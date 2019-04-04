ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios : Cimic Gets EUR3.4 Billion Australia Deal

By Anthony Shevlin



Spain's Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ACS.MC) said Thursday that its CIMIC subsidiary got a 3.4 billion-euro ($3.82 billion) deal in Australia.

The construction company said Cimic's companies CPB Contractors and UGL were chosen by the Queensland government as the preferred contractors in an alliance project to deliver the rail, integration and systems package of the Cross River Rail project.

Revenue due to the CIMIC group companies will be confirmed at the execution of the contract, said ACS.

