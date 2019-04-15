ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios : has received a notice of intent to award I-95 3B-2 Design-Build Project in Florida, worth 132M

ACS has received a notice of intent to award I-95 3B-2 Design-Build Project in Florida, worth €132M

ACS Group, through Prince Contracting, a 100% Dragados subsidiary operating in the USA South East, has received a notice of intent to award Project #E4T19 - Phase 3B-2 of I-95 in Broward and Palm Beach Counties, Florida. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is implementing Phase 3 of the I-95 Express Lanes continuing 29 miles north from Stirling Rd. in Broward County to Linton Blvd. in Palm Beach County. The purpose of the I-95 Express Lanes is to improve mobility, relieve congestion, provide additional travel options, enhance transit services, accommodate future growth and development in the region, enhance emergency evacuation, and improve system connectivity between key limited access facilities in South Florida. The I-95 Express is part of a regional network of express lanes that will provide a safe, efficient, and reliable transportation alternative to drivers traveling throughout South Florida.

This notice characterizes an ongoing history of success in South Florida for ACS, as this will be the third consecutive segment on I-95 that PRINCE has been awarded. PRINCE is nearly complete with I-95 Segment 3A-2 and has started construction on Segment 3B-1. All three I-95 Express contracts are collectively valued at € 366M. Additionally PRINCE is also currently constructing the SR 821 (HEFT) widening project from the Florida Turnpike to south of Miramar Parkway, in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, worth € 128M.

Dragados acquired Prince Contracting in 2014. It is a Florida based General Contractor that self-performs most of its work. In business for over 30 years, PRINCE specializes in Design-Build and Bid-Build transportation projects across Florida and the Southeast