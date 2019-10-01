Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  ACTIA Group    ATI   FR0000076655

ACTIA GROUP

(ATI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/01 04:11:49 am
4.26 EUR   -0.93%
05:08aACTIA : OPACI-DIAG, ACTIA's answer to anti-pollution standards
PU
07/31ACTIA GROUP : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
06/12ACTIA GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ACTIA : OPACI-DIAG, ACTIA's answer to anti-pollution standards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 05:08am EDT

PRE-SELECTED FOR THE EQUIP'AUTO INNOVATION GRAND PRIX 2019.

Changing regulatory standards, new types of vehicles, increasingly complex vehicle diagnostics... This is the context in which ACTIA has drawn on the full range of its expertise to create an innovative, reliable tool. Opaci-Diag is an anti-pollution diagnostic and repair solution combining the authority of a Vehicle Inspection and the expertise of a multi-make diagnostic tool. In line with its eco-friendly commitments, ACTIA offers a device that measures the opacity of exhaust fumes, meets the applicable standards and provides step-by-step assistance throughout the diagnostic process.

THREE FUNCTIONS TO GET DIESEL VEHICLES UP TO STANDARD.

Opaci-Diag quickly identifies all the parameters associated with electronic maintenance of the vehicle. It provides a way of measuring and checking the opacity of exhaust fumes. This simple, effective method puts car owners a step ahead of the game, by offering preventive maintenance along with ongoing Pre-Vehicle Inspection diagnostics.

The Opaci-Diag solution also helps identify faults related to the conformity of anti-pollution systems for diesel vehicles. It provides step-by-step assistance to repair workshops for diesel engine diagnostics, and guarantees they are fit for Vehicle Inspection. Easy-to-use, quick and high-performing, the tool enables workshops to increase the number of vehicles they handle every day, while confirming their diagnostics.

Opaci-Diag measures the opacity of exhaust fumes in exactly the same way as the Vehicle Inspection. Its clear, precise information provides quick access to all the essential electronic parameters required to identify the cause of an opacity issue. Quick and effective, it provides workshops with valuable diagnostic support and a way of increasing the number of vehicles they handle every day.

ACTIA, ANTI-POLLUTION, THE FRENCH WAY.

The NFR 10-025:2016 standard (for measuring the opacity of exhaust fumes) modifies the inspections performed on diesel vehicles. A new, more complex protocol is applied. It takes into account compliance with the exhaust fume opacity value provided by the manufacturer when the vehicle came off the assembly line (known as the 'reference value') and the OBD values that point to a pollution anomaly. Opaci-Diag meets the requirements of this standard and helps workshops perform inspections on diesel vehicles.

The entry into force of the new standard is likely to lead to a significant increase in the number of vehicles requiring a retest. Prior to the new standard, 0.75% of vehicles failed the vehicle inspection due to a fault code concerning exhaust fume opacity. When the new standard comes into force, this rate is expected to increase to between 10% and 15%. All these failed vehicles will be forced to contact their repair workshop for an opacity test followed by corrective action to bring the vehicle into line with the standard.

Building on its eco-friendly convictions, ACTIA has been involved in this eco-friendly movement for several years already, offering diagnostic and associated repair solutions for measuring the opacity of exhaust fumes. ACTIA's values are reflected in its ambitious work on key issues affecting the world today, such as mobility, connectivity, safety, and the environment. ACTIA products are designed and perform to the highest quality standards.

A STEP-BY-STEP METHOD.

The Opaci-Diag solution relies on the simple, effective use of electronic parameters. The software's intuitive interface means users lose no time getting to grips with the tool. Its red and green colour code enables quick detection and identification of the maintenance parameters. The solution offers simple, reliable support to workshops as they work to bring diesel vehicles into line with the new standards.

The step-by-step approach extends throughout the various diagnostic stages, based on case studies. Designed by ACTIA workshop experts, they are the result of the group's professional know-how, and offer precious assistance to repair all faults related to an opacity issue quickly and effectively. These case studies constitute a genuine customised guide, offering expertise and extra support for opacity diagnostics, thereby boosting the productivity of workshops.

All work performed on a diesel vehicle is covered by a summary report which is handed over to the customer. This simple, standard document states the condition of the vehicle when the diagnostic operation was carried out. Customers therefore have an overview of their vehicle's condition before any work is performed - showing any outstanding maintenance - and after, highlighting the repairs carried out. As a result, the work required is fully transparent, and guaranteed in conformity with the new pollution test for diesel vehicles.

Disclaimer

Actia Group SA published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 09:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACTIA GROUP
05:08aACTIA : OPACI-DIAG, ACTIA's answer to anti-pollution standards
PU
07/31ACTIA GROUP : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
06/12ACTIