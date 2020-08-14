ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios S A : 1H2020 Results Report
RESULTS REPORT H1 2020
RESULTS REPORT H1 2020
1 Executive Summary
COVID - 19 IMPACT
The current situation caused by the global coronavirus outbreak has had the following impacts on ACS Group during the first half of the year:
Abertis has been substantially affected by the lockdown and mobility restrictions introduced in most of the countries where it operates, causing drastic falls in the average daily traffic since mid-March and considerably affecting the results. Thus, Abertis' Net Profit contribution to the Group in H1 2020 has been reduced. As restrictions have been lifted, traffic has gradually recovered, mainly in Spain and France.
Clece, during the state of alert, halted or significantly reduced the cleaning and maintenance activities of those social infrastructures that ceased their activity, such as schools or leisure centres, non-essential facilities and air transport. However, activity in hospitals and public facilities were reinforced.
Construction activity has been considered as essential in most of the countries, therefore COVID-19 impact has been more limited. There was no significant impairment on operating margins.
Likewise, Industrial Services activities had a mild impact, meaning only a slowdown of the activity in some regions. Operating margins were not affected.
1.1 Main figures
Grupo ACS
Key operating & financial figures
Euro Million
6M19
6M20
Var.
Turnover
18,817
18,337
-2.6%
Backlog
76,502
75,812
-0.9%
Months
24
23
EBITDA
(1)
1,621
1,345
-17.0%
Margin
8.6%
7.3%
EBIT
(1)
1,098
859
-21.8%
Margin
5.8%
4.7%
Attributable Net Profit
523
361
-30.9%
EPS
1.70 €
1.21 €
-28.9%
Net Investments
1,008
672
-33.3%
Investments
1,125
957
Disposals
118
285
Total Net (Debt)/Cash
(725)
(2,699)
n.a.
Businesses' Net (Debt)/Cash
(610)
(2,573)
Project Financing
(115)
(126)
Ex Abertis
6M19
6M20
Var.
18,817
18,337
-2.6%
76,502
75,812
-0.9%
24
23
1,492
1,391
-6.8%
7.9%
7.6%
969 904 -6.7%
5.1% 4.9%
419
398
-5.1%
Data presented according to ACS Group management criteria.
It includes "Results from Equity Method of operating activities": the result corresponds to associates (including Abertis' contribution to the Group) and Joint Ventures which belong to the ordinary activity.
Sales in the period accounted for € 18,337 million, decreasing 2.6%. The spread of the pandemic caused a general slowdown of the activity during Q2 2020, with a sales impact of -8%.
Backlog reached 75,812 showing a decrease of 0.9% in the last twelve months.
The Group's EBITDA was affected by Abertis' negative contribution. Not considering this effect,
EBITDA accounted for € 1,391 million, decreasing by 6.8%, during the period. EBIT was also affected by the lesser contribution coming from Abertis. Not considering this impact, EBIT stood at € 904 million, decreasing by 6.7% in comparable terms.
Grupo ACS
Main operating figures detail
Euro Million
6M19
6M20
Var.
Backlog
76,502
75,812
-0.9%
Direct
71,952
69,308
-3.7%
Proportional(1)
4,550
6,504
+42.9%
Work Done
19,409
18,867
-2.8%
Direct
18,817
18,337
-2.6%
Proportional(1)
593
530
-10.6%
EBITDA
1,621
1,345
-17.0%
Direct
1,447
1,338
-7.5%
Operating equity method results(2)
174
7
-96.0%
EBIT
1,098
859
-21.8%
Direct
924
852
-7.8%
Operating equity method results(2)
174
7
-96.0%
(1): Refers to the proportional stake of the operating Joint Ventures and projects not fully consolidated in the Group
(2): Includes Abertis' contribution
The Group's H1 2020 Net Profit reached € 361 million. Not considering Abertis, Net Profit reached € 398 million, 5.1% less than H1 2019.
Grupo ACS
Net Profit breakdown
Euro Million
6M19
6M20
Var.
Infrastructures
294
161
-45.4%
Construction
184
177
-3.7%
Concessions (1)
110
(16)
n.a.
Industrial Services
221
206
-7.0%
Services
19
1
-96.8%
Corporation
(12)
(6)
-48.0%
TOTAL Net Profit
523
361
-30.9%
Abertis contribution
104
(37)
n.a.
Net Profit ex Abertis
419
398
-5.1%
It includes Abertis' net contribution
The Group maintained a €2,699 million net debt position as of June 30th 2020, 1.0x annualized
EBITDA.
Net debt variation during this first half is due to the seasonality of the period which implies a cash outflow due to changes in working capital, a lesser use of factoring, the exit from BICC and investments during the period.
H1 net debt evolution (€ mn)
1,409
(54)
(1,600)
(434)
(453)
(809)
(759)
(2,699)
Net Debt
Gross FFO WC var. (1) CAPEX + op.
Dividends +
BICC
Net project
Net Debt
Dec-19
Leases
Treasury
payments
investments
Jun-20
stock (ACS)
and other (2)
Impact from factoring balance reduction in € 215 million during the first half.
It includes Hochtief share acquistion (€ 105 million) and Cimic's (€ 189 million)
5
1.2 Disclosures to CNMV
Dividends
On December 12th 2019, in use of the delegation granted by agreement of the Company's General Shareholders Meeting held on May 10th 2019 the Board of Directors signed off the execution of the second scrip dividend system. The dividend was paid in March 2020 worth € 0.449 per share. 66% of ACS capital opted for remuneration in shares.
Likewise, the General Shareholders Meeting held on May 8th 2020, signed off the scrip dividend for 2020 worth approximately € 1.99 per share to be executed in two instalments: the first one in July 2020 worth approximately € 1.54 per share and the second one in February 2021 worth € 0.45 per share. 65% of ACS capital opted for remuneration in shares paid by July 7th.
Due to market conditions, the amount resulting from July's complementary scrip dividend resulted in € 1.38 per share, less than the agreed amount in the AGM; therefore, the Board of Directors on its meeting held on June 19th 2020 approved an additional dividend worth € 0.16 per share, which was paid by July 6th 2020.
Corporate Governance
On March 22nd 2020, ACS reported the decease of the Deputy Chairman and Board member Mr. José María Loizaga Viguiri.
On May 8th 2020, ACS General Shareholders Meeting approved the renewal of the Proprietary Directors Mr. Mariano Hernández Herreros and Mr. Javier Echenique Landiríbar.
On May 14th 2020, ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A. Board of Directors agreed to choose Counsellor Mr. Pedro López Jiménez, as member of the Audit Commission.
Acquisitions and transfer of shares
On January 3rd 2020, ACS Group announced and initial agreement, through its subsidiary ACS Servicios, Comunicaciones y Energía, S.L., to partially sell PV projects in Spain.
On January 22nd 2020, ACS Group reached an agreement with Galp Energy Group for the sale of its stake in these PV projects in Spain, together with additional ones to be developed and put into operation from 2020 to 2023, with an overall installed capacity of 2,930 MW. Total EV aimed to be reached is about € 2,200 million, generating approximately € 330 million Net Profit for the Group, of which € 250 million were accounted for in 2019.
The abovementioned agreement was modified last July with the creation of a Joint Venture that groups together the projects which are already operative and a first set of those which are under development, from which Galp acquires 75.01% worth € 300-500 million, and ACS maintains its 24.99% stake with a joint control government structure. The remaining projects will be gradually incorporated to this Joint Venture. The transaction is conditioned to the common authorizations for this type of transactions, including the approval of the European Commission competence authorities.
On April 24th 2020, ACS Group, through its subsidiary IRIDIUM S.A., executed the sale contract, together with Hermes Infrastructure fund, of 74% of its capital in a company which had all the stake that the Group had in six shadow toll concessions in Spain. The transaction was carried out with an
6
EV (100%) worth € 950 million and with capital gains worth € 40 million for the stake sold (74%). These capital gains were partially accounted in 2019.
On July 29th 2020, CIMIC Group announced the signing of an exclusive agreement with Elliot regarding the possible 50% investment in Thiess capital which would allow a joint control by CIMIC and Elliot. The entry of an equity partner in Thiess would allow to take advantage of growing opportunities in the mining sector and maintain CIMIC's strong balance sheet.
Loans, credits, guarantees, and other financial instruments
Following a binding agreement signed on March 18th 2020, on April 6th 2020 ACS formalized a derivative contract on its own shares with a financial institution for a maximum of 12,000,000 shares with a Call Option in favour of ACS at a strike price of € 14 per share and a Put Option in favour of the financial institution at a strike price of € 10 per share to be adjusted according to future dividends and to the final price execution. Maturing in November 2nd 2020 to March 31st 2021, at the rate of 115,385 shares per day.
On April 13th 2020, ACS signed a binding derivative agreement on its own shares (Reverse collar) with a financial institution for an initial total amount of 8,000,000 shares divided into two tranches: the first one of 4,000,000 shares with a Call Option in favour of ACS at a strike price of € 17.5 per share and a Put Option in favour of the financial institution at a strike price of € 14.5 per share; the second one of 4,000,000 shares (extensible in option of the financial institution in other 4,000,000 shares), with a Call Option in favour of ACS at a strike price of € 19.5 per share and a Put Option in favour of the financial institution at a strike price of €16.5 per share. It will be effective from April 14th 2020 until May 31st 2021. Options are settled in cash at the exclusive option of ACS.
On June 8th 2020, ACS went to the Euromarkets to issue a 5-year senior bond worth € 750 million maturing on June 17th 2025 and with an annual coupon of 1.375%.
Others
On February 24th 2020, ACS announced an agreement to launch a buyback program of its own shares in accordance with the authorization granted by 2019 General Shareholders Meeting. The maximum number of shares to be acquired under the Buyback Program is 10,000,000 ACS shares, which means approximately 3.18% of its share capital as of the date of this communication. On its side, the maximum investment will be of € 370,000,000. The program will remain in force until
September 30th 2020.
On May 25th 2020, ACS agreed to modify the share buyback program (the "Buyback Program" notified to the CNMV on February 24th 2020, extending the maximum purchase shares' number to 12,000,000 as well as the maximum investment up to € 660 million and extending the deadline to
March 31st 2022.
2 Consolidated Financial Statements
2.1 Income Statement
Grupo ACS
Consolidated Income Statement
Euro Million
6M19
6M20
Var.
Net Sales
18,817 100.0 %
18,337 100.0 %
-2.6%
Other revenues
211
1.1 %
Total Income
19,028
101.1 %
Operating expenses
(13,461)
(71.5 %)
Personnel expenses
(4,120)
(21.9 %)
Operating Results from Equity Method*
174
0.9 %
262 1.4 % +24.1%
18,599 101.4 % -2.3%
(13,317) (72.6 %) -1.1%
(3,944) (21.5 %) -4.3%
7 0.0 % -96.0%
Operating Cash Flow (EBITDA)
1,621
8.6 %
Fixed assets depreciation
(495)
(2.6 %)
Current assets provisions
(28)
(0.2 %)
Ordinary Operating Profit (EBIT)
1,098
5.8 %
Impairment & gains on fixed assets
(0)
(0.0 %)
Other operating results
(32)
(0.2 %)
Operating Profit
1,067
5.7 %
Financial income
110
0.6 %
Financial expenses
(248)
(1.3 %)
Ordinary Financial Result
(138)
(0.7 %)
Foreign exchange results
22
0.1 %
Changes in fair value for financial instruments
18
0.1 %
Impairment & gains on financial instruments
2
0.0 %
Net Financial Result
(95)
(0.5 %)
Non Operating Results from Equity Method*
2
0.0 %
PBT of continued operations
973
5.2 %
Corporate income tax
(242)
(1.3 %)
Net profit of continued operations
732
3.9 %
Profit after taxes of the discontinued operations
0
0.0 %
Consolidated Result
732
3.9 %
Minority interest
(209)
(1.1 %)
1,345 7.3 % -17.0%
(2.6 %) -5.1%
(0.1 %) -39.5%
859 4.7 % -21.8%
31 0.2 % n.a
(0.3 %) +46.5%
843 4.6 % -20.9%
87 0.5 % -21.1%
(1.2 %) -9.8%
(0.7 %) -0.8%
(0.2 %) n.a
(0.4 %) n.a
116 0.6 % n.a
(130) (0.7 %) +36.7%
4 0.0 % +87.6%
717 3.9 % -26.3%
(1.1 %)-13.1%
507 2.8 % -30.7%
0 0.0 % n.a
507 2.8 % -30.7%
(146) (0.8 %) -30.1%
Net Profit Attributable to the Parent Company
523 2.8 %
361 2.0 %
-30.9%
2.1.1 Sales and Backlog
Sales during the period rose up to € 18,337 million, decreasing by 2.6%. The spread of the pandemic together with the applied restrictions in most of the countries worldwide have slowed down the global activity.
Sales breakdown by geographical areas showed the diversification of the Group's revenue sources, where North America represented 51% of total sales, Asia Pacific 21%, Europe 19%, from which Spain represented 13%, and the remaining regions 6%.
Grupo ACS
Euro Million
6M19
Europe
4,046
North America
8,820
South America
1,210
Asia Pacific
4,601
Africa
140
TOTAL
18,817
Sales per Geographical Areas
%
6M20
%
Var.
21.5 %
3,461
18.9%
-14.4%
46.9 %
9,369
51.1%
+6.2%
6.4 %
1,387
7.6%
+14.6%
24.4 %
3,867
21.1%
-15.9%
0.7 %
253
1.4%
+80.0%
18,337
-2.6%
Grupo ACS
Euro Million
6M19
%
USA
7,700
40.9 %
Australia
3,541
18.8 %
Spain
2,998
15.9 %
Canada
683
3.6 %
Germany
338
1.8 %
RoW
3,556
18.9 %
TOTAL
18,817
Sales per Countries
6M20
%
Var.
8,176
44.6%
+6.2%
2,910
15.9%
-17.8%
2,410
13.1%
-19.6%
780
4.3%
+14.1%
418
2.3%
+23.6%
3,643
19.9%
+2.4%
18,337
-2.6%
North America maintained a modest growth thanks to the USA and Canadian markets' resistance, which grew by 6.2% and 14.1%, respectively. Likewise, the activity in South America increased by 14.6%, backed by the positive evolution of energy projects, mainly in Brazil.
Asia and Europe were more affected by the restrictions issued across almost all countries. In particular, activity in Europe decreased by 14.4%, mainly due to Spain, while Germany grew by 23.6% and United Kingdom remained practically stable. On its side, sales' performance in Australia were particularly affected by the exchange rate variation.
Grupo ACS
Euro Million
Jun-19
Europe
13,909
North America
33,447
South America
5,149
Asia Pacific
22,435
Africa
1,562
TOTAL
76,502
Backlog per Geographical Areas
%
Jun-20
%
Var.
18.2 %
15,083
19.9%
+8.4%
43.7 %
32,590
43.0%
-2.6%
6.7 %
3,582
4.7%
-30.4%
29.3 %
23,013
30.4%
+2.6%
2.0 %
1,545
2.0%
-1.1%
75,812
-0.9%
The Group's total Backlog at half-end stood at € 75,812 million, decreasing by 0.9%.
Grupo ACS
Euro Million
Jun-19
USA
27,976
Australia
17,689
Spain
7,401
Canada
4,048
Germany
2,664
RoW
16,724
TOTAL
76,502
Backlog by countries
%
Jun-20
%
Var.
36.6 %
28,018
37.0%
+0.2%
23.1 %
20,114
26.5%
+13.7%
9.7 %
8,489
11.2%
+14.7%
5.3 %
3,545
4.7%
-12.4%
3.5 %
2,987
3.9%
+12.1%
21.9 %
12,660
16.7%
-24.3%
75,812
-0.9%
Australia's Backlog grew by 13.7%, mainly due to mining contracts' extension and perimeter changes related to the incorporation of new businesses.
On its side, US' Backlog rose to € 28,018 million, from which approximately two thirds corresponded to Turner. After the pandemic impact on the commercial activity during the second quarter, backlog remained almost stable in relation to H1 2019.
Spanish Backlog increased by 14.7%. The remaining countries in Europe grew by 1.3%, mainly supported by the German Backlog.
2.1.2 Operating Results
Grupo ACS
Operating Results
Ex Abertis
Euro Million EBITDAEBITDA MarginDepreciationInfrastructures Industrial Services Services CorporationCurrent assets provisionsEBITEBIT Margin
6M19
6M20
Var.
