trials
Acrux's $34m investment in R&D unlocks a $1.5bn market in topical drugs with limited generic competition
Addressable market value of pipeline1 ($USm)
of commercialised generic (ANDA) competitors approved and on the market2
5+ Generics
4
Generics
$235m
3
Generics
2
Generics
1
Generic
No Generics
$124m
$135m
$987m
Addressable market
US$1.5 bn
Based on 14 products currently in the Acrux
topical generic pipeline
Fewer generic products on the market creates favourable economics
Capture higher market share for products with lower competition
More than half of Acrux's portfolio have no commercialised generic equivalents
1.
Addressable market for Acrux pipeline is based on twelve months sales to end March 2019 based on IQVIA (Quintiles and IMS Health) sales data
10
2.
March 2019 based on IQVIA (Quintiles and IMS Health) sales data. As at August 2019 there are currently 10+ dossiers submitted to the FDA for a generic version of Jublia® with none commercialised
EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH A PROVEN HISTORY OF COMMERCIALISING GENERIC DRUGS
CEO & MD Michael Kotsanis leads a team of highly credentialed experts in generic drugs
Michael Kotsanis
CEO &
Managing Director
Experienced leaderin the pharmaceuticals industry with demonstrated success commercialising generic products
Formally CCO for Synthon Holding BV, an international pharmaceutical company and aleader in the field of generic medicines
Prior to Synthon Michael was President, Europe for Hospira - thelargest global generic injectable company, before its acquisition by Pfizer
Michael holds a BSc and a MBus
Felicia Colagrande, BSc(Hons), MBA
Product Development and Technical Affairs Director
Significant pharmaceutical operations, dermal drug development, analytical development and production experience. Leads all technical aspects of pharmaceutical product development including R&D, analytical development, project management and CMC development
Charles O'Sullivan, B. Pharm
Portfolio Director
Experienced healthcare executive with senior and international leadership roles in scientific affairs, medical affairs, health economics and government affairs. Previously Asia Pacific Director of Medical and Government Affairs for Hospira (now Pfizer)
Deborah Ambrosini, CA
CFO & Company Secretary
Over 20 years' experience in accounting and business development spanning the biotechnology, mining, IT communications and financial services. Experience in senior management roles ASX listed PDFs
11
PLATFORM FOR GROWTH ESTABLISHED
With $34m invested in the platform over the past 4 years Acrux has a competitive advantage in the identification, development, registration and launch of generic topical drugs
LAUNCH
APPROVE
DEVELOP
IDENTIFY
Acrux Pipeline Status
Description
1-3
Product
Acrux expects a typical license agreement to
licensing deals
consist of anannuity-stylerevenue stream,
targetted for
with the potential for milestone payments to
CY 2020
be included as well
Products
The FDA has made a commitment to review 90%
3
accepted for
of ANDAs within 10 months1. Following initial
FDA review in
review there may be additional FDA questions to
CY 18/19
be answered prior to approval
14
R&D teamwith highly specific topical
Generic products
expertise drive development. Acrux has
in development
unique capabilities for topical drug
development
176
Identified topical
Market screening to identifyhigh potential
drugs, each with
prescription topical products
>US$10m in sales
12
1. Under GDUFA II, the FDA has committed to review 90% of Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) applications within 10 months. ANDA approval will follow if the FDA is satisfied during the review process
MILESTONES & 2020-21 STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES
Significant value expected over the next 24 months with multiple FDA approvals and licensing deals anticipated across the portfolio
Pipeline composition - CY19
Key upcoming milestones
11
CY20
CY21
▪
4 products
▪
4 products
submitted to the
submitted to the
Pipeline
FDA for review
FDA for review
objectives
▪
maintain 11
▪
maintain 11
products in
products in
development
development
3
▪
3-5 product
▪
1-3 product
licensing deals
Commercial
objectives
licensing deals
executed
executed
▪
Cash flow
positive
Development
FDA review
Typical generic pharma licensing deals include an annuity style
profit share or royalty arrangement and may also include
milestone payments associated with deal execution, FDA
approval and/or commercial launch
13
CASE STUDY: TOPICAL GENERIC DRUG MARKET ENTRY
With modest development costs generic drugs represent a de-risked approach to drug development
