Act II Global Acquisition Corp. : Reaffirms Whole Earth Brands Transaction with Revised Transaction Terms

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ACTT) (“Act II”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it entered into an agreement on May 8, 2020 (the “Amendment”) to revise certain terms of its previously announced purchase agreement with certain affiliates of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated (the “Sellers”) related to the proposed purchase of the business and operations of Merisant Company (“Merisant”) and MAFCO Worldwide LLC (“MAFCO”).

“We are extremely excited to create Whole Earth Brands, a global, industry leading platform, focused on on-trend branded consumer products and ingredients. The global secular trends driving natural products and a reduction of sugar remain robust, and the businesses have seen resiliency with accelerated growth in retail and e-commerce channels as consumers pivot to in-home consumption as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the current environment has disrupted all of our lives, as well as the capital markets, the organization has rapidly responded to ensure employee safety, business continuity and a channel strategy to capture market share in sweeteners while remaining a trusted supplier to flavors and ingredients customers,” commented Irwin Simon, Executive Chairman of Act II. “Along with MacAndrews & Forbes, we focused on creating a revised transaction structure that will provide Whole Earth Brands with the tools to succeed, significantly improving anticipated net leverage allowing reinvestment in the business to execute an accelerated growth and acquisition strategy. We remain very confident in our near-term and long-term business outlook.”

Enhancements to valuation and leverage

- The amended transaction terms reflect a valuation of 7.9x pro forma adjusted 2020 EBITDA1, compared to 8.5x under the transaction terms announced in February 2020.

- Following the transaction close, reflecting the revised transaction terms, anticipated net leverage will decrease to 1.4x from 2.0x under the transaction terms announced in February 2020.

1Fiscal 2020 financial projections have been revised to reflect market conditions related to COVID-19. The revised projections reflect the current operating environment and year-to-date performance, including the recent trends impacted by the global measures taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Future uncertainties persist with respect to COVID-19, which the Company cannot reasonably predict at this time.

Under the terms of the amended purchase agreement, the transaction is now valued at approximately $516 million at closing, as compared to approximately $586 million in the agreement announced in February, 2020, reflecting a reduction in the aggregate consideration to be paid to the selling equity holders.

Immediately following the closing of the proposed business combination and assuming no redemptions, the Company expects 42.5 million shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. common stock, inclusive of those shares issuable to the private placement investors, to be issued and outstanding.

About Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Act II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses that completed its initial public offering in April 2019. Act II focuses on companies in the “better for you” sectors, such as consumer packaged goods and other consumables as well as hospitality, including restaurants. The Company is led by 25-year organic and natural products industry visionary Irwin D. Simon, Executive Chairman.

About Whole Earth Brands

Following the closing, the combined company will be rebranded as Whole Earth Brands. Whole Earth Brands will look to expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across the global consumer product industry. Over time, Whole Earth Brands will look to become a portfolio of brands that Open a World of Goodness™ to consumers and their families. Whole Earth Brands expects to list on the NASDAQ stock exchange in connection with the closing. www.wholeearthbrands.com