1,621
1,345
-17.0%
8.6%
7.3%
(495)
(469)
-5.1%
(403)
(46)
(20)
(0)
(28)
(17)
-39.5%
1,098
859
-21.8%
5.8%
4.7%
6M20
Var.
1,391
-6.8%
7.6%
904 -6.7%
4.9%
The Group's EBITDA was affected by Abertis' negative contribution. Not considering this effect,
EBITDA accounted for € 1,391 million, showing a decrease of 6.8%. Margin over sales, ex Abertis, stood at 7.6%, 30 b.p. less compared to H1 2019, mainly due to HOCHTIEF's business mix variation, with more weight given to Turner's activity with a lower risk profile.
Likewise, EBIT was also affected by the lower contribution from Abertis. Not considering this impact, the balance at half-end stood at € 904 million, decreasing by 6.7% in comparable terms. Ex Abertis, margin over sales was 4.9%, 20 b.p. less in comparable terms, also affected by the business mix.
2.1.3 Financial Results
Grupo ACS
Financial Results
Euro Million
6M19
6M20
Var.
Financial income
110
87
-21.1%
Financial expenses
(248)
(223)
-9.8%
Ordinary Financial Result
(138)
(137)
-0.8%
Infrastructures
(96)
(105)
+9.4%
Industrial Services
(38)
(31)
-18.1%
Services
(3)
(3)
+4.6%
Corporation
0
4
n.a
Ordinary financial result remained stable. Financial expenses decreased by 9.8% as a result of less average cost of credit facilities.
Grupo ACS
Financial Results
Euro Million
6M19
6M20
Var.
Ordinary Financial Result
(138)
(137)
-0.8%
Foreign exchange results
22
(31)
Changes in fair value for financial instruments
18
(78)
Impairment & gains on financial instruments
2
116
Net Financial Result
(95)
(130)
+36.7%
Differences in exchange and the effects derived from reasonable value variation from financial instruments, as well as their impairment tests and results had an impact of € 7 million, whilst last year the positive impact was of € 42 million.
2.1.4 Net Profit Attributable
Grupo ACS
Net Profit breakdown
Euro Million
6M19
6M20
Var.
Infrastructures
294
161
-45.4%
Construction
184
177
-3.7%
Concessions
(1)
110
(16)
n.a.
Industrial Services
221
206
-7.0%
Services
19
1
-96.8%
Corporation
(12)
(6)
-48.0%
TOTAL Net Profit
523
361
-30.9%
Abertis contribution
104
(37)
n.a.
Net Profit ex Abertis
419
398
-5.1%
It includes Abertis' net contribution.
ACS Group H1 2020 Net Profit reached € 361 million. Not considering Abertis, Net Profit at June- end reached € 398 million, 5.1% less than H1 2019.
The effective corporate tax rate stood at 29.7%, 60 b.p. less in the same comparable term.
2.2 Consolidated Balance Sheet
Grupo ACS
Consolidated balance sheet
Euro Million
Dec-19
Jun-20
Var.
FIXED and NON-CURRENT ASSETS
14,349
37.2 %
13,900
35.5 %
-3.1%
Intangible Fixed Assets
4,169
4,161
-0.2%
Tangible Fixed Assets
2,739
2,653
-3.1%
Equity Method Investments
4,411
4,035
-8.5%
Non current financial assets
915
957
+4.6%
Financial instrument debtors
7
19
n.a
Deferred Taxes Assets
2,106
2,075
-1.5%
CURRENT ASSETS
24,243
62.8 %
25,308
64.5 %
+4.4%
Non Current Assets Held for Sale
2,111
2,037
-3.5%
Inventories
911
896
-1.6%
Accounts receivables
11,552
11,754
+1.7%
Other current financial assets
1,339
1,717
+28.2%
Financial instrument debtors
11
154
n.a
Other Short Term Assets
229
248
+8.5%
Cash and banks
8,089
8,502
+5.1%
TOTAL ASSETS
38,592
100.0 %
39,208
100.0 %
+1.6%
NET WORTH
5,496
14.2%
4,306
11.0 %
-21.6%
Equity
4,778
4,099
-14.2%
Value change adjustments
(361)
(542)
+50.1%
Minority Interests
1,080
750
-30.6%
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
9,041
23.4%
12,331
31.5 %
+36.4%
Subsidies
3
3
-5.1%
Long Term Provisions
1,362
1,286
-5.6%
Long Term Financial Liabilities
6,434
9,852
+53.1%
Bank loans and debt obligations
6,151
9,619
+56.4%
Project Finance
122
107
-12.4%
Other financial liabilities
161
126
-21.7%
LT Operating Lease liabilities
687
659
-4.0%
Financial Instruments Creditors
72
68
-6.2%
Long term deferred tax liabilities
383
343
-10.5%
Other Long Term Accrued Liabilities
100
121
+21.0%
CURRENT LIABILITIES
24,055
62.3%
22,571
57.6 %
-6.2%
Liabilities from Assets Held for Sale
1,187
1,211
+2.1%
Short Term Provisions
1,235
1,110
-10.1%
Short Term Financial Liabilities
3,048
3,067
+0.6%
Bank loans and debt obligations
2,868
2,978
+3.8%
Project Finance
19
18
-1.0%
Other financial liabilities
162
71
-56.4%
ST Operating Lease liabilities
321
315
-1.9%
Financial Instruments Creditors
28
218
n.a
Trade accounts payables
16,756
15,350
-8.4%
Other Short Term liabilities
551
1,157
n.a
Financial Liabilities related to BICC
927
141
-84.8%
TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES
38,592
100.0%
39,208
100.0 %
+1.6%
2.2.1 Non-Current Assets
Intangible assets, which amounted to € 4,161 million, included goodwill from past strategic transactions amounting to € 3,111 million, from which € 743 million came from ACS and Dragados
Group merger in 2003, and € 1,389 million came from HOCHTIEF's acquisition in 2011. The rest corresponded to the integration of various companies in the Group, mainly in HOCHTIEF.
Investment balance held by the Equity Method included the stake in Abertis held by ACS and HOCHTIEF, holdings from HOCHTIEF's associated companies, Iridium concessions and certain energy assets from Industrial Services. Concretely, ACS stake (30%) accounted for € 1,829 million, while HOCHTIEF's (20% minus one share) amounted to € 1,230 million. Therefore, total impact on ACS Group balance sheet stood at € 3,059 million.
2.2.2 Working Capital
Grupo ACS
Working Capital evolution
Euro Million
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
Infrastructures
(4,190)
(3,575)
(5,862)
(3,613)
(3,926)
Industrial Services
(1,429)
(1,346)
(1,350)
(1,199)
(1,274)
Services
(120)
(46)
(31)
(2)
(35)
Corporation
178
186
128
(36)
(5)
TOTAL
(5,560)
(4,782)
(7,116)
(4,849)
(5,241)
During the last 12 months, net working capital decreased its debit balance by € 319 million due to the lesser use of factoring during the period, which decreased in € 333 million in the last twelve months. The commercial discount and securitization outstanding balance (factoring) amounted to € 1,989 million as of June 30th 2020.
Infrastructures' debit balance decreased compared to the one reported in 2019 year-end after CIMIC's payments in 2020 first quarter related to BICC.
2.2.3 Net Worth
ACS Group Net worth accounted for € 4,306 million at period-end.
At half-end Shareholder's Equity included the accrual of July's scrip dividend, but not the capital increase associated to it, which amounted to € 283 million and which was made in July. Not considering this effect, Shareholder's Equity rose up to € 4,382 million. Thus, the change in equity compared to December 2019 is mainly explained by the increase of the treasury balance during the period of around € 300 million.
The impact on adjustments from value changes is mainly due to the Australian dollar devaluation and other Latin-American currencies during the period, as well as impacts from coverages.
Purchase of treasury shares in HOCHTIEF and CIMIC as well as the accrual of HOCHTIEF's dividends explained the reduction in minority interest's balance.
Grupo ACS
Net Worth
Euro Million
Dec-19
Jun-20
Var.
Shareholders' Equity
4,778
4,099
-14.2%
Adjustment s from Value Changes
(361)
(542)
+50.1%
Minority Interests
1,080
750
-30.6%
Net Worth
5,496
4,306
-21.6%
NOTE: On July 20th a capital increase was executed associated to the flexible dividend worth € 283 million
eld
2.2.4 Net Debt
The Group held a Net Debt position of € 2,699 million.
