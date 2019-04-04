Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios    ACS   ES0167050915

ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVIC

(ACS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios : Cimic Gets EUR3.4 Billion Australia Deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 05:29am EDT

By Anthony Shevlin

Spain's Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ACS.MC) said Thursday that its CIMIC subsidiary got a 3.4 billion-euro ($3.82 billion) deal in Australia.

The construction company said Cimic's companies CPB Contractors and UGL were chosen by the Queensland government as the preferred contractors in an alliance project to deliver the rail, integration and systems package of the Cross River Rail project.

Revenue due to the CIMIC group companies will be confirmed at the execution of the contract, said ACS.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS 0.48% 39.7 End-of-day quote.17.35%
CIMIC GROUP LTD 0.26% 50.29 End-of-day quote.15.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRU
05:29aACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SE : Cimic Gets EUR3.4 Billion Australia Deal
DJ
03:27aACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SE : Announcements and agreements of sharehold..
PU
04/02CIMIC : CPB Contractors wins NZ$221m Christchurch Metro Sports Facility
AQ
04/02CIMIC : CPB Contractors awarded $119m Northern Road upgrade Stage 6
AQ
04/01CIMIC : Announced two Significant Contracts for its Construction Business- CPB C..
AQ
04/01CIMIC GROU : `s CPB contractors wins huge NZ sports facility contract
AQ
03/27Spain Fines Siemens, Alstom, ACS and 12 Others for Rigging Rail Contracts
DJ
03/07ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SE : Atlantia open to asset sales after Aberti..
RE
02/18Vinci SA Joint Venture Gets EUR2.9 Billion Virginia Road Upgrade Contract
DJ
02/15CIMIC : Wins $725m regional rail project
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 38 503 M
EBIT 2019 1 878 M
Net income 2019 1 039 M
Finance 2019 492 M
Yield 2019 4,27%
P/E ratio 2019 12,23
P/E ratio 2020 11,63
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Capitalization 12 492 M
Chart ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS
Duration : Period :
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 40,3 €
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Florentino Pérez Rodríguez Executive Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Marcelino Fernández Verdes Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cristina A. E. González de Durana Director-Finance & Corporate Development
Antonio García Ferrer Executive Vice Chairman
Joan-David Grimà i Terré Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS17.35%13 977
VINCI24.08%59 204
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION8.60%38 724
LARSEN & TOUBRO-1.93%28 838
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD11.67%26 628
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD5.15%24 025
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About