ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios S A : 1H2020 Results Report

08/14/2020 | 01:28pm EDT

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

INDEX

1

Executive Summary

3

1.1

Main figures

4

1.2

Disclosures to CNMV

6

2

Consolidated Financial Statements

8

2.1

Income Statement

8

2.1.1

Sales and Backlog

9

2.1.2

Operating Results

11

2.1.3

Financial Results

11

2.1.4

Net Profit Attributable

12

2.2

Consolidated Balance Sheet

13

2.2.1 Non-Current Assets

14

2.2.2 Working Capital

14

2.2.3 Net Worth

14

2.2.4 Net Debt

15

2.3 Net Cash Flows

16

2.3.1 Cash Flow from Operating Activities

16

2.3.2 Investments

17

2.3.3 Other Cash Flows

17

3

Evolution per Areas of Activity

18

3.1

Infrastructures

18

3.1.1. Construction

19

3.1.2 Concessions

21

3.2

Industrial Services

22

3.3

Services

24

4

Post results events

25

5

Description of main risks and uncertainties

25

6

Corporate Social Responsibility

26

7

Information on related parties

27

8

Annex

28

8.1

Main figures per area of activity

28

8.2

Share data

29

8.3

Exchange Rate Effect

30

8.4

Main Awards

31

8.4.1

Infrastructures

31

8.4.2

Industrial Services

32

8.4.3

Servicios

32

9

ACS Group organizational structure

33

10

Glossary

34

2

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

1 Executive Summary

COVID - 19 IMPACT

The current situation caused by the global coronavirus outbreak has had the following impacts on ACS Group during the first half of the year:

  • Abertis has been substantially affected by the lockdown and mobility restrictions introduced in most of the countries where it operates, causing drastic falls in the average daily traffic since mid-March and considerably affecting the results. Thus, Abertis' Net Profit contribution to the Group in H1 2020 has been reduced. As restrictions have been lifted, traffic has gradually recovered, mainly in Spain and France.
  • Clece, during the state of alert, halted or significantly reduced the cleaning and maintenance activities of those social infrastructures that ceased their activity, such as schools or leisure centres, non-essential facilities and air transport. However, activity in hospitals and public facilities were reinforced.
  • Construction activity has been considered as essential in most of the countries, therefore COVID-19 impact has been more limited. There was no significant impairment on operating margins.
  • Likewise, Industrial Services activities had a mild impact, meaning only a slowdown of the activity in some regions. Operating margins were not affected.

3

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

1.1 Main figures

Grupo ACS

Key operating & financial figures

Euro Million

6M19

6M20

Var.

Turnover

18,817

18,337

-2.6%

Backlog

76,502

75,812

-0.9%

Months

24

23

EBITDA

(1)

1,621

1,345

-17.0%

Margin

8.6%

7.3%

EBIT

(1)

1,098

859

-21.8%

Margin

5.8%

4.7%

Attributable Net Profit

523

361

-30.9%

EPS

1.70 €

1.21 €

-28.9%

Net Investments

1,008

672

-33.3%

Investments

1,125

957

Disposals

118

285

Total Net (Debt)/Cash

(725)

(2,699)

n.a.

Businesses' Net (Debt)/Cash

(610)

(2,573)

Project Financing

(115)

(126)

Ex Abertis

6M19

6M20

Var.

18,817

18,337

-2.6%

76,502

75,812

-0.9%

24

23

1,492

1,391

-6.8%

7.9%

7.6%

969 904 -6.7%

5.1% 4.9%

419

398

-5.1%

Data presented according to ACS Group management criteria.

  1. It includes "Results from Equity Method of operating activities": the result corresponds to associates (including Abertis' contribution to the Group) and Joint Ventures which belong to the ordinary activity.
    • Sales in the period accounted for € 18,337 million, decreasing 2.6%. The spread of the pandemic caused a general slowdown of the activity during Q2 2020, with a sales impact of -8%.
    • Backlog reached 75,812 showing a decrease of 0.9% in the last twelve months.
    • The Group's EBITDA was affected by Abertis' negative contribution. Not considering this effect,
      EBITDA accounted for € 1,391 million, decreasing by 6.8%, during the period. EBIT was also affected by the lesser contribution coming from Abertis. Not considering this impact, EBIT stood at € 904 million, decreasing by 6.7% in comparable terms.

Grupo ACS

Main operating figures detail

Euro Million

6M19

6M20

Var.

Backlog

76,502

75,812

-0.9%

Direct

71,952

69,308

-3.7%

Proportional(1)

4,550

6,504

+42.9%

Work Done

19,409

18,867

-2.8%

Direct

18,817

18,337

-2.6%

Proportional(1)

593

530

-10.6%

EBITDA

1,621

1,345

-17.0%

Direct

1,447

1,338

-7.5%

Operating equity method results(2)

174

7

-96.0%

EBIT

1,098

859

-21.8%

Direct

924

852

-7.8%

Operating equity method results(2)

174

7

-96.0%

(1): Refers to the proportional stake of the operating Joint Ventures and projects not fully consolidated in the Group

(2): Includes Abertis' contribution

4

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

  • The Group's H1 2020 Net Profit reached € 361 million. Not considering Abertis, Net Profit reached € 398 million, 5.1% less than H1 2019.

Grupo ACS

Net Profit breakdown

Euro Million

6M19

6M20

Var.

Infrastructures

294

161

-45.4%

Construction

184

177

-3.7%

Concessions (1)

110

(16)

n.a.

Industrial Services

221

206

-7.0%

Services

19

1

-96.8%

Corporation

(12)

(6)

-48.0%

TOTAL Net Profit

523

361

-30.9%

Abertis contribution

104

(37)

n.a.

Net Profit ex Abertis

419

398

-5.1%

    1. It includes Abertis' net contribution
  • The Group maintained a € 2,699 million net debt position as of June 30th 2020, 1.0x annualized
    EBITDA.
  • Net debt variation during this first half is due to the seasonality of the period which implies a cash outflow due to changes in working capital, a lesser use of factoring, the exit from BICC and investments during the period.

H1 net debt evolution (€ mn)

1,409

(54)

(1,600)

(434)

(453)

(809)

(759)

(2,699)

Net Debt

Gross FFO WC var. (1) CAPEX + op.

Dividends +

BICC

Net project

Net Debt

Dec-19

Leases

Treasury

payments

investments

Jun-20

stock (ACS)

and other (2)

  1. Impact from factoring balance reduction in € 215 million during the first half.
  2. It includes Hochtief share acquistion (€ 105 million) and Cimic's (€ 189 million)

5

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

1.2 Disclosures to CNMV

    1. Dividends
  • On December 12th 2019, in use of the delegation granted by agreement of the Company's General Shareholders Meeting held on May 10th 2019 the Board of Directors signed off the execution of the second scrip dividend system. The dividend was paid in March 2020 worth € 0.449 per share. 66% of ACS capital opted for remuneration in shares.
  • Likewise, the General Shareholders Meeting held on May 8th 2020, signed off the scrip dividend for 2020 worth approximately € 1.99 per share to be executed in two instalments: the first one in July 2020 worth approximately € 1.54 per share and the second one in February 2021 worth € 0.45 per share. 65% of ACS capital opted for remuneration in shares paid by July 7th.
  • Due to market conditions, the amount resulting from July's complementary scrip dividend resulted in € 1.38 per share, less than the agreed amount in the AGM; therefore, the Board of Directors on its meeting held on June 19th 2020 approved an additional dividend worth € 0.16 per share, which was paid by July 6th 2020.
    1. Corporate Governance
  • On March 22nd 2020, ACS reported the decease of the Deputy Chairman and Board member Mr. José María Loizaga Viguiri.
  • On May 8th 2020, ACS General Shareholders Meeting approved the renewal of the Proprietary Directors Mr. Mariano Hernández Herreros and Mr. Javier Echenique Landiríbar.
  • On May 14th 2020, ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A. Board of Directors agreed to choose Counsellor Mr. Pedro López Jiménez, as member of the Audit Commission.
    1. Acquisitions and transfer of shares
  • On January 3rd 2020, ACS Group announced and initial agreement, through its subsidiary ACS Servicios, Comunicaciones y Energía, S.L., to partially sell PV projects in Spain.
    On January 22nd 2020, ACS Group reached an agreement with Galp Energy Group for the sale of its stake in these PV projects in Spain, together with additional ones to be developed and put into operation from 2020 to 2023, with an overall installed capacity of 2,930 MW. Total EV aimed to be reached is about € 2,200 million, generating approximately € 330 million Net Profit for the Group, of which € 250 million were accounted for in 2019.
    The abovementioned agreement was modified last July with the creation of a Joint Venture that groups together the projects which are already operative and a first set of those which are under development, from which Galp acquires 75.01% worth € 300-500 million, and ACS maintains its 24.99% stake with a joint control government structure. The remaining projects will be gradually incorporated to this Joint Venture. The transaction is conditioned to the common authorizations for this type of transactions, including the approval of the European Commission competence authorities.
  • On April 24th 2020, ACS Group, through its subsidiary IRIDIUM S.A., executed the sale contract, together with Hermes Infrastructure fund, of 74% of its capital in a company which had all the stake that the Group had in six shadow toll concessions in Spain. The transaction was carried out with an

6

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

EV (100%) worth € 950 million and with capital gains worth € 40 million for the stake sold (74%). These capital gains were partially accounted in 2019.