Net Debt (€ mn)
Infrastructures
Industrial
Services
Corporation
Adjust.
Grupo ACS
30 June 2020
Services
LT loans from credit entities
4,433
75
179
1,788
0
6,475
ST loans from credit entities
1,677
311
70
1
(0)
2,059
Debt with Credit Entities
6,110
386
249
1,789
(0)
8,534
Bonds
1,720
752
0
1,590
0
4,062
Non Recourse Financing
80
46
0
0
0
126
Other financial liabilities*
128
26
0
0
0
155
Total External Gross Debt
8,039
1,210
249
3,379
(0)
12,876
Net debt with Group's companies & Affiliates
18
27
0
0
(3)
42
Total Gross Financial Debt
8,057
1,237
249
3,379
(4)
12,918
ST* & other financial investments
954
464
2
301
(3)
1,717
Cash & Equivalents
7,038
1,345
74
45
0
8,502
Total cash and equivalents
7,992
1,809
76
346
(3)
10,219
(NET FINANCIAL DEBT) / NET CASH POSITION
(65)
572
(174)
(3,033)
0
(2,699)
NET FINANCIAL DEBT previous year
1,630
614
(63)
(2,905)
(725)
The half-term variation was due to the period's seasonality which implies working capital cash outflow, increased by a lower use of factoring, the payment of obligations related to the exit from BICC and investments made during this period.
2.3 Net Cash Flows
Grupo ACS
Net Cash Flow
Euro Million
6M19
6M20
TOTAL
HOT
ACS exHOT
TOTAL
HOT
ACS exHOT
Funds from Operating activities
1,179
721
458
1,193
746
446
Dividends from Abertis
432
173
259
216
86
130
Cash Flow from Operating Activities before
1,611
894
717
1,409
833
576
Working Capital
Operating working capital variation
(1,189)
(517)
(672)
(1,600)
(967)
(633)
Net CAPEX
(279)
(234)
(44)
(258)
(188)
(70)
Net Operating Cash Flow from continuing
143
142
1
(449)
(322)
(127)
activities
Financial Investments/Disposals
(645)
(117)
(527)
(414)
(353)
(62)
Operating Leases (IFRS16)
(180)
(139)
(41)
(176)
(142)
(34)
Payments to BICC
0
0
n.a
(809)
(809)
n.a
Other Financial Sources
3
1
2
(177)
(105)
(72)
Free Cash Flow
(678)
(113)
(565)
(2,025)
(1,730)
(295)
Dividends paid
(44)
(5)
(39)
(72)
(21)
(51)
Treasury Stock
(256)
0
(256)
(381)
0
(381)
Total Cash Flow Generated / (Consumed)
(979)
(118)
(860)
(2,478)
(1,751)
(727)
Perimeter change (Increase)/decrease
201
(147)
348
(152)
(133)
(18)
Exchange rate (Increase)/decrease
50
10
40
(16)
(9)
(7)
Total Net Debt variation in the Balance Sheet
(728)
(255)
(473)
(2,646)
(1,894)
(752)
2.3.1 Cash Flow from Operating Activities
Cash flow from operating activities before working capital variations amounted to € 1,409 million, stable in comparable terms when excluding Abertis' dividend, which was temporally halved due to COVID-19 impact on the business.
H1 2020 operating working capital variation resulted in a € 1,600 million cash outflow due to the seasonality of the period in addition to the lesser use of factoring and a temporary working capital deterioration derived from COVID-19.
On its side, net operating investment reached € 258 million, € 21 million less than last year.
2.3.2 Investments
Grupo ACS
Investments breakdown
Operating
Operating
NET
Project /
Financial
Net Project /
Total Net
Euro Million
Operating
Financial
Financial
Investments
divestments
Divestments
Investments
CAPEX
Investments
invesments
Infrastructures
232
(25)
207
394
(230)
164
371
Dragados
33
(14)
19
(0)
(0)
(0)
19
Hochtief
199
(11)
188
374
(22)
353
541
Iridium
0
0
0
20
(208)
(188)
(188)
Industrial Services
47
(4)
43
272
(23)
250
293
Services
11
(4)
8
(0)
(0)
(0)
7
Corporation
0
0
0
(0)
(0)
(0)
0
TOTAL
291
(32)
258
666
(253)
414
672
ACS Group H1 2020 total net investment amounted to € 672 million.
Net CAPEX amounted to € 258 million and mainly corresponded to machinery acquisition for the
Group's mining, civil work, and industrial facilities projects.
Financial and Project net investment reached € 414 million and are detailed as follows: o Infrastructure's area invested around € 400 million, from which nearly € 190 million were devoted to the purchase of CIMIC shares. Around € 160 million corresponded to investment in PPP projects and JV in America.
On its side, divestments worth over € 230 million included the sale of shadow toll concessions in Spain.
Industrial Services area devoted € 270 million mainly to the development of energy assets.
2.3.3 Other Cash Flows
Dividends paid in cash by the Group during the first six months of the year amounted to € 72 million. Likewise, during the term ACS allocated € 381 million to share's buyback, which were mostly intended for scrip dividend purposes.
CIMIC payments to BICC rose to € 809 million during the period.
Furthermore, "other financial resources item" worth € 177 million corresponded to HOCHTIEF's treasury shares worth € 105 million and to premiums of derivatives over treasury shares in ACS Corporation.
3 Evolution per Areas of Activity
3.1 Infrastructures
Infrastructures
Key figures
Euro Million
6M19
6M20
Var.
Turnover
14,235
14,049
-1.3%
EBITDA
1,193
970
-18.7%
Margin
8.4%
6.9%
EBIT
746
559
-25.1%
Margin
5.2%
4.0%
Net Profit
294
161
-45.4%
Margin
2.1%
1.1%
Backlog
63,981
63,299
-1.1%
Months
25
24
NOTE: Infrastructures includes Construction and Concessions activities.
Sales in Infrastructure reached € 14,049 million, representing a 1.3% decrease. COVID-19 impact slowed down the construction activity, mainly during the second quarter. North America grew by 7.8% thanks to the good performance during the first quarter. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific was down by 17.2% because of the pandemic slowdown and the exchange rate impact. The remaining regions were also affected by restrictions applied by different countries due to the worsening of the pandemic during the second quarter.
Operating results were impacted by Abertis; its contribution to the Group was of negative € 45 million. Excluding Abertis, EBITDA accounted for € 1,016 million and EBIT reached € 605 million, decreasing by 4.5% and 1.9% respectively.
Net Profit, not considering Abertis' impact contribution, reached € 197 million, growing by 3.7%.
Infrastructures
Sales per geographical areas
Euro Million
6M19
% weight
6M20
% weight
Var.
Spain
597
4.2%
553
3.9%
-7.3%
Rest of Europe
785
5.5%
776
5.5%
-1.1%
North America
8,263
58.0%
8,911
63.4%
+7.8%
South America
170
1.2%
134
1.0%
-21.4%
Asia Pacific
4,403
30.9%
3,645
25.9%
-17.2%
Africa
17
0%
30
0.2%
n.a.
TOTAL
14,235
100%
14,049
100%
-1.3%
Backlog at the end of the period stood at € 63,299 million, equivalent to two years of production. Backlog remained almost stable in the US market, while in Asia Pacific backlog grew by 3.8% thanks to mining contract extension and the incorporation of new businesses due to the change in the perimeter in service's activities.
Infrastructures
Backlog per geographical areas
Euro Million
Jun-19
% weight
Jun-20
% weight
Var.
Spain
2,592
4.1%
2,520
4.0%
-2.8%
Rest of Europe
5,553
8.7%
5,683
9.0%
+2.4%
North America
31,885
49.8%
31,424
49.6%
-1.4%
South America
1,390
2.2%
466
0.7%
-66.5%
Asia Pacific
21,523
33.6%
22,332
35.3%
+3.8%
Africa
1,038
2%
874
1.4%
-15.8%
TOTAL
63,981
100%
63,299
100%
-1.1%
3.1.1. Construction
Construction
Euro Million
Dragados
HOCHTIEF (ACS contr.)
Adjustments
Total
6M19
6M20
Var.
6M19
6M20
Var.
6M19
6M20
6M19
6M20
Var.
Sales
2,189
2,068
-5.5%
12,009
11,947
-0.5%
0
0
14,199
14,015
-1.3%
EBITDA
193
183
-5.1%
909
802
-11.8%
(52)
18
1,049
1,002
-4.5%
Margin
8.8%
8.8%
7.6%
6.7%
7.4%
7.2%
EBIT
138
142
+3.3%
547
461
-15.6%
(75)
(5)
610
599
-1.8%
Margin
6.3%
6.9%
4.6%
3.9%
4.3%
4.3%
Net Financial Results
(24)
(44)
(62)
(82)
0
0
(86)
(126)
Equity Method
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Other Results & Fixed Assets
(7)
(2)
5
(6)
0
(0)
(3)
(8)
EBT
106
96
-9.7%
490
374
-23.6%
(75)
(5)
521
465
-10.7%
Taxes
(30)
(25)
(134)
(110)
7
7
(156)
(127)
Minorities
(0)
(0)
(215)
(161)
35
0
(180)
(161)
Net Profit
76
71
-6.1%
141
103
-26.6%
(33)
3
184
177
-3.7%
Margin
3.5%
3.5%
1.2%
0.9%
1.3%
1.3%
Backlog
14,556
13,097
-10.0%
49,425
50,202
+1.6%
63,981
63,299
-1.1%
Months
36
32
23
22
25
24
Note: The column "Adjustments" includes the removal of Abertis' contribution through HOCHTIEF, PPA adjustments, PPA depreciation, and consequently the
impact on tax and minorities.
Dragados decreased its sales by 5.5% mainly due to the reduction of the European activity. EBITDA margin remained stable while EBIT margin improved in 60 b.p. Thus, Dragados Net Profit reached € 71 million, in line with sales evolution.
HOCHTIEF sales remained almost stable. Growth in North America offset the pandemic impact in Asia Pacific region, particularly worsen by the Australian dollar exchange rate.
Operating margins increased in core areas except for Abertis' contribution which disrupted EBITDA's growth. Nonetheless, Turner's activity weight, with a lower risk profile, made business mix vary driving to a slight decrease in operating margins.
HOCHTIEF's net profit reached € 202 million, affected by Abertis' negative contribution during the period (€ 18 million). Not considering this impact net result was reduced only 2.9%.
HOCHTIEF
Euro Million
America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Holding
Total
6M19
6M20
Var.
6M19
6M20
Var.
6M19
6M20
Var.
6M19
6M20
6M19
6M20
Var.
Sales
7,017
7,607
+8.4%
4,352
3,688
-15.2%
574
595
+3.6%
66
57
12,009
11,947
-0.5%
EBITDA
195
218
+11.7%
640
583
-9.0%
50
51
+0.6%
23
(50)
909
802
-11.8%
Margin
2.8%
2.9%
14.7%
15.8%
8.8%
8.5%
0.0%
0.0%
7.6%
6.7%
EBIT
156
172
+10.0%
346
317
-8.4%
27
24
-10.7%
18
(51)
547
461
-15.6%
Margin
2.2%
2.3%
7.9%
8.6%
4.6%
4.0%
0.0%
0.0%
4.6%
3.9%
Net Financial Results
(4)
(9)
(57)
(80)
(9)
(7)
8
14
(62)
(82)
Equity Method
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Other Results & Fixed Assets
(0)
(0)
(3)
(7)
8
1
(0)
(0)
5
(6)
EBT
153
163
+7.1%
286
230
-19.7%
25
18
-27.8%
26
(37)
489
374
-23.6%
Taxes
(41)
(35)
(85)
(69)
(6)
(0)
(2)
(5)
(134)
(110)
Minorities
(14)
(21)
(63)
(41)
0
0
0
0
(77)
(62)
Net Profit
98
107
+9.3%
138
119
-13.3%
19
18
-7.7%
24
(42)
279
202
-27.4%
Margin
1.4%
1.4%
3.2%
3.2%
3.4%
3.0%
2.3%
1.7%
Amongst HOCHTIEF's different areas of activity, it is worth highlighting:
The 8.4% growth in Hochtief America sales was underpinned by Turner's outperformance. Operating margins remained almost stable and net profit increased by 9.3%.
Sales in Asia Pacific (CIMIC) decreased by 15.2% due to the impact of COVID-19 and the Australian dollar depreciation.
Europe showed a good sale's evolution with a conjunctural impact on operating margins related to COVID-19.
Corporation Net Profit included Abertis' net contribution in the period from HOCHTIEF's stake, amounting to negative € (18) million, versus € 52 million in H1 2019.
3.1.2 Concessions
Concessions
Key figures
Euro Million
6M19
6M20
Var.
Sales
37
35
-5.8%
Iridium
37
35
Abertis
-
-
EBITDA
144
(32)
-122.3%
Iridium
14
13
Abertis
130
(45)
EBIT
137
(40)
-129.0%
Iridium
7
6
Abertis
130
(45)
Net Profit
110
(16)
-115.0%
Iridium
6
20
Abertis
104
(37)
Iridium
The sale of 74% of the capital of a holding that had all the stake in six shadow toll concession in Spain was agreed in 2019 last quarter. This transaction was completed in 2020 first half.
Iridium, apart from holding 26% stake in the company owner of the concessions, continues managing and operating these assets.
Abertis
Abertis' contribution to the Group's Net profit amounted to negative € (36.6) million, from which €
(27.3) million corresponded to ACS direct stake, and the remaining € (9.4) million to the indirect stake through HOCHTIEF, once minority interests were deducted.
Abertis
Key figures
Million euros
6M19
6M20
Var
Sales
2,592
1,789
-31%
EBITDA
1,784
1,109
-38%
Net Profit (Pre PPA)
514
134
-74%
The significant reduction of Abertis' contribution was due to the impact of the pandemic on its activity. Revenues were down 31%. Abertis' net profit before PPA stood at € 134 million.
On April 28th Abertis paid 50% of the total dividend amounting to € 875 million. ACS received a total amount of € 216 million. Abertis' General Shareholders Meeting agreed to pay the remaining dividend on 2020 last quarter, subjected to approval by the Board of Directors on COVID - 19 impact.
In June, Abertis completed the acquisition of Red de Carreteras de Occidente (RCO) in Mexico, one of the largest highway operators in the country. The 50.1% investment rose up to € 1,477 million.
3.2 Industrial Services
Industrial Services
Key Figures
Euro Million
6M19
6M20
Var.
Turnover
3,804
3,540
-6.9%
EBITDA
413
385
-6.6%
Margin
10.8%
10.9%
EBIT
356
332
-6.7%
Margin
9.4%
9.4%
Net Profit
221
206
-7.0%
Margin
5.8%
5.8%
Backlog
9,794
9,850
+0.6%
Months
18
19
Sales in Industrial Services accounted for € 3,540 million, decreasing by 6.9%, due to COVID-19 impact and therefore less number of renewable energy projects launched.
The activity in South America increased by 20.5% boosted by the development of energy infrastructures, mainly in Brazil. However, North America region was affected by Mexico, which was particularly affected by both the currency devaluation and the exacerbation of the pandemic during Q2 2020.
Operating results stood in line with sales, resulting in stable margins based on business diversification, considering both geography and area of activity.
Net profit accounted for € 206 million, in line with sales evolution.
Industrial Services
Turnover breakdown by activity
Euro Million
6M19
6M20
Var.
Support Services
2,105
2,295
+9.0%
Networks
373
340
-8.8%
Specialized Products
1,241
1,553
+25.1%
Control Systems
490
401
-18.1%
EPC Projects
1,734
1,240
-28.5%
Renewable Energy: Generation
22
19
-15.2%
Consolidation Adjustments
(56)
(14)
TOTAL
3,804
3,540
-6.9%
International
2,127
2,375
+11.7%
% over total sales
55.9%
67.1%
Industrial Services
Sales per geographical areas
Euro Million
6M19
6M20
Var.
Spain
1,677
1,165
-30.6%
Rest of Europe
210
220
+4.8%
North America
556
458
-17.8%
South America
1,040
1,253
+20.5%
Asia Pacific
197
222
+12.7%
Africa
123
223
+80.6%
TOTAL
3,804
3,540
-6.9%
Backlog amounted to € 9,850 million, equivalent to 19 months. International Backlog represented 64.1% of total.
Industrial Services
Backlog per activity
Euro Million
Jun-19
Jun-20
Var.