In September 2000 Allergan received FDA approval for its topical cream Tazarotene which is used for the treatment of psoriasis and acne
On 4 April 2017, Taro Pharmaceuticals first generic version of Tazarotene was approved
Sales as measured by IQVIA (Q1, 2017 MAT) were US$51 million
Allergan's sales of the branded drug fell from
USD$12m in Q1 2017 to USD$7m in Q2 2017
Taro Pharma's generic drug achieved aggregate sales of USD$14.4m in its first 6 quarters of sales
16
Branded vs Generic Sales per Quarter ($USD)
14
12
million
10
8
$US
6
4
2
0
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
ALLERGAN/ALMIRALL
G&W LABS
TARO PHARMA
Source: IQVIA Q1, 2019 MAT, US market sales (US$)
Since launch the generic version of Tazarotene has generated sales of USD$17m
In Q3 2018 a second generic version of Tazarotene from G&W Labs entered the
14market
CASE STUDY: SOL-GEL'S PROFIT SHARE FROM THE DEVELOPMENT OF ACYCLOVIR CREAM
A small clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercialising branded and generic topical drug products
Announced FDA approval for first generic product in February 2019, in a profit sharing partnership with Perrigo
Acyclovir cream is used for herpes labialis (cold sores)
The FDA Orange Book formulation patent expired in 2007
7.8
6.4
Sol-Gel revenue from profit share agreement ($USD)
0.04 0.00
30-Sep-18
31-Dec-18
31-Mar-19
30-Jun-19
# Products
0
0
1
1
commercialised
Sol-Gel'slicensee launched mid Q1, 2019 following FDA approval
In the first 2 quarters since launch the generic
version of acyclovir cream has generated
revenue for Sol-Gel of USD$14.2m
Sales as measured by IQVIA (Q1, 2019 MAT) were US$89 million
15
DEBORAH
AMBROSINI
CFO
FULL YEAR PROFIT AND LOSS
Full Year Ending
30 June 2019
30 June 2018
$'000
$'000
%
Royalty revenue
631
2,687
(76.5)%
Interest & other income
579
671
(13.8)%
Grant revenue
4,072
0
-
Other income
4
74
(94.6)%
Total
5,286
3,432
54.0%
R&D investment
(10,917)
(10,624)
2.8%
Other operating costs
(2,189)
(2,705)
(19.1)%
Non operating costs
(515)
(581)
(11.4)%
Total expenses
(13,621)
(13,910)
(2.1)%
Operating loss before impairment loss and income tax
(8,335)
(10,478)
(20.5)%
Impairment loss
-
(5,647)
Operating loss before income tax
(8,335)
(16,125)
(48.3)%
Income tax (expense) / benefit
10
1,943
(99.5)%
Net loss for the year
(8,325)
(14,182)
(41.3)%
Loss per share
Basic loss per share
(5.00) cents
(8.52) cents
Cash reserves
18,152
28,470
(36.2)%
17
FULL YEAR CASHFLOW
Full Year Ending
30 June 2019
30 June 2018
$'000
$'000
%
Cash flow from operating activities
Receipts from product agreements
576
7,872
(92.7)%
Payments to suppliers and employees
(13,233)
(12,731)
3.9%
Interest received
611
610
0.2%
Income tax refunded / (paid)
51
(1,033)
(104.9)%
Grant income
2,057
-
Net cash used in operating activities
(9,938)
(5,282)
88.1%
Cash flow from investing activities
Payment for property, plant and equipment
(380)
(296)
28.4%
Net cash used in investing activities
(380)
(296)
28.4%
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(10,318)
(5,578)
85.0%
Cash at beginning of year
28,470
33,974
(16.2)%
Foreign exchange differences on cash holdings
-
74
-
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
18,152
28,470
(36.2)%
18
FUTURE CATALYSTS
ACRUX
STRATEGY
CY 2020
OBJECTIVES
CY 2021
OBJECTIVES
The success of Acrux's strategy and management's execution will be driven and
measured by:
Commercial launch and cash flow generation from new generic drugs
FDA approvals for new products
Licensing and profit share agreements with generic pharmaceutical companies
FDA acceptances for review of new topical generic drugs
Continued revenue growth of existing on market products
4 additional products under FDA review
11 products in development
1 - 3 product licensing deals executed
Continued revenue growth of existing on market products
Cash flow positive by the end of 2021
11 products in development
3 - 7 products under FDA review
3 - 5 additional product licensing deals executed
19
BENEFITS OF A POOLED DEVELOPMENT FUND
1
Companies with PDF status are taxed at 15% on their income and capital gains received from
their investments
2
Australian resident shareholders are exempt from capital gains tax after selling their shares
3
Unfranked dividends received by an Australian resident shareholder from the Company will be
exempt from tax in the hands of the shareholder
4
Franked dividends will also be exempt from tax unless the shareholder elects to treat the franked
dividend as taxable
Shareholders should seek professional advice from their tax advisor regarding Pooled Development Funds and the benefits specifically available to their situation
Acrux Limited published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 01:17:03 UTC