  • On July 29th 2020, CIMIC Group announced the signing of an exclusive agreement with Elliot regarding the possible 50% investment in Thiess capital which would allow a joint control by CIMIC and Elliot. The entry of an equity partner in Thiess would allow to take advantage of growing opportunities in the mining sector and maintain CIMIC's strong balance sheet.
    1. Loans, credits, guarantees, and other financial instruments
  • Following a binding agreement signed on March 18th 2020, on April 6th 2020 ACS formalized a derivative contract on its own shares with a financial institution for a maximum of 12,000,000 shares with a Call Option in favour of ACS at a strike price of € 14 per share and a Put Option in favour of the financial institution at a strike price of € 10 per share to be adjusted according to future dividends and to the final price execution. Maturing in November 2nd 2020 to March 31st 2021, at the rate of 115,385 shares per day.
  • On April 13th 2020, ACS signed a binding derivative agreement on its own shares (Reverse collar) with a financial institution for an initial total amount of 8,000,000 shares divided into two tranches: the first one of 4,000,000 shares with a Call Option in favour of ACS at a strike price of € 17.5 per share and a Put Option in favour of the financial institution at a strike price of € 14.5 per share; the second one of 4,000,000 shares (extensible in option of the financial institution in other 4,000,000 shares), with a Call Option in favour of ACS at a strike price of € 19.5 per share and a Put Option in favour of the financial institution at a strike price of €16.5 per share. It will be effective from April 14th 2020 until May 31st 2021. Options are settled in cash at the exclusive option of ACS.
  • On June 8th 2020, ACS went to the Euromarkets to issue a 5-year senior bond worth € 750 million maturing on June 17th 2025 and with an annual coupon of 1.375%.
    1. Others
  • On February 24th 2020, ACS announced an agreement to launch a buyback program of its own shares in accordance with the authorization granted by 2019 General Shareholders Meeting. The maximum number of shares to be acquired under the Buyback Program is 10,000,000 ACS shares, which means approximately 3.18% of its share capital as of the date of this communication. On its side, the maximum investment will be of € 370,000,000. The program will remain in force until
    September 30th 2020.
  • On May 25th 2020, ACS agreed to modify the share buyback program (the "Buyback Program" notified to the CNMV on February 24th 2020, extending the maximum purchase shares' number to 12,000,000 as well as the maximum investment up to € 660 million and extending the deadline to
    March 31st 2022.

7

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

2 Consolidated Financial Statements

2.1 Income Statement

Grupo ACS

Consolidated Income Statement

Euro Million

6M19

6M20

Var.

Net Sales

18,817 100.0 %

18,337 100.0 %

-2.6%

Other revenues

211

1.1 %

Total Income

19,028

101.1 %

Operating expenses

(13,461)

(71.5 %)

Personnel expenses

(4,120)

(21.9 %)

Operating Results from Equity Method*

174

0.9 %

262 1.4 % +24.1%

18,599 101.4 % -2.3%

(13,317) (72.6 %) -1.1%

(3,944) (21.5 %) -4.3%

7 0.0 % -96.0%

Operating Cash Flow (EBITDA)

1,621

8.6 %

Fixed assets depreciation

(495)

(2.6 %)

Current assets provisions

(28)

(0.2 %)

Ordinary Operating Profit (EBIT)

1,098

5.8 %

Impairment & gains on fixed assets

(0)

(0.0 %)

Other operating results

(32)

(0.2 %)

Operating Profit

1,067

5.7 %

Financial income

110

0.6 %

Financial expenses

(248)

(1.3 %)

Ordinary Financial Result

(138)

(0.7 %)

Foreign exchange results

22

0.1 %

Changes in fair value for financial instruments

18

0.1 %

Impairment & gains on financial instruments

2

0.0 %

Net Financial Result

(95)

(0.5 %)

Non Operating Results from Equity Method*

2

0.0 %

PBT of continued operations

973

5.2 %

Corporate income tax

(242)

(1.3 %)

Net profit of continued operations

732

3.9 %

Profit after taxes of the discontinued operations

0

0.0 %

Consolidated Result

732

3.9 %

Minority interest

(209)

(1.1 %)

1,345 7.3 % -17.0%

  1. (2.6 %) -5.1%
  1. (0.1 %) -39.5%

859 4.7 % -21.8%

31 0.2 % n.a

  1. (0.3 %) +46.5%

843 4.6 % -20.9%

87 0.5 % -21.1%

  1. (1.2 %) -9.8%
  1. (0.7 %) -0.8%
  1. (0.2 %) n.a
  1. (0.4 %) n.a

116 0.6 % n.a

(130) (0.7 %) +36.7%

4 0.0 % +87.6%

717 3.9 % -26.3%

  1. (1.1 %) -13.1%

507 2.8 % -30.7%

0 0.0 % n.a

507 2.8 % -30.7%

(146) (0.8 %) -30.1%

Net Profit Attributable to the Parent Company

523 2.8 %

361 2.0 %

-30.9%

8

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

2.1.1 Sales and Backlog

  • Sales during the period rose up to € 18,337 million, decreasing by 2.6%. The spread of the pandemic together with the applied restrictions in most of the countries worldwide have slowed down the global activity.
  • Sales breakdown by geographical areas showed the diversification of the Group's revenue sources, where North America represented 51% of total sales, Asia Pacific 21%, Europe 19%, from which Spain represented 13%, and the remaining regions 6%.

Grupo ACS

Euro Million

6M19

Europe

4,046

North America

8,820

South America

1,210

Asia Pacific

4,601

Africa

140

TOTAL

18,817

Sales per Geographical Areas

%

6M20

%

Var.

21.5 %

3,461

18.9%

-14.4%

46.9 %

9,369

51.1%

+6.2%

6.4 %

1,387

7.6%

+14.6%

24.4 %

3,867

21.1%

-15.9%

0.7 %

253

1.4%

+80.0%

18,337

-2.6%

Grupo ACS

Euro Million

6M19

%

USA

7,700

40.9 %

Australia

3,541

18.8 %

Spain

2,998

15.9 %

Canada

683

3.6 %

Germany

338

1.8 %

RoW

3,556

18.9 %

TOTAL

18,817

Sales per Countries

6M20

%

Var.

8,176

44.6%

+6.2%

2,910

15.9%

-17.8%

2,410

13.1%

-19.6%

780

4.3%

+14.1%

418

2.3%

+23.6%

3,643

19.9%

+2.4%

18,337

-2.6%

  • North America maintained a modest growth thanks to the USA and Canadian markets' resistance, which grew by 6.2% and 14.1%, respectively. Likewise, the activity in South America increased by 14.6%, backed by the positive evolution of energy projects, mainly in Brazil.
  • Asia and Europe were more affected by the restrictions issued across almost all countries. In particular, activity in Europe decreased by 14.4%, mainly due to Spain, while Germany grew by 23.6% and United Kingdom remained practically stable. On its side, sales' performance in Australia were particularly affected by the exchange rate variation.

9

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

Grupo ACS

Euro Million

Jun-19

Europe

13,909

North America

33,447

South America

5,149

Asia Pacific

22,435

Africa

1,562

TOTAL

76,502

Backlog per Geographical Areas

%

Jun-20

%

Var.

18.2 %

15,083

19.9%

+8.4%

43.7 %

32,590

43.0%

-2.6%

6.7 %

3,582

4.7%

-30.4%

29.3 %

23,013

30.4%

+2.6%

2.0 %

1,545

2.0%

-1.1%

75,812

-0.9%

  • The Group's total Backlog at half-end stood at € 75,812 million, decreasing by 0.9%.

Grupo ACS

Euro Million

Jun-19

USA

27,976

Australia

17,689

Spain

7,401

Canada

4,048

Germany

2,664

RoW

16,724

TOTAL

76,502

Backlog by countries

%

Jun-20

%

Var.

36.6 %

28,018

37.0%

+0.2%

23.1 %

20,114

26.5%

+13.7%

9.7 %

8,489

11.2%

+14.7%

5.3 %

3,545

4.7%

-12.4%

3.5 %

2,987

3.9%

+12.1%

21.9 %

12,660

16.7%

-24.3%

75,812

-0.9%

  • Australia's Backlog grew by 13.7%, mainly due to mining contracts' extension and perimeter changes related to the incorporation of new businesses.
  • On its side, US' Backlog rose to € 28,018 million, from which approximately two thirds corresponded to Turner. After the pandemic impact on the commercial activity during the second quarter, backlog remained almost stable in relation to H1 2019.
  • Spanish Backlog increased by 14.7%. The remaining countries in Europe grew by 1.3%, mainly supported by the German Backlog.

10

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

2.1.2 Operating Results

Grupo ACS

Operating Results

Ex Abertis

Euro Million EBITDA EBITDA Margin Depreciation Infrastructures Industrial Services Services Corporation Current assets provisions EBIT EBIT Margin

6M19

6M20

Var.

1,621

1,345

-17.0%

8.6%

7.3%

(495)

(469)

-5.1%

  1. (403)
  1. (46)
  1. (20)
  1. (0)

(28)

(17)

-39.5%

1,098

859

-21.8%

5.8%

4.7%

6M20

Var.

1,391

-6.8%

7.6%

904 -6.7%

4.9%

  • The Group's EBITDA was affected by Abertis' negative contribution. Not considering this effect,
    EBITDA accounted for € 1,391 million, showing a decrease of 6.8%. Margin over sales, ex Abertis, stood at 7.6%, 30 b.p. less compared to H1 2019, mainly due to HOCHTIEF's business mix variation, with more weight given to Turner's activity with a lower risk profile.
  • Likewise, EBIT was also affected by the lower contribution from Abertis. Not considering this impact, the balance at half-end stood at € 904 million, decreasing by 6.7% in comparable terms. Ex Abertis, margin over sales was 4.9%, 20 b.p. less in comparable terms, also affected by the business mix.

2.1.3 Financial Results

Grupo ACS

Financial Results

Euro Million

6M19

6M20

Var.

Financial income

110

87

-21.1%

Financial expenses

(248)

(223)

-9.8%

Ordinary Financial Result

(138)

(137)

-0.8%

Infrastructures

(96)

(105)

+9.4%

Industrial Services

(38)

(31)

-18.1%

Services

(3)

(3)

+4.6%

Corporation

0

4

n.a

  • Ordinary financial result remained stable. Financial expenses decreased by 9.8% as a result of less average cost of credit facilities.

11

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

Grupo ACS

Financial Results

Euro Million

6M19

6M20

Var.

Ordinary Financial Result

(138)

(137)

-0.8%

Foreign exchange results

22

(31)

Changes in fair value for financial instruments

18

(78)

Impairment & gains on financial instruments

2

116

Net Financial Result

(95)

(130)

+36.7%

  • Differences in exchange and the effects derived from reasonable value variation from financial instruments, as well as their impairment tests and results had an impact of € 7 million, whilst last year the positive impact was of € 42 million.

2.1.4 Net Profit Attributable

Grupo ACS

Net Profit breakdown

Euro Million

6M19

6M20

Var.

Infrastructures

294

161

-45.4%

Construction

184

177

-3.7%

Concessions

(1)

110

(16)

n.a.

Industrial Services

221

206

-7.0%

Services

19

1

-96.8%

Corporation

(12)

(6)

-48.0%

TOTAL Net Profit

523

361

-30.9%

Abertis contribution

104

(37)

n.a.

Net Profit ex Abertis

419

398

-5.1%

    1. It includes Abertis' net contribution.
  • ACS Group H1 2020 Net Profit reached € 361 million. Not considering Abertis, Net Profit at June- end reached € 398 million, 5.1% less than H1 2019.
  • The effective corporate tax rate stood at 29.7%, 60 b.p. less in the same comparable term.

12

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

2.2 Consolidated Balance Sheet

Grupo ACS

Consolidated balance sheet

Euro Million

Dec-19

Jun-20

Var.

FIXED and NON-CURRENT ASSETS

14,349

37.2 %

13,900

35.5 %

-3.1%

Intangible Fixed Assets

4,169

4,161

-0.2%

Tangible Fixed Assets

2,739

2,653

-3.1%

Equity Method Investments

4,411

4,035

-8.5%

Non current financial assets

915

957

+4.6%

Financial instrument debtors

7

19

n.a

Deferred Taxes Assets

2,106

2,075

-1.5%

CURRENT ASSETS

24,243

62.8 %

25,308

64.5 %

+4.4%

Non Current Assets Held for Sale

2,111

2,037

-3.5%

Inventories

911

896

-1.6%

Accounts receivables

11,552

11,754

+1.7%

Other current financial assets

1,339

1,717

+28.2%

Financial instrument debtors

11

154

n.a

Other Short Term Assets

229

248

+8.5%

Cash and banks

8,089

8,502

+5.1%

TOTAL ASSETS

38,592

100.0 %

39,208

100.0 %

+1.6%

NET WORTH

5,496

14.2%

4,306

11.0 %

-21.6%

Equity

4,778

4,099

-14.2%

Value change adjustments

(361)

(542)

+50.1%

Minority Interests

1,080

750

-30.6%

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

9,041

23.4%

12,331

31.5 %

+36.4%

Subsidies

3

3

-5.1%

Long Term Provisions

1,362

1,286

-5.6%

Long Term Financial Liabilities

6,434

9,852

+53.1%

Bank loans and debt obligations

6,151

9,619

+56.4%

Project Finance

122

107

-12.4%

Other financial liabilities

161

126

-21.7%

LT Operating Lease liabilities

687

659

-4.0%

Financial Instruments Creditors

72

68

-6.2%

Long term deferred tax liabilities

383

343

-10.5%

Other Long Term Accrued Liabilities

100

121

+21.0%

CURRENT LIABILITIES

24,055

62.3%

22,571

57.6 %

-6.2%

Liabilities from Assets Held for Sale

1,187

1,211

+2.1%

Short Term Provisions

1,235

1,110

-10.1%

Short Term Financial Liabilities

3,048

3,067

+0.6%

Bank loans and debt obligations

2,868

2,978

+3.8%

Project Finance

19

18

-1.0%

Other financial liabilities

162

71

-56.4%

ST Operating Lease liabilities

321

315

-1.9%

Financial Instruments Creditors

28

218

n.a

Trade accounts payables

16,756

15,350

-8.4%

Other Short Term liabilities

551

1,157

n.a

Financial Liabilities related to BICC

927

141

-84.8%

TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES

38,592

100.0%

39,208

100.0 %

+1.6%

13

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

2.2.1 Non-Current Assets

  • Intangible assets, which amounted to € 4,161 million, included goodwill from past strategic transactions amounting to € 3,111 million, from which € 743 million came from ACS and Dragados
    Group merger in 2003, and € 1,389 million came from HOCHTIEF's acquisition in 2011. The rest corresponded to the integration of various companies in the Group, mainly in HOCHTIEF.
  • Investment balance held by the Equity Method included the stake in Abertis held by ACS and HOCHTIEF, holdings from HOCHTIEF's associated companies, Iridium concessions and certain energy assets from Industrial Services. Concretely, ACS stake (30%) accounted for € 1,829 million, while HOCHTIEF's (20% minus one share) amounted to € 1,230 million. Therefore, total impact on ACS Group balance sheet stood at € 3,059 million.

2.2.2 Working Capital

Grupo ACS

Working Capital evolution

Euro Million

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Infrastructures

(4,190)

(3,575)

(5,862)

(3,613)

(3,926)

Industrial Services

(1,429)

(1,346)

(1,350)

(1,199)

(1,274)

Services

(120)

(46)

(31)

(2)

(35)

Corporation

178

186

128

(36)

(5)

TOTAL

(5,560)

(4,782)

(7,116)

(4,849)

(5,241)

  • During the last 12 months, net working capital decreased its debit balance by € 319 million due to the lesser use of factoring during the period, which decreased in € 333 million in the last twelve months. The commercial discount and securitization outstanding balance (factoring) amounted to € 1,989 million as of June 30th 2020.
  • Infrastructures' debit balance decreased compared to the one reported in 2019 year-end after CIMIC's payments in 2020 first quarter related to BICC.

2.2.3 Net Worth

  • ACS Group Net worth accounted for € 4,306 million at period-end.
  • At half-end Shareholder's Equity included the accrual of July's scrip dividend, but not the capital increase associated to it, which amounted to € 283 million and which was made in July. Not considering this effect, Shareholder's Equity rose up to € 4,382 million. Thus, the change in equity compared to December 2019 is mainly explained by the increase of the treasury balance during the period of around € 300 million.
  • The impact on adjustments from value changes is mainly due to the Australian dollar devaluation and other Latin-American currencies during the period, as well as impacts from coverages.
  • Purchase of treasury shares in HOCHTIEF and CIMIC as well as the accrual of HOCHTIEF's dividends explained the reduction in minority interest's balance.

14

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

Grupo ACS

Net Worth

Euro Million

Dec-19

Jun-20

Var.

Shareholders' Equity

4,778

4,099

-14.2%

Adjustment s from Value Changes

(361)

(542)

+50.1%

Minority Interests

1,080

750

-30.6%

Net Worth

5,496

4,306

-21.6%

NOTE: On July 20th a capital increase was executed associated to the flexible dividend worth € 283 million

eld

2.2.4 Net Debt

  • The Group held a Net Debt position of € 2,699 million.

Net Debt (€ mn)

Infrastructures

Industrial

Services

Corporation

Adjust.

Grupo ACS

30 June 2020

Services

LT loans from credit entities

4,433

75

179

1,788

0

6,475

ST loans from credit entities

1,677

311

70

1

(0)

2,059

Debt with Credit Entities

6,110

386

249

1,789

(0)

8,534

Bonds

1,720

752

0

1,590

0

4,062

Non Recourse Financing

80

46

0

0

0

126

Other financial liabilities*

128

26

0

0

0

155

Total External Gross Debt

8,039

1,210

249

3,379

(0)

12,876

Net debt with Group's companies & Affiliates

18

27

0

0

(3)

42

Total Gross Financial Debt

8,057

1,237

249

3,379

(4)

12,918

ST* & other financial investments

954

464

2

301

(3)

1,717

Cash & Equivalents

7,038

1,345

74

45

0

8,502

Total cash and equivalents

7,992

1,809

76

346

(3)

10,219

(NET FINANCIAL DEBT) / NET CASH POSITION

(65)

572

(174)

(3,033)

0

(2,699)

NET FINANCIAL DEBT previous year

1,630

614

(63)

(2,905)

(725)

  • The half-term variation was due to the period's seasonality which implies working capital cash outflow, increased by a lower use of factoring, the payment of obligations related to the exit from BICC and investments made during this period.

15

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

2.3 Net Cash Flows

Grupo ACS

Net Cash Flow

Euro Million

6M19

6M20

TOTAL

HOT

ACS exHOT

TOTAL

HOT

ACS exHOT

Funds from Operating activities

1,179

721

458

1,193

746

446

Dividends from Abertis

432

173

259

216

86

130

Cash Flow from Operating Activities before

1,611

894

717

1,409

833

576

Working Capital

Operating working capital variation

(1,189)

(517)

(672)

(1,600)

(967)

(633)

Net CAPEX

(279)

(234)

(44)

(258)

(188)

(70)

Net Operating Cash Flow from continuing

143

142

1

(449)

(322)

(127)

activities

Financial Investments/Disposals

(645)

(117)

(527)

(414)

(353)

(62)

Operating Leases (IFRS16)

(180)

(139)

(41)

(176)

(142)

(34)

Payments to BICC

0

0

n.a

(809)

(809)

n.a

Other Financial Sources

3

1

2

(177)

(105)

(72)

Free Cash Flow

(678)

(113)

(565)

(2,025)

(1,730)

(295)

Dividends paid

(44)

(5)

(39)

(72)

(21)

(51)

Treasury Stock

(256)

0

(256)

(381)

0

(381)

Total Cash Flow Generated / (Consumed)

(979)

(118)

(860)

(2,478)

(1,751)

(727)

Perimeter change (Increase)/decrease

201

(147)

348

(152)

(133)

(18)

Exchange rate (Increase)/decrease

50

10

40

(16)

(9)

(7)

Total Net Debt variation in the Balance Sheet

(728)

(255)

(473)

(2,646)

(1,894)

(752)

2.3.1 Cash Flow from Operating Activities

  • Cash flow from operating activities before working capital variations amounted to € 1,409 million, stable in comparable terms when excluding Abertis' dividend, which was temporally halved due to COVID-19 impact on the business.
  • H1 2020 operating working capital variation resulted in a € 1,600 million cash outflow due to the seasonality of the period in addition to the lesser use of factoring and a temporary working capital deterioration derived from COVID-19.
  • On its side, net operating investment reached € 258 million, € 21 million less than last year.

16

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

2.3.2 Investments

Grupo ACS

Investments breakdown

Operating

Operating

NET

Project /

Financial

Net Project /

Total Net

Euro Million

Operating

Financial

Financial

Investments

divestments

Divestments

Investments

CAPEX

Investments

invesments

Infrastructures

232

(25)

207

394

(230)

164

371

Dragados

33

(14)

19

(0)

(0)

(0)

19

Hochtief

199

(11)

188

374

(22)

353

541

Iridium

0

0

0

20

(208)

(188)

(188)

Industrial Services

47

(4)

43

272

(23)

250

293

Services

11

(4)

8

(0)

(0)

(0)

7

Corporation

0

0

0

(0)

(0)

(0)

0

TOTAL

291

(32)

258

666

(253)

414

672

  • ACS Group H1 2020 total net investment amounted to € 672 million.
  • Net CAPEX amounted to € 258 million and mainly corresponded to machinery acquisition for the
    Group's mining, civil work, and industrial facilities projects.
  • Financial and Project net investment reached € 414 million and are detailed as follows:
    o Infrastructure's area invested around € 400 million, from which nearly € 190 million were devoted to the purchase of CIMIC shares. Around € 160 million corresponded to investment in PPP projects and JV in America.

On its side, divestments worth over € 230 million included the sale of shadow toll concessions in Spain.

  1. Industrial Services area devoted € 270 million mainly to the development of energy assets.

2.3.3 Other Cash Flows

  • Dividends paid in cash by the Group during the first six months of the year amounted to € 72 million. Likewise, during the term ACS allocated € 381 million to share's buyback, which were mostly intended for scrip dividend purposes.
  • CIMIC payments to BICC rose to € 809 million during the period.
  • Furthermore, "other financial resources item" worth € 177 million corresponded to HOCHTIEF's treasury shares worth € 105 million and to premiums of derivatives over treasury shares in ACS Corporation.

17

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

3 Evolution per Areas of Activity

3.1 Infrastructures

Infrastructures

Key figures

Euro Million

6M19

6M20

Var.

Turnover

14,235

14,049

-1.3%

EBITDA

1,193

970

-18.7%

Margin

8.4%

6.9%

EBIT

746

559

-25.1%

Margin

5.2%

4.0%

Net Profit

294

161

-45.4%

Margin

2.1%

1.1%

Backlog

63,981

63,299

-1.1%

Months

25

24

NOTE: Infrastructures includes Construction and Concessions activities.

  • Sales in Infrastructure reached € 14,049 million, representing a 1.3% decrease. COVID-19 impact slowed down the construction activity, mainly during the second quarter. North America grew by 7.8% thanks to the good performance during the first quarter. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific was down by 17.2% because of the pandemic slowdown and the exchange rate impact. The remaining regions were also affected by restrictions applied by different countries due to the worsening of the pandemic during the second quarter.
  • Operating results were impacted by Abertis; its contribution to the Group was of negative € 45 million. Excluding Abertis, EBITDA accounted for € 1,016 million and EBIT reached € 605 million, decreasing by 4.5% and 1.9% respectively.
  • Net Profit, not considering Abertis' impact contribution, reached € 197 million, growing by 3.7%.

Infrastructures

Sales per geographical areas

Euro Million

6M19

% weight

6M20

% weight

Var.

Spain

597

4.2%

553

3.9%

-7.3%

Rest of Europe

785

5.5%

776

5.5%

-1.1%

North America

8,263

58.0%

8,911

63.4%

+7.8%

South America

170

1.2%

134

1.0%

-21.4%

Asia Pacific

4,403

30.9%

3,645

25.9%

-17.2%

Africa

17

0%

30

0.2%

n.a.

TOTAL

14,235

100%

14,049

100%

-1.3%

  • Backlog at the end of the period stood at € 63,299 million, equivalent to two years of production. Backlog remained almost stable in the US market, while in Asia Pacific backlog grew by 3.8% thanks to mining contract extension and the incorporation of new businesses due to the change in the perimeter in service's activities.

18

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

Infrastructures

Backlog per geographical areas

Euro Million

Jun-19

% weight

Jun-20

% weight

Var.

Spain

2,592

4.1%

2,520

4.0%

-2.8%

Rest of Europe

5,553

8.7%

5,683

9.0%

+2.4%

North America

31,885

49.8%

31,424

49.6%

-1.4%

South America

1,390

2.2%

466

0.7%

-66.5%

Asia Pacific

21,523

33.6%

22,332

35.3%

+3.8%

Africa

1,038

2%

874

1.4%

-15.8%

TOTAL

63,981

100%

63,299

100%

-1.1%

3.1.1. Construction

Construction

Euro Million

Dragados

HOCHTIEF (ACS contr.)

Adjustments

Total

6M19

6M20

Var.

6M19

6M20

Var.

6M19

6M20

6M19

6M20

Var.

Sales

2,189

2,068

-5.5%

12,009

11,947

-0.5%

0

0

14,199

14,015

-1.3%

EBITDA

193

183

-5.1%

909

802

-11.8%

(52)

18

1,049

1,002

-4.5%

Margin

8.8%

8.8%

7.6%

6.7%

7.4%

7.2%

EBIT

138

142

+3.3%

547

461

-15.6%

(75)

(5)

610

599

-1.8%

Margin

6.3%

6.9%

4.6%

3.9%

4.3%

4.3%

Net Financial Results

(24)

(44)

(62)

(82)

0

0

(86)

(126)

Equity Method

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Other Results & Fixed Assets

(7)

(2)

5

(6)

0

(0)

(3)

(8)

EBT

106

96

-9.7%

490

374

-23.6%

(75)

(5)

521

465

-10.7%

Taxes

(30)

(25)

(134)

(110)

7

7

(156)

(127)

Minorities

(0)

(0)

(215)

(161)

35

0

(180)

(161)

Net Profit

76

71

-6.1%

141

103

-26.6%

(33)

3

184

177

-3.7%

Margin

3.5%

3.5%

1.2%

0.9%

1.3%

1.3%

Backlog

14,556

13,097

-10.0%

49,425

50,202

+1.6%

63,981

63,299

-1.1%

Months

36

32

23

22

25

24

Note: The column "Adjustments" includes the removal of Abertis' contribution through HOCHTIEF, PPA adjustments, PPA depreciation, and consequently the

impact on tax and minorities.