Support Services
5,347
4,982
-6.8%
Networks
542
646
+19.3%
Specialized Products
3,387
2,983
-11.9%
Control Systems
1,418
1,353
-4.6%
EPC Projects
4,406
4,820
+9.4%
Renewable Energy: Generation
41
49
-
TOTAL BACKLOG
9,794
9,850
+0.6%
International
7,476
6,309
-15.6%
% over total backlog
76.3%
64.1%
Industrial Services
Backlog per geographical areas
Euro Million
Jun-19
Jun-20
Var.
Spain
2,318
3,541
+52.8%
Rest of Europe
719
675
-6.2%
North America
1,561
1,167
-25.3%
South America
3,760
3,116
-17.1%
Asia Pacific
912
681
-25.3%
Africa
524
670
+28.1%
TOTAL
9,794
9,850
+0.6%
3.3
Services
Services
Key figures
Euro Million
6M19
6M20
Var.
Turnover
786
759
-3.4%
EBITDA
47
21
-54.7%
Margin
5.9%
2.8%
EBIT
28
0
-99.6%
Margin
3.6%
0.0%
Net Profit
19
1
-96.8%
Margin
2.4%
0.1%
Backlog
2,727
2,663
-2.3%
Months
21
21
The impact of the COVID outbreak on Services' activity has been uneven. On the one hand, there has been reinforcement of some cleaning and disinfection of critical facilities such as hospitals or public dependencies. On the other hand, there has been a drastic reduction of cleaning services of social infrastructure that have ceased their activity such as schools, leisure centres, non-essential facilities and air transport. The impact on margins was due to a highly labour intensive cost structure and a cost overrun of specific materials for workers' health safety.
Services
Sales per geographical areas
Euro Million
6M19
6M20
Var.
Spain
732
704
-3.8%
United Kingdom
42
45
+7.6%
Portugal
12
10
-12.0%
TOTAL
786
759
-3.4%
Services Backlog reached € 2,663 million, equivalent to over 21 months of production.
Services
Backlog per geographical areas
Euro Million
6M19
6M20
Var.
Spain
2,491
2,428
-2.5%
United Kingdom
155
158
+1.8%
Portugal
81
78
-3.5%
TOTAL
2,727
2,663
-2.3%
Post results events
At the beginning of July 2020, part of Hochtief's commercial paper program amounting to € 750 million approved in May 2020, was successfully placed on the market. As of July 21th, 2020, there were bonds for a total amount of € 409 million with an average maturity of three months and an average cost of -0.13% under this program. The amounts received have been partially used to repay in advance the amounts drawn down from the credit facilities.
On July 29th, 2020, Cimic announced that is having advanced negotiations and that it has signed an exclusivity agreement, with funds advised by Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited, Elliott, in relation to the possible investment of 50% in the capital of Thiess, the world's largest mining services company, which would allow joint control of the same by Cimic and Elliott.
The entry of a financial partner into Thiess will enable it to take advantage of growth opportunities in the mining sector, while maintaining the strength of Cimic's balance sheet.
Cimic expects that the negotiations, which are in an advanced stage, will conclude in the coming weeks with the signing of a sale agreement that would be subject to the usual conditions in this type of transaction, including regulatory approvals.
Description of main risks and uncertainties
ACS Group develops its activities in different sectors, countries and socioeconomic and legal environments involving risk exposure, inherent to the businesses it operates in.
ACS Group monitors and controls these risks in order to avoid a decline in the profitability of its shareholders, a danger to its employees or its corporate reputation, a problem for its customers or a negative impact on the Group as a whole. For risk-control, ACS Group has instruments to identify and manage them properly with sufficient time, either by preventing its materialization or by minimizing impacts.
In addition to those inherent risks to the different businesses in which it operates, ACS Group is exposed to various financial risks, either by changes in interest or exchange rates, liquidity risks or credit risks.
Risks arising from changes in the cash flow interest rates are mitigated by ensuring rates through financial instruments which may cushion its fluctuation.
Risk management related to exchange rates is carried out by taking debt in the same functional currency as that of the assets that the Group finances overseas. To cover net positions in currencies other than the euro, the Group arranges various financial instruments in order to reduce such exposure to exchange rate risks.
The most important aspects impacting the financial risks of ACS during 2020 first half are:
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA, has renewed the Euro Commercial
Paper (ECP) program for a maximum amount of € 750 million, the Negotiable
European Commercial Paper program (NEU CP), extending the maximum amount from € 300 to € 500 million, and the debt issuance program called Euro Medium Term Note Program (EMTN Program). From this last one, a total amount of € 750 million has been issued in 2020 first half with a request that has doubled the issuing amount.
The AGM held on May 8th 2020 agreed to delegate to the Board of Directors the power to increase, once or several times, the company's share capital by a
25
RESULTS REPORT H1 2020
maximum amount of up to 50% of the capital, within a maximum term of five years from the date of the aforementioned AGM.
The rating agency Standard and Poor's (S&P) maintained in May 2020 the long-term BBB and A-2short-term corporate credit rating ("investment grade"), with stable outlook, to ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. Likewise, HOCHTIEF and CIMIC maintained the same credit rating.
The Integrated Annual Report, which includes Non-Financial Information, Corporate Governance Reports, and ACS Group Consolidated Financial Statements (www.grupoacs.com), discusses more in detail the risks and the tools for its control. Likewise, HOCHTIEF's Annual Report (www.hochtief.com) details the risks inherent to the German company and its control mechanisms.
For the next six months, from the closing date of the accounts referred to in this document, ACS Group, based on information currently available, does not expect to deal with situations of risk and uncertainty significantly different to those of the last year, particularly those derived from the internationalization of the Group's activities, but particularly the ones derived from the uncertainty about the duration and degree of incidence on COVID 19 pandemic. Therefore, depending on, among others, the possible restrictions on the free movement of people (quarantine or lockdown), temporary closure of industries and/ or customs, etc. that different authorities could impose in countries where the Group operates, the impact of which, to the present date, cannot be foreseen neither in the economies of those countries nor on the operations of ACS Group in particular.
6 Corporate Social Responsibility
ACS Group is a worldwide reference in the infrastructure development industry, and it is deeply committed to economic and social progress in the countries where it is present.
ACS Group Corporate Social Responsibility Policy, reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors on their meeting on February 25th 2016, established the basic and specific principles of action in this area, as well as in the Group's relationship with its environment.
Basic principles of action
ACS Group and its affiliate companies are fully committed to promoting, strengthening and controlling issues related to ethics and integrity, through measures to prevent, detect and eradicate bad practices.
The Group has developed and implemented its General Code of Conduct which is applicable to its employees, suppliers and subcontractors. In addition, training initiatives are carried out in order to inform all three groups of the Code, as well as the implementation of ACS Group Ethics Channel which enables any person to communicate inappropriate conduct or breaches of the Code of Conduct if there were to occur.
ACS Group upholds full commitment of rigorousness in the disclosure of information with due respect to the interests of clients and remaining social interlocutors of the company.
Specific principles of action
To coordinate ACS Group's Corporate Social Responsibility policy, taking into consideration its operational decentralization and geographic breadth, the Group has developed project "one", which aims at promoting good management practices and the extension of corporate culture through specific homogenous principles across the Group in relation to its stakeholders, customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and the society in general.
The areas of non-financial management in which these principles of action are focused on are:
the quality of products and services
occupational safety
recruitment and retention of talent
protection of the environment
innovation and development
social action
ACS Group detail policies' results on Corporate Social Responsibility is collected and published frequently on the Group's web page(www.grupoacs.com) and on the Integrated Annual Report, also available in the same web page. Likewise, HOCHTIEF's Annual Report (www.hochtief.com) details the most relevant aspects regarding the Corporate Social Responsibility of this company and its subsidiaries.
7 Information on related parties
Information regarding transactions with related parties is carried out in the relevant section of the annual financial report regularly submitted to the CNMV.
All these commercial relationships with related parties have been made in the ordinary course of business, market conditions and correspond to normal operations of the Group's Companies, and have not materially affected the financial position nor results of operations during this period.
8 Annex
8.1 Main figures per area of activity
TURNOVER
Euro Million
6M19
6M20
Var.
Infrastructures
14,235
76 %
14,049
77 %
-1.3%
Industrial Services
3,804
20 %
3,540
19 %
-6.9%
Services
786
4 %
759
4 %
-3.4%
Corporation / Adjustments
(9)
(12)
TOTAL
18,817
18,337
-2.6%
EBITDA
Euro Million
6M19
6M20
Var.
Infrastructures
1,193
72 %
970
70 %
-18.7%
Industrial Services
413
25 %
385
28 %
-6.6%
Services
47
3 %
21
2 %
-54.7%
Corporation / Adjustments
(31)
(31)
TOTAL
1,621
1,345
-17.0%
EBIT
Euro Million
6M19
6M20
Var.
Infrastructures
746
66 %
559
63 %
-25.1%
Industrial Services
356
31 %
332
37 %
-6.7%
Services
28
3 %
0
0 %
-99.6%
Corporation / Adjustments
(33)
(33)
TOTAL
1,098
859
-21.8%
NET PROFIT
Euro Million
6M19
6M20
Var.
Infrastructures
294
55 %
161
44 %
-45.4%
Industrial Services
221
41 %
206
56 %
-7.0%
Services
19
4 %
1
0 %
-96.8%
Corporation / Adjustments
(12)
(6)
TOTAL
523
361
-30.9%
AWARDS
Euro Million
6M19
6M20
Var.
Infrastructures
19,091
12,155
-36.3%
Industrial Services
3,528
3,906
+10.7%
Services
485
560
+15.5%
Corporation / Adjustments
0
0
TOTAL
23,104
16,621
-28.1%
BACKLOG
Euro Million
Jun-19
months
Jun-20
months
Var.
Infrastructures
63,981
25
63,299
24
-1.1%
Industrial Services
9,794
18
9,850
19
+0.6%
Services
2,727
21
2,663
21
-2.3%
TOTAL
76,502
24
75,812
23
-0.9%
NET DEBT
Euro Million
Jun-19
Jun-20
Var.
Infrastructures
1,630
(65)
-104.0%
Industrial Services
614
572
-6.8%
Services
(63)
(174)
+174.5%
Corporation / Adjustments
(2,905)
(3,032)
+4.4%
TOTAL
(725)
(2,699)
n.a.
8.2 Share data
ACS Shares Data (YTD)
6M19
6M20
Closing price
35.11 €
22.44 €
Performance
1.36%
-36.09%
Period High
40.97 €
35.89 €
High date
30-Apr
2-Jan
Period Low
32.62 €
11.20 €
Low date
2-Jan
19-Mar
Average in the period
37.65 €
22.78 €
Total volume (´000)
81,116
211,741
Daily average volume (´000)
649
1,680
Total traded effective (€ mn)
3,054
4,823
Daily average effective (€ mn)
24.43
38.28
Number of shares (mn)
314.66
314.66
Market cap (€ mn)
11,048
7,061
40 €
6,000
35
€
5,000
30
€
4,000
25
€
Price
20
€
3,000
('000)
Closing
Volume
15
€
2,000
10
€
1,000
5
€
0
€
000
8.3 Exchange Rate Effect
EXCHANGE RATE EFFECT
EXCHANGE RATE EFFECT
Average Exchange Rate
(€ vs. currency)
Jun-19
Jun-20
difference
%
1 US Dollar
1.1315
1.1033
(0.0282)
-2.5%
1 Australian Dollar
1.5981
1.6827
0.0845
+5.3%
1 Mexican Peso
21.7575
24.2636
2.5061
+11.5%
1 Brazilian Real
4.3324
5.5821
1.2497
+28.8%
EXCHANGE RATE EFFECT
Closing Exchange Rate
(€ vs. currency)
Jun-19
Jun-20
difference
%
1 US Dollar
1.1380
1.1198
(0.0182)
-1.6%
1 Australian Dollar
1.6244
1.6344
0.0100
+0.6%
1 Mexican Peso
21.8400
25.9241
4.0841
+18.7%
1 Brazilian Real
4.3760
6.1390
1.7630
+40.3%
EXCHANGE RATE EFFECT
Grupo ACS
Euro million
USD
AUD
Others
Total
Backlog
462
(144)
(1,147)
(829)
Sales
217
(198)
(313)
(294)
Ebitda
5
(29)
(27)
(52)
Ebit
3
(15)
(25)
(37)
Net Profit
(0)
(2)
(13)
(15)
EXCHANGE RATE EFFECT
Infrastructures
Euro Million
USD
AUD
Others
Total
Backlog
455
(143)
(236)
75
Sales
211
(197)
(22)
(8)
Ebitda
5
(29)
(0)
(24)
Ebit
3
(15)
0
(11)
Net Profit
0
(2)
1
(0)
EXCHANGE RATE EFFECT
Industrial Services
Euro Million
USD
AUD
Others
Total
Backlog
7
(1)
(909)
(902)
Sales
6
(1)
(291)
(286)
Ebitda
(0)
(0)
(27)
(27)
Ebit
(0)
(0)
(25)
(26)
Net Profit
(0)
(0)
(15)
(15)
EXCHANGE RATE EFFECT
Services
Euro Million
USD
AUD
Others
Total
Backlog
0
0
(2)
(2)
Sales
0
0
(0)
(0)
Ebitda
0
0
(0)
(0)
Ebit
0
0
(0)
(0)
Net Profit
0
0
0
0
8.4 Main Awards
8.4.1 Infrastructures
In blue the ones related to this period
Project
Type of Project
Region
€ mn
Five-year contract extension by Jellinbah Group to continue to provide mining
Mining
Asia Pacific
1,538.7
services at its Lake Vermont Coal Mine in Queensland (Australia)
Construction of a New Bed Tower and Clinical Services Podium adjacent to the
existing Wexner Medical Center Hospital.The work will also include the
Building
United States
400.0
demolition of existing facilities and parking garages and include the construction
of two new parking garages (Columbus, Ohio, United States)
Construction of a new facility to house all current USDOT and Volpe Center
functions in a single building on the existing Cambridge campus. The new
Building
United States
376.0
building is 13 stories tall and 400,000 sf ( (Cambridge, Massachusetts, United
States)
Contract to widen and rehabilitate 53.6 lane miles of U.S. Highway 50 between
Civil Works
United States
351.0
Watt Avenue and Interstate 5 in Sacramento, California (United States)
Contracts to provide maintenance for UGL´s clients in the oil and gas sector in
Services
Asia Pacific
276.8
Western Australia and Victoria (Australia)
Design and construction of the project for a new section of the A15 motorway and
additional lanes in sections of the A12 / A15 motorway in the vicinity of the city of
Civil Works
Europe
194.8
Arnhem (Netherlands)
Contract to build the replacement of the A40 Rhine Bridge in Duisburg-
Civil Works
Europe
185.2
Neuenkamp (Germany)
Design and construction of 19.46 km of the S-61 highway between Prodborze and
Civil Works
Europe
176.2
Sniadowo (Poland)
Design and construction to retrofit Stony Brook University into an Alternate Care
Building
United States
142.0
Facilitiy to serve COVID patients ( New York, United States)
Contract to deliver the Joy Baluch AM Bridge Duplication in Port Augusta; the Port
Wakefield Overpass and Highway Duplication; and the Augusta Highway Planning
Civil Works
Asia Pacific
139.3
Project located between Port Augusta and Port Wakefield (Australia)
Construction of 12.49 km of the A2 motorway between Warsaw and Kukuryki, on
Civil Works
Europe
123.0
the section between Gręzów and Swoboda (Poland)
Contract for the rehabilitation and lane replacements of a portion Route 210
Civil Works
United States
123.0
located in Los Angeles, California (United States)
Contract for the reconstruction of Taxiway C at Love Field Airport located in
Civil Works
United States
113.0
Dallas, Texas (United States)
Several mining sector contracts with multiple clients in Western Australia and
Mining
Asia Pacific
111.2
Queensland (Australia)
UGL´s contracts in railways sector: contract to deliver operations and
maintenance of Adelaide's North - South tram and bus network and a contract to
Services
Asia Pacific
103.5
manufacture new locomotives for Qube Logistics (Australia)
Contract to deliver upgrades to two major regional highway projects: South
Gippsland Highway Upgrade between Koonwarra and Meeniyan in Victoria and
Civil Works
Asia Pacific
100.7
Mackay Northern Access Upgrade at Mackay Queensland (Australia)
Building of the new Amazon warehouse in Murcia (Spain)
Building
Spain
97.4
Design and construction of 6,67 km of the S-7 highway between Plotnisko and
Civil Works
Europe
87.4
Lesznowola (Poland)
Building of two residential towers of two heights, with 24 and 14 floors above
Building
Spain
78.4
ground, in Madrid (Spain)
Building of industrial plant for the production of euro banknotes and the
Building
Spain
78.1
administrative building of Imbisa (Madrid, Spain )
Project for the duplication of the roadway of the N-220 highway in the section
between the airport link and the link with the V-30 motorway, as well as other
Civil Works
Spain
69.8
accessory works (Valencia, Spain)
Project
Type of Project
Region
€ mn
Project for the comprehensive rehabilitation of the current Montemadrid
Foundation building to convert it into a 5-star hotel with 200 rooms (Madrid,
Building
Spain
45.1
Spain)
Building of 195 residential homes in Las Rozas (Madrid, Spain)
Building
Spain
32.1
Construction of two industrial warehouses in the Nissan supplier park (Avila,
Building
Spain
27.8
Spain)
8.4.2
Industrial Services
Project
Type of Project
Region
€ mn
Contract with Naturgy for the comprehensive service of construction and
Networks
Spain
41.6
maintenance of distribution networks, meter reading and service orders (Spain)
Contract for the development of installation work for the Puelche Wind Farm
Specialized
Latin america
32.1
with 156 MW of installed capacity (Chile)
Products
Contract with Telxius Towers for the planning and building of telecommunication
Specialized
Europe
27.0
base transceiver station (BTS) in Germany
Products
Operation and maintenance system for electric buses at King Saud Bin Abdulaziz
Control Systems
Asia and the
22.8
University in Riyahd (Saudi Arabia)
Middle east
Contract with Vodafone to deploy the 5G internet network in Spain
Specialized
Spain
19.9
Products
