ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios : Atlantia 2018 profit falls after provisions over bridge collapse

03/07/2019 | 10:23am EST

MILAN (Reuters) - Infrastructure group Atlantia said on Thursday provisions and other costs linked to the deadly collapse of a bridge operated by its unit Autostrade took 513 million euros (440.8 million pounds) off its 2018 core earnings.

The group controlled by Italy's Benetton family said its earnings before interests, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBTDA) came in at 3.768 billion euros, including a positive contribution from Spain's Abertis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had estimated EBITDA in the region of 4.2 billion euros because they did not take into account the charges for the bridge at the EBITDA level.

On Aug. 14 last year a motorway bridge operated by Autostrade collapsed, killing 43 people. Following the disaster Atlantia pledged to pay for the reconstruction of the viaduct and for compensating the families of the victims.

The group said on Thursday its 2018 net profit was 818 million euros, down 30 percent despite a positive contribution from Abertis, because of an increase in costs and the impact of the provisions.

"If you take out the charges from EBITDA, the reported figure is similar with the consensus, meaning the business is basically in line with expectations," Marco Opipari, analyst at Fidentiis, said.

Investors were focussing on dividend, which at 0.90 euros is in line with expectations, Opipari added.

The stock was down 0.3 percent at 1445, a touch weaker than before the data.

Atlantia bought Spanish motorway operator Abertis last year in a joint takeover worth 16.5 billion euros with builder ACS, which is headed by Florentino Perez, the chairman of Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

Revenue was 6.9 billion euros, including Abertis, meeting a 6.938 billion euro forecast in a Reuters analyst poll.

Net debt jumped to 37.9 billion euros, increasing by 28.4 billion euros due to the acquisition.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak and Alexandra Hudson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS -0.13% 39.5 End-of-day quote.16.76%
ATLANTIA 1.53% 21.89 End-of-day quote.21.14%