  • Dragados decreased its sales by 5.5% mainly due to the reduction of the European activity. EBITDA margin remained stable while EBIT margin improved in 60 b.p. Thus, Dragados Net Profit reached € 71 million, in line with sales evolution.
  • HOCHTIEF sales remained almost stable. Growth in North America offset the pandemic impact in Asia Pacific region, particularly worsen by the Australian dollar exchange rate.
    Operating margins increased in core areas except for Abertis' contribution which disrupted EBITDA's growth. Nonetheless, Turner's activity weight, with a lower risk profile, made business mix vary driving to a slight decrease in operating margins.
    HOCHTIEF's net profit reached € 202 million, affected by Abertis' negative contribution during the period (€ 18 million). Not considering this impact net result was reduced only 2.9%.

19

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

HOCHTIEF

Euro Million

America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Holding

Total

6M19

6M20

Var.

6M19

6M20

Var.

6M19

6M20

Var.

6M19

6M20

6M19

6M20

Var.

Sales

7,017

7,607

+8.4%

4,352

3,688

-15.2%

574

595

+3.6%

66

57

12,009

11,947

-0.5%

EBITDA

195

218

+11.7%

640

583

-9.0%

50

51

+0.6%

23

(50)

909

802

-11.8%

Margin

2.8%

2.9%

14.7%

15.8%

8.8%

8.5%

0.0%

0.0%

7.6%

6.7%

EBIT

156

172

+10.0%

346

317

-8.4%

27

24

-10.7%

18

(51)

547

461

-15.6%

Margin

2.2%

2.3%

7.9%

8.6%

4.6%

4.0%

0.0%

0.0%

4.6%

3.9%

Net Financial Results

(4)

(9)

(57)

(80)

(9)

(7)

8

14

(62)

(82)

Equity Method

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Other Results & Fixed Assets

(0)

(0)

(3)

(7)

8

1

(0)

(0)

5

(6)

EBT

153

163

+7.1%

286

230

-19.7%

25

18

-27.8%

26

(37)

489

374

-23.6%

Taxes

(41)

(35)

(85)

(69)

(6)

(0)

(2)

(5)

(134)

(110)

Minorities

(14)

(21)

(63)

(41)

0

0

0

0

(77)

(62)

Net Profit

98

107

+9.3%

138

119

-13.3%

19

18

-7.7%

24

(42)

279

202

-27.4%

Margin

1.4%

1.4%

3.2%

3.2%

3.4%

3.0%

2.3%

1.7%

Amongst HOCHTIEF's different areas of activity, it is worth highlighting:

  • The 8.4% growth in Hochtief America sales was underpinned by Turner's outperformance. Operating margins remained almost stable and net profit increased by 9.3%.
  • Sales in Asia Pacific (CIMIC) decreased by 15.2% due to the impact of COVID-19 and the Australian dollar depreciation.
  • Europe showed a good sale's evolution with a conjunctural impact on operating margins related to COVID-19.
  • Corporation Net Profit included Abertis' net contribution in the period from HOCHTIEF's stake, amounting to negative € (18) million, versus € 52 million in H1 2019.

20

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

3.1.2 Concessions

Concessions

Key figures

Euro Million

6M19

6M20

Var.

Sales

37

35

-5.8%

Iridium

37

35

Abertis

-

-

EBITDA

144

(32)

-122.3%

Iridium

14

13

Abertis

130

(45)

EBIT

137

(40)

-129.0%

Iridium

7

6

Abertis

130

(45)

Net Profit

110

(16)

-115.0%

Iridium

6

20

Abertis

104

(37)

Iridium

  • The sale of 74% of the capital of a holding that had all the stake in six shadow toll concession in Spain was agreed in 2019 last quarter. This transaction was completed in 2020 first half.
  • Iridium, apart from holding 26% stake in the company owner of the concessions, continues managing and operating these assets.

Abertis

  • Abertis' contribution to the Group's Net profit amounted to negative € (36.6) million, from which €
    (27.3) million corresponded to ACS direct stake, and the remaining € (9.4) million to the indirect stake through HOCHTIEF, once minority interests were deducted.

Abertis

Key figures

Million euros

6M19

6M20

Var

Sales

2,592

1,789

-31%

EBITDA

1,784

1,109

-38%

Net Profit (Pre PPA)

514

134

-74%

  • The significant reduction of Abertis' contribution was due to the impact of the pandemic on its activity. Revenues were down 31%. Abertis' net profit before PPA stood at € 134 million.
  • On April 28th Abertis paid 50% of the total dividend amounting to € 875 million. ACS received a total amount of € 216 million. Abertis' General Shareholders Meeting agreed to pay the remaining dividend on 2020 last quarter, subjected to approval by the Board of Directors on COVID - 19 impact.
  • In June, Abertis completed the acquisition of Red de Carreteras de Occidente (RCO) in Mexico, one of the largest highway operators in the country. The 50.1% investment rose up to € 1,477 million.

21

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

3.2 Industrial Services

Industrial Services

Key Figures

Euro Million

6M19

6M20

Var.

Turnover

3,804

3,540

-6.9%

EBITDA

413

385

-6.6%

Margin

10.8%

10.9%

EBIT

356

332

-6.7%

Margin

9.4%

9.4%

Net Profit

221

206

-7.0%

Margin

5.8%

5.8%

Backlog

9,794

9,850

+0.6%

Months

18

19

  • Sales in Industrial Services accounted for € 3,540 million, decreasing by 6.9%, due to COVID-19 impact and therefore less number of renewable energy projects launched.
  • The activity in South America increased by 20.5% boosted by the development of energy infrastructures, mainly in Brazil. However, North America region was affected by Mexico, which was particularly affected by both the currency devaluation and the exacerbation of the pandemic during Q2 2020.
  • Operating results stood in line with sales, resulting in stable margins based on business diversification, considering both geography and area of activity.
  • Net profit accounted for € 206 million, in line with sales evolution.

Industrial Services

Turnover breakdown by activity

Euro Million

6M19

6M20

Var.

Support Services

2,105

2,295

+9.0%

Networks

373

340

-8.8%

Specialized Products

1,241

1,553

+25.1%

Control Systems

490

401

-18.1%

EPC Projects

1,734

1,240

-28.5%

Renewable Energy: Generation

22

19

-15.2%

Consolidation Adjustments

(56)

(14)

TOTAL

3,804

3,540

-6.9%

International

2,127

2,375

+11.7%

% over total sales

55.9%

67.1%

22

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

Industrial Services

Sales per geographical areas

Euro Million

6M19

6M20

Var.

Spain

1,677

1,165

-30.6%

Rest of Europe

210

220

+4.8%

North America

556

458

-17.8%

South America

1,040

1,253

+20.5%

Asia Pacific

197

222

+12.7%

Africa

123

223

+80.6%

TOTAL

3,804

3,540

-6.9%

  • Backlog amounted to € 9,850 million, equivalent to 19 months. International Backlog represented 64.1% of total.

Industrial Services

Backlog per activity

Euro Million

Jun-19

Jun-20

Var.

Support Services

5,347

4,982

-6.8%

Networks

542

646

+19.3%

Specialized Products

3,387

2,983

-11.9%

Control Systems

1,418

1,353

-4.6%

EPC Projects

4,406

4,820

+9.4%

Renewable Energy: Generation

41

49

-

TOTAL BACKLOG

9,794

9,850

+0.6%

International

7,476

6,309

-15.6%

% over total backlog

76.3%

64.1%

Industrial Services

Backlog per geographical areas

Euro Million

Jun-19

Jun-20

Var.

Spain

2,318

3,541

+52.8%

Rest of Europe

719

675

-6.2%

North America

1,561

1,167

-25.3%

South America

3,760

3,116

-17.1%

Asia Pacific

912

681

-25.3%

Africa

524

670

+28.1%

TOTAL

9,794

9,850

+0.6%

23

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

3.3

Services

Services

Key figures

Euro Million

6M19

6M20

Var.

Turnover

786

759

-3.4%

EBITDA

47

21

-54.7%

Margin

5.9%

2.8%

EBIT

28

0

-99.6%

Margin

3.6%

0.0%

Net Profit

19

1

-96.8%

Margin

2.4%

0.1%

Backlog

2,727

2,663

-2.3%

Months

21

21

  • The impact of the COVID outbreak on Services' activity has been uneven. On the one hand, there has been reinforcement of some cleaning and disinfection of critical facilities such as hospitals or public dependencies. On the other hand, there has been a drastic reduction of cleaning services of social infrastructure that have ceased their activity such as schools, leisure centres, non-essential facilities and air transport. The impact on margins was due to a highly labour intensive cost structure and a cost overrun of specific materials for workers' health safety.