Contract for the installation of lines and internet with Telefónica Colombia
Specialized
Latin america
15.2
Products
Installation of systems in the high performing educational center for second
Specialized
Latin america
14.8
grade students in Tacna (Peru)
Products
Contract with Telefónica for the installation of systems (central and southern
Specialized
Spain
10.5
zone) (Spain)
Products
Work for the execution of installations in the new power plant in Barajas (Madrid,
Specialized
Spain
10.1
Spain)
Products
8.4.3
Servicios
Project
Type of Project
Region
€ mn
Renewal of the home help services contract for the Madrid City Council (Spain)
Services for
Spain
244.8
buildings
Renewal of the cleaning service contract in the primary care centers and
Services for
Spain
31.6
corporate center of the Institut Català de la Salut (Spain)
buildings
Extension of the cleaning service contract in the facilities of the Virgen de las
Services for
Spain
18.0
Nieves and San Cecilio hospitals (Granada, Spain)
buildings
Extension of the cleaning service contract for facilities of the Generalitat
Services for
Spain
17.3
Valenciana (Spain)
buildings
Extension of the cleaning service contract in facilities of the Ministry of Defense
Services for
Spain
14.3
(Spain)
buildings
Extension of the cleaning service contract for hospitals in the Community of
Services for
Spain
12.8
Madrid (Spain)
buildings
9 ACS Group organizational structure
ACS Group is a worldwide leader in the infrastructure industry. This sector contributes to a great extent to the economic and social development of the world's different regions in an increasingly competitive, demanding and global market.
Main Group areas:
a) Infrastructure
This area includes Construction and Concession activities performed by Dragados, Hochtief (including CIMIC), and Iridium and the stake in Abertis. It is oriented towards the development of different projects such as Civil Works, Building and activities related to the mining sector (carried out by CIMIC, mainly in Asia Pacific) and the development and concession of transport concessions. The geographic regions with the highest exposure to this area are North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Group mainly operates in developed environments, and in geopolitical, macroeconomic and legally safe markets.
b) Industrial Services
This area is devoted to applied industrial engineering, construction developing activities, operation and maintenance of energy services, industrial and mobility infrastructures through an extensive group of companies headed by Grupo Cobra and Dragados Industrial. This area is present in more than 50 countries, with a predominant exposure to the Mexican and Spanish market despite the rapid growth in new Asian countries and Latin American countries.
c) Services
This area is only represented by Clece's facility management activity, which comprises building maintenance, public places and organizations, as well as care assistance. This area is mainly based in Spain, but it is slowly making headway in the European market.
10 Glossary
ACS Group presents its results in accordance to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). However, the Group makes use of some alternative measures of performance (AMP) to provide additional information that promote comparability and understanding of its financial information, and facilitates decision making and evaluation of the performance of the group. Below are the most outstanding APMs.
CONCEPT
DEFINITION and COHERENCE
Jun-20
Jun-19
Market capitalisation
Num of shares at period close x price at period close
7,061
11,048
Earnings per share
Net Profit of the period / Average num of shares of the period
1.21
1.70
Net Attributable profit
Total Income - Total Expenses of the period - Minority interests result
361
523
Average num. of shares of the period
Daily average outstanding shares in the period adjusted by treasury stock
298.2
307.2
Backlog
Value of the contracts awarded and pending to be executed. In section 1.1, a
75,812
76,502
breakdown is made between a direct and proportional portfolio (referring to proportional participation in joint
operating companies and projects not consolidated globally in the Group)
Operating Profit excluding (1) D&A y (2) non recurrent operating results
Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA)
and/or which dont imply a cash flow + Results from Equity Method
1,345
1,621
(Associates and Joint Ventures)
(+) Operating Profit
Operating income - Operating expenses
837
893
(-) 1.D&A
Operating provisions and fix asset depreciation
(486)
(523)
(-) 2. Non recurrent operating results and/or which dont
Impairment & gains on fixed assets + other operating results
(15)
(32)
imply a cash flow
Results from Equity Method Investments (Associates and Joint Ventures)
Profit before Taxes from foreign joint ventures consolidated by Equity method. It is similar to the
UTEs regime in Spain, thus it is included in the EBITDA in order to standardize the accounting criteria 7 174 with the Group's foreign companies
Net Financial Debt / EBITDA
Net Financial Debt / Annualized EBITDA
1.0x
0.2x
Net Financial Debt (1)-(2)
Gross external financial debt +Net debt with group companies - Cash & Equivalents
2,699
725
(1) Deuda Financiera Bruta
Bank debt + Obligations and other negotiable securities + Project finance and non recourse debt
12,918
8,287
+ Financial lease + Other l/t non bank debt + Debt with group companies
Op.Lease payments+ Cash generated from discontinued operations
Ordinary Financial Result
Financial Income - Financial expenses
(137)
(138)
Net Financial Result
Ordinary financial result + Foreing exchange results + Impairment non current
(130)
(95)
assets results + Results on non current assets disposals
Working Capital
Stock + Total accounts receivables - Total accounts payables - other current
(5,241)
(5,560)
liabilities
NOTE: All financial indicators and AMPs are calculated under the principles of coherence and homogeneity allowing comparability between periods and in compliance with the applicable accounting rules and standards
Data in million of euros
CONCEPT
USE
Market capitalisation
Value of the company in the stock exchange market
Earnings per share
Indicates the part of the net profit that corresponds to each share
Backlog
An indicator of the Group's commercial activity. The value divided by the average duration
of the projects is an approximation to the revenues to be received in the following periods
Measure of comparable performance to evaluate the evolution of the Group's operating
Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA)
activities excluding depreciation and provisions (more variable items according to the
accounting criteria used). This AMP is widely used to evaluate the operational performance
of companies as well as part of ratios and valuation multiples and measurement of risks
Net Financial Debt / EBITDA
Comparable ratio of the Group's indebtedness level. It measures the repayment capacity
of the financing in number of years.
Net Financial Debt (1)-(2)
Total net debt level at the end of the period. In section 1, it is included a breakdown of the net debt of the
projects (Project Finance) and the net debt of the business
(1) Deuda Financiera Bruta
Level of gross financial debt at period end
(2) Cash & Equivalents
Current liquid assets available to cover the repayment needs of financial liabilities
Annualized EBITDA
Net Cash Flow
Cash generated / consumed of the period
1. Cash Flow from operating activities
Cash generated by operating activities. Its value is comparable to the Group's EBITDA by
measuring the conversion of operating income into cash generation
2. Cash Flow from investing activities
Funds consumed / generated by investment needs or divestments collections in the period
3. Other Cash Flows
Medida de evaluación del resultado procedente del uso de activos y pasivos financieros.
Ordinary Financial Result
Este concepto incluye tanto ingresos y gastos directamente relacionados con deuda
financiera neta como otros ingresos y gastos financieros no relacionados con la misma
Net Financial Result
Working Capital