Services

Sales per geographical areas

Euro Million

6M19

6M20

Var.

Spain

732

704

-3.8%

United Kingdom

42

45

+7.6%

Portugal

12

10

-12.0%

TOTAL

786

759

-3.4%

  • Services Backlog reached € 2,663 million, equivalent to over 21 months of production.

Services

Backlog per geographical areas

Euro Million

6M19

6M20

Var.

Spain

2,491

2,428

-2.5%

United Kingdom

155

158

+1.8%

Portugal

81

78

-3.5%

TOTAL

2,727

2,663

-2.3%

24

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

  1. Post results events
    • At the beginning of July 2020, part of Hochtief's commercial paper program amounting to € 750 million approved in May 2020, was successfully placed on the market. As of July 21th, 2020, there were bonds for a total amount of € 409 million with an average maturity of three months and an average cost of -0.13% under this program. The amounts received have been partially used to repay in advance the amounts drawn down from the credit facilities.
    • On July 29th, 2020, Cimic announced that is having advanced negotiations and that it has signed an exclusivity agreement, with funds advised by Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited, Elliott, in relation to the possible investment of 50% in the capital of Thiess, the world's largest mining services company, which would allow joint control of the same by Cimic and Elliott.
      The entry of a financial partner into Thiess will enable it to take advantage of growth opportunities in the mining sector, while maintaining the strength of Cimic's balance sheet.
      Cimic expects that the negotiations, which are in an advanced stage, will conclude in the coming weeks with the signing of a sale agreement that would be subject to the usual conditions in this type of transaction, including regulatory approvals.
  3. Description of main risks and uncertainties
    • ACS Group develops its activities in different sectors, countries and socioeconomic and legal environments involving risk exposure, inherent to the businesses it operates in.
    • ACS Group monitors and controls these risks in order to avoid a decline in the profitability of its shareholders, a danger to its employees or its corporate reputation, a problem for its customers or a negative impact on the Group as a whole. For risk-control, ACS Group has instruments to identify and manage them properly with sufficient time, either by preventing its materialization or by minimizing impacts.
    • In addition to those inherent risks to the different businesses in which it operates, ACS Group is exposed to various financial risks, either by changes in interest or exchange rates, liquidity risks or credit risks.
      1. Risks arising from changes in the cash flow interest rates are mitigated by ensuring rates through financial instruments which may cushion its fluctuation.
      2. Risk management related to exchange rates is carried out by taking debt in the same functional currency as that of the assets that the Group finances overseas. To cover net positions in currencies other than the euro, the Group arranges various financial instruments in order to reduce such exposure to exchange rate risks.
      3. The most important aspects impacting the financial risks of ACS during 2020 first half are:
  1. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA, has renewed the Euro Commercial
    Paper (ECP) program for a maximum amount of € 750 million, the Negotiable
    European Commercial Paper program (NEU CP), extending the maximum amount from € 300 to € 500 million, and the debt issuance program called Euro Medium Term Note Program (EMTN Program). From this last one, a total amount of € 750 million has been issued in 2020 first half with a request that has doubled the issuing amount.
  1. The AGM held on May 8th 2020 agreed to delegate to the Board of Directors the power to increase, once or several times, the company's share capital by a

25

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

maximum amount of up to 50% of the capital, within a maximum term of five years from the date of the aforementioned AGM.

    1. The rating agency Standard and Poor's (S&P) maintained in May 2020 the long-term BBB and A-2short-term corporate credit rating ("investment grade"), with stable outlook, to ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. Likewise, HOCHTIEF and CIMIC maintained the same credit rating.
  • The Integrated Annual Report, which includes Non-Financial Information, Corporate Governance Reports, and ACS Group Consolidated Financial Statements (www.grupoacs.com), discusses more in detail the risks and the tools for its control. Likewise, HOCHTIEF's Annual Report (www.hochtief.com) details the risks inherent to the German company and its control mechanisms.
  • For the next six months, from the closing date of the accounts referred to in this document, ACS Group, based on information currently available, does not expect to deal with situations of risk and uncertainty significantly different to those of the last year, particularly those derived from the internationalization of the Group's activities, but particularly the ones derived from the uncertainty about the duration and degree of incidence on COVID 19 pandemic. Therefore, depending on, among others, the possible restrictions on the free movement of people (quarantine or lockdown), temporary closure of industries and/ or customs, etc. that different authorities could impose in countries where the Group operates, the impact of which, to the present date, cannot be foreseen neither in the economies of those countries nor on the operations of ACS Group in particular.

6 Corporate Social Responsibility

  • ACS Group is a worldwide reference in the infrastructure development industry, and it is deeply committed to economic and social progress in the countries where it is present.
  • ACS Group Corporate Social Responsibility Policy, reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors on their meeting on February 25th 2016, established the basic and specific principles of action in this area, as well as in the Group's relationship with its environment.
    1. Basic principles of action
  • ACS Group and its affiliate companies are fully committed to promoting, strengthening and controlling issues related to ethics and integrity, through measures to prevent, detect and eradicate bad practices.
  • The Group has developed and implemented its General Code of Conduct which is applicable to its employees, suppliers and subcontractors. In addition, training initiatives are carried out in order to inform all three groups of the Code, as well as the implementation of ACS Group Ethics Channel which enables any person to communicate inappropriate conduct or breaches of the Code of Conduct if there were to occur.
  • ACS Group upholds full commitment of rigorousness in the disclosure of information with due respect to the interests of clients and remaining social interlocutors of the company.
    1. Specific principles of action
  • To coordinate ACS Group's Corporate Social Responsibility policy, taking into consideration its operational decentralization and geographic breadth, the Group has developed project "one", which aims at promoting good management practices and the extension of corporate culture through specific homogenous principles across the Group in relation to its stakeholders, customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and the society in general.

26

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

  • The areas of non-financial management in which these principles of action are focused on are:
    • the quality of products and services
    • occupational safety
    • recruitment and retention of talent
    • protection of the environment
    • innovation and development
    • social action
  • ACS Group detail policies' results on Corporate Social Responsibility is collected and published frequently on the Group's web page (www.grupoacs.com) and on the Integrated Annual Report, also available in the same web page. Likewise, HOCHTIEF's Annual Report (www.hochtief.com) details the most relevant aspects regarding the Corporate Social Responsibility of this company and its subsidiaries.

7 Information on related parties

  • Information regarding transactions with related parties is carried out in the relevant section of the annual financial report regularly submitted to the CNMV.
  • All these commercial relationships with related parties have been made in the ordinary course of business, market conditions and correspond to normal operations of the Group's Companies, and have not materially affected the financial position nor results of operations during this period.

27

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

8 Annex

8.1 Main figures per area of activity

TURNOVER

Euro Million

6M19

6M20

Var.

Infrastructures

14,235

76 %

14,049

77 %

-1.3%

Industrial Services

3,804

20 %

3,540

19 %

-6.9%

Services

786

4 %

759

4 %

-3.4%

Corporation / Adjustments

(9)

(12)

TOTAL

18,817

18,337

-2.6%

EBITDA

Euro Million

6M19

6M20

Var.

Infrastructures

1,193

72 %

970

70 %

-18.7%

Industrial Services

413

25 %

385

28 %

-6.6%

Services

47

3 %

21

2 %

-54.7%

Corporation / Adjustments

(31)

(31)

TOTAL

1,621

1,345

-17.0%

EBIT

Euro Million

6M19

6M20

Var.

Infrastructures

746

66 %

559

63 %

-25.1%

Industrial Services

356

31 %

332

37 %

-6.7%

Services

28

3 %

0

0 %

-99.6%

Corporation / Adjustments

(33)

(33)

TOTAL

1,098

859

-21.8%

NET PROFIT

Euro Million

6M19

6M20

Var.

Infrastructures

294

55 %

161

44 %

-45.4%

Industrial Services

221

41 %

206

56 %

-7.0%

Services

19

4 %

1

0 %

-96.8%

Corporation / Adjustments

(12)

(6)

TOTAL

523

361

-30.9%

AWARDS

Euro Million

6M19

6M20

Var.

Infrastructures

19,091

12,155

-36.3%

Industrial Services

3,528

3,906

+10.7%

Services

485

560

+15.5%

Corporation / Adjustments

0

0

TOTAL

23,104

16,621

-28.1%

BACKLOG

Euro Million

Jun-19

months

Jun-20

months

Var.

Infrastructures

63,981

25

63,299

24

-1.1%

Industrial Services

9,794

18

9,850

19

+0.6%

Services

2,727

21

2,663

21

-2.3%

TOTAL

76,502

24

75,812

23

-0.9%

NET DEBT

Euro Million

Jun-19

Jun-20

Var.

Infrastructures

1,630

(65)

-104.0%

Industrial Services

614

572

-6.8%

Services

(63)

(174)

+174.5%

Corporation / Adjustments

(2,905)

(3,032)

+4.4%

TOTAL

(725)

(2,699)

n.a.

28

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

8.2 Share data

ACS Shares Data (YTD)

6M19

6M20

Closing price

35.11 €

22.44 €

Performance

1.36%

-36.09%

Period High

40.97 €

35.89 €

High date

30-Apr

2-Jan

Period Low

32.62 €

11.20 €

Low date

2-Jan

19-Mar

Average in the period

37.65 €

22.78 €

Total volume (´000)

81,116

211,741

Daily average volume (´000)

649

1,680

Total traded effective (€ mn)

3,054

4,823

Daily average effective (€ mn)

24.43

38.28

Number of shares (mn)

314.66

314.66

Market cap (€ mn)

11,048

7,061

40 €

6,000

35

5,000

30

4,000

25

Price

20

3,000

('000)

Closing

Volume

15

2,000

10

1,000

5

0

000

29

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

8.3 Exchange Rate Effect

EXCHANGE RATE EFFECT

EXCHANGE RATE EFFECT

Average Exchange Rate

(€ vs. currency)

Jun-19

Jun-20

difference

%

1 US Dollar

1.1315

1.1033

(0.0282)

-2.5%

1 Australian Dollar

1.5981

1.6827

0.0845

+5.3%

1 Mexican Peso

21.7575

24.2636

2.5061

+11.5%

1 Brazilian Real

4.3324

5.5821

1.2497

+28.8%

EXCHANGE RATE EFFECT

Closing Exchange Rate

(€ vs. currency)

Jun-19

Jun-20

difference

%

1 US Dollar

1.1380

1.1198

(0.0182)

-1.6%

1 Australian Dollar

1.6244

1.6344

0.0100

+0.6%

1 Mexican Peso

21.8400

25.9241

4.0841

+18.7%

1 Brazilian Real

4.3760

6.1390

1.7630

+40.3%

EXCHANGE RATE EFFECT

Grupo ACS

Euro million

USD

AUD

Others

Total

Backlog

462

(144)

(1,147)

(829)

Sales

217

(198)

(313)

(294)

Ebitda

5

(29)

(27)

(52)

Ebit

3

(15)

(25)

(37)

Net Profit

(0)

(2)

(13)

(15)

EXCHANGE RATE EFFECT

Infrastructures

Euro Million

USD

AUD

Others

Total

Backlog

455

(143)

(236)

75

Sales

211

(197)

(22)

(8)

Ebitda

5

(29)

(0)

(24)

Ebit

3

(15)

0

(11)

Net Profit

0

(2)

1

(0)

EXCHANGE RATE EFFECT

Industrial Services

Euro Million

USD

AUD

Others

Total

Backlog

7

(1)

(909)

(902)

Sales

6

(1)

(291)

(286)

Ebitda

(0)

(0)

(27)

(27)

Ebit

(0)

(0)

(25)

(26)

Net Profit

(0)

(0)

(15)

(15)

EXCHANGE RATE EFFECT

Services

Euro Million

USD

AUD

Others

Total

Backlog

0

0

(2)

(2)

Sales

0

0

(0)

(0)

Ebitda

0

0

(0)

(0)

Ebit

0

0

(0)

(0)

Net Profit

0

0

0

0

30

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

8.4 Main Awards

8.4.1 Infrastructures

In blue the ones related to this period

Project

Type of Project

Region

€ mn

Five-year contract extension by Jellinbah Group to continue to provide mining

Mining

Asia Pacific

1,538.7

services at its Lake Vermont Coal Mine in Queensland (Australia)

Construction of a New Bed Tower and Clinical Services Podium adjacent to the

existing Wexner Medical Center Hospital.The work will also include the

Building

United States

400.0

demolition of existing facilities and parking garages and include the construction

of two new parking garages (Columbus, Ohio, United States)

Construction of a new facility to house all current USDOT and Volpe Center

functions in a single building on the existing Cambridge campus. The new

Building

United States

376.0

building is 13 stories tall and 400,000 sf ( (Cambridge, Massachusetts, United

States)

Contract to widen and rehabilitate 53.6 lane miles of U.S. Highway 50 between

Civil Works

United States

351.0

Watt Avenue and Interstate 5 in Sacramento, California (United States)

Contracts to provide maintenance for UGL´s clients in the oil and gas sector in

Services

Asia Pacific

276.8

Western Australia and Victoria (Australia)

Design and construction of the project for a new section of the A15 motorway and

additional lanes in sections of the A12 / A15 motorway in the vicinity of the city of

Civil Works

Europe

194.8

Arnhem (Netherlands)

Contract to build the replacement of the A40 Rhine Bridge in Duisburg-

Civil Works

Europe

185.2

Neuenkamp (Germany)

Design and construction of 19.46 km of the S-61 highway between Prodborze and

Civil Works

Europe

176.2

Sniadowo (Poland)

Design and construction to retrofit Stony Brook University into an Alternate Care

Building

United States

142.0

Facilitiy to serve COVID patients ( New York, United States)

Contract to deliver the Joy Baluch AM Bridge Duplication in Port Augusta; the Port

Wakefield Overpass and Highway Duplication; and the Augusta Highway Planning

Civil Works

Asia Pacific

139.3

Project located between Port Augusta and Port Wakefield (Australia)

Construction of 12.49 km of the A2 motorway between Warsaw and Kukuryki, on

Civil Works

Europe

123.0

the section between Gręzów and Swoboda (Poland)

Contract for the rehabilitation and lane replacements of a portion Route 210

Civil Works

United States

123.0

located in Los Angeles, California (United States)

Contract for the reconstruction of Taxiway C at Love Field Airport located in

Civil Works

United States

113.0

Dallas, Texas (United States)

Several mining sector contracts with multiple clients in Western Australia and

Mining

Asia Pacific

111.2

Queensland (Australia)

UGL´s contracts in railways sector: contract to deliver operations and

maintenance of Adelaide's North - South tram and bus network and a contract to

Services

Asia Pacific

103.5

manufacture new locomotives for Qube Logistics (Australia)

Contract to deliver upgrades to two major regional highway projects: South

Gippsland Highway Upgrade between Koonwarra and Meeniyan in Victoria and

Civil Works

Asia Pacific

100.7

Mackay Northern Access Upgrade at Mackay Queensland (Australia)

Building of the new Amazon warehouse in Murcia (Spain)

Building

Spain

97.4

Design and construction of 6,67 km of the S-7 highway between Plotnisko and

Civil Works

Europe

87.4

Lesznowola (Poland)

Building of two residential towers of two heights, with 24 and 14 floors above

Building

Spain

78.4

ground, in Madrid (Spain)

Building of industrial plant for the production of euro banknotes and the

Building

Spain

78.1

administrative building of Imbisa (Madrid, Spain )

Project for the duplication of the roadway of the N-220 highway in the section

between the airport link and the link with the V-30 motorway, as well as other

Civil Works

Spain

69.8

accessory works (Valencia, Spain)

31

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

Project

Type of Project

Region

€ mn

Project for the comprehensive rehabilitation of the current Montemadrid

Foundation building to convert it into a 5-star hotel with 200 rooms (Madrid,

Building

Spain

45.1

Spain)

Building of 195 residential homes in Las Rozas (Madrid, Spain)

Building

Spain

32.1

Construction of two industrial warehouses in the Nissan supplier park (Avila,

Building

Spain

27.8

Spain)

8.4.2

Industrial Services

Project

Type of Project

Region

€ mn

Contract with Naturgy for the comprehensive service of construction and

Networks

Spain

41.6

maintenance of distribution networks, meter reading and service orders (Spain)

Contract for the development of installation work for the Puelche Wind Farm

Specialized

Latin america

32.1

with 156 MW of installed capacity (Chile)

Products

Contract with Telxius Towers for the planning and building of telecommunication

Specialized

Europe

27.0

base transceiver station (BTS) in Germany

Products

Operation and maintenance system for electric buses at King Saud Bin Abdulaziz

Control Systems

Asia and the

22.8

University in Riyahd (Saudi Arabia)

Middle east

Contract with Vodafone to deploy the 5G internet network in Spain

Specialized

Spain

19.9

Products

Contract for the installation of lines and internet with Telefónica Colombia

Specialized

Latin america

15.2

Products

Installation of systems in the high performing educational center for second

Specialized

Latin america

14.8

grade students in Tacna (Peru)

Products

Contract with Telefónica for the installation of systems (central and southern

Specialized

Spain

10.5

zone) (Spain)

Products

Work for the execution of installations in the new power plant in Barajas (Madrid,

Specialized

Spain

10.1

Spain)

Products

8.4.3

Servicios

Project

Type of Project

Region

€ mn

Renewal of the home help services contract for the Madrid City Council (Spain)

Services for

Spain

244.8

buildings

Renewal of the cleaning service contract in the primary care centers and

Services for

Spain

31.6

corporate center of the Institut Català de la Salut (Spain)

buildings

Extension of the cleaning service contract in the facilities of the Virgen de las

Services for

Spain

18.0

Nieves and San Cecilio hospitals (Granada, Spain)

buildings

Extension of the cleaning service contract for facilities of the Generalitat

Services for

Spain

17.3

Valenciana (Spain)

buildings

Extension of the cleaning service contract in facilities of the Ministry of Defense

Services for

Spain

14.3

(Spain)

buildings

Extension of the cleaning service contract for hospitals in the Community of

Services for

Spain

12.8

Madrid (Spain)

buildings

32

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

9 ACS Group organizational structure

ACS Group is a worldwide leader in the infrastructure industry. This sector contributes to a great extent to the economic and social development of the world's different regions in an increasingly competitive, demanding and global market.

Main Group areas:

a) Infrastructure

This area includes Construction and Concession activities performed by Dragados, Hochtief (including CIMIC), and Iridium and the stake in Abertis. It is oriented towards the development of different projects such as Civil Works, Building and activities related to the mining sector (carried out by CIMIC, mainly in Asia Pacific) and the development and concession of transport concessions. The geographic regions with the highest exposure to this area are North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Group mainly operates in developed environments, and in geopolitical, macroeconomic and legally safe markets.

b) Industrial Services

This area is devoted to applied industrial engineering, construction developing activities, operation and maintenance of energy services, industrial and mobility infrastructures through an extensive group of companies headed by Grupo Cobra and Dragados Industrial. This area is present in more than 50 countries, with a predominant exposure to the Mexican and Spanish market despite the rapid growth in new Asian countries and Latin American countries.

c) Services

This area is only represented by Clece's facility management activity, which comprises building maintenance, public places and organizations, as well as care assistance. This area is mainly based in Spain, but it is slowly making headway in the European market.

33

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

10 Glossary

ACS Group presents its results in accordance to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). However, the Group makes use of some alternative measures of performance (AMP) to provide additional information that promote comparability and understanding of its financial information, and facilitates decision making and evaluation of the performance of the group. Below are the most outstanding APMs.

CONCEPT

DEFINITION and COHERENCE

Jun-20

Jun-19

Market capitalisation

Num of shares at period close x price at period close

7,061

11,048

Earnings per share

Net Profit of the period / Average num of shares of the period

1.21

1.70

Net Attributable profit

Total Income - Total Expenses of the period - Minority interests result

361

523

Average num. of shares of the period

Daily average outstanding shares in the period adjusted by treasury stock

298.2

307.2

Backlog

Value of the contracts awarded and pending to be executed. In section 1.1, a

75,812

76,502

breakdown is made between a direct and proportional portfolio (referring to proportional participation in joint

operating companies and projects not consolidated globally in the Group)

Operating Profit excluding (1) D&A y (2) non recurrent operating results

Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA)

and/or which dont imply a cash flow + Results from Equity Method

1,345

1,621

(Associates and Joint Ventures)

(+) Operating Profit

Operating income - Operating expenses

837

893

(-) 1.D&A

Operating provisions and fix asset depreciation

(486)

(523)

(-) 2. Non recurrent operating results and/or which dont

Impairment & gains on fixed assets + other operating results

(15)

(32)

imply a cash flow

  1. Results from Equity Method Investments (Associates and Joint Ventures)

Profit before Taxes from foreign joint ventures consolidated by Equity method. It is similar to the

UTEs regime in Spain, thus it is included in the EBITDA in order to standardize the accounting criteria 7 174 with the Group's foreign companies

Net Financial Debt / EBITDA

Net Financial Debt / Annualized EBITDA

1.0x

0.2x

Net Financial Debt (1)-(2)

Gross external financial debt +Net debt with group companies - Cash & Equivalents

2,699

725

(1) Deuda Financiera Bruta

Bank debt + Obligations and other negotiable securities + Project finance and non recourse debt

12,918

8,287

+ Financial lease + Other l/t non bank debt + Debt with group companies

(2) Cash & Equivalents

Temporary Financial investments + L/T deposits + Cash & Equivalents

10,219

7,562

Annualized EBITDA

EBITDA of the period / num of month within the period x 12 months

2,690

3,243

Net Cash Flow

(1) Cash Flow from operating activities + (2) Cash Flow from investing

(2,478)

(979)

activities + (3) Other Cash flows

1. Cash Flow from operating activities

Adjusted Net Profit attributable + Operating working capital variation

(191)

422

ex discontinued operations

Adjusted Net Profit attributable

Net profit attributable (+/-) adjustments of concepts which dont imply an operating cash flow

1,409

1,611

Operating working capital variation

Working capital variation of the period (+/-) ajustments of non operating concepts (Ej: dividends,

(1,600)

(1,189)

interests, taxes, etc)

2. Cash Flow from investing activities

Net investments (paid/collected)

(673)

(923)

ex discontinued operations

(-) Payments from investments

Payments for operating, project and financial investments. This figure may differ from that shown

(958)

(1,128)

in section 2.3.2 for reasons of deferral (accruals) ex discontinued operations

(+) Collections from divestments

Collections from operating, project and financial divestments. This figure may differ from that

285

204

shown in section 2.3.2 for reasons of deferral (accruals) ex discontinued operations

3. Other Cash Flows

Treasury stock sale/acquisition + Dividend payments + Other financial sources +

(1,614)

(477)

Op.Lease payments+ Cash generated from discontinued operations

Ordinary Financial Result

Financial Income - Financial expenses

(137)

(138)

Net Financial Result

Ordinary financial result + Foreing exchange results + Impairment non current

(130)

(95)

assets results + Results on non current assets disposals

Working Capital

Stock + Total accounts receivables - Total accounts payables - other current

(5,241)

(5,560)

liabilities

NOTE: All financial indicators and AMPs are calculated under the principles of coherence and homogeneity allowing comparability between periods and in compliance with the applicable accounting rules and standards

Data in million of euros

34

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

CONCEPT

USE

Market capitalisation

Value of the company in the stock exchange market

Earnings per share

Indicates the part of the net profit that corresponds to each share

Backlog

An indicator of the Group's commercial activity. The value divided by the average duration

of the projects is an approximation to the revenues to be received in the following periods

Measure of comparable performance to evaluate the evolution of the Group's operating

Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA)

activities excluding depreciation and provisions (more variable items according to the

accounting criteria used). This AMP is widely used to evaluate the operational performance

of companies as well as part of ratios and valuation multiples and measurement of risks

Net Financial Debt / EBITDA

Comparable ratio of the Group's indebtedness level. It measures the repayment capacity

of the financing in number of years.

Net Financial Debt (1)-(2)

Total net debt level at the end of the period. In section 1, it is included a breakdown of the net debt of the

projects (Project Finance) and the net debt of the business

(1) Deuda Financiera Bruta

Level of gross financial debt at period end

(2) Cash & Equivalents

Current liquid assets available to cover the repayment needs of financial liabilities

Annualized EBITDA

Net Cash Flow

Cash generated / consumed of the period

1. Cash Flow from operating activities

Cash generated by operating activities. Its value is comparable to the Group's EBITDA by

measuring the conversion of operating income into cash generation

2. Cash Flow from investing activities

Funds consumed / generated by investment needs or divestments collections in the period

3. Other Cash Flows

Medida de evaluación del resultado procedente del uso de activos y pasivos financieros.

Ordinary Financial Result

Este concepto incluye tanto ingresos y gastos directamente relacionados con deuda

financiera neta como otros ingresos y gastos financieros no relacionados con la misma

Net Financial Result

Working Capital

35

RESULTS REPORT H1 2020

DISCLAIMER

This document contains forward‐looking statements on the intentions, expectations or forecasts of ACS Group or its management at the time the document was drawn up and in reference to various matters including, among others, its customer base, its performance, the foreseeable growth of its business lines and its overall turnover, its market share, the results of ACS Group and other matters relating to the Group's activities and current position. These forward‐looking statements or forecasts can in some cases be identified by terms such as "expectation", "anticipation", "proposal", "belief" or similar, or their corresponding negatives, or by the very nature of predictions regarding strategies, plans or intentions. Such forward‐looking statements or forecasts in no way constitute, by their very nature, guarantees of future performance but are conditional on the risks, uncertainties and other pertinent factors that may result in the eventual consequences differing materially from those contained in said intentions, expectations or forecasts.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. does not undertake to publicly report on the outcome of any revision it makes of these statements to adapt them to circumstances or facts occurring subsequent to this presentation including, among others, changes in the business of the company, in its strategy for developing this business or any other possible unforeseen occurrence. The points contained in this disclaimer must be taken fully into account by all persons or entities obliged to take decisions or to draw up or to publish opinions on securities issued by ACS Group and, in particular, by the analysts and investors reading this document. All the aforesaid persons are invited to consult the public documentation and information that ACS Group reports to or files with the bodies responsible for supervising the main securities markets and, in particular, with the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV in its Spanish initials).

This document contains financial information drawn up in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The information has not been audited, with the consequence that it is not definitive information and is thus subject to possible changes in the future Translation of this report originally issued in Spanish. In event of discrepancy, the Spanish language version prevails.

Investor Relations Department

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A.

Av. Pío XII, 102

28036 Madrid

36

Disclaimer

ACS - Actividades de Construcción y Servicios SA published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 17:27:06 UTC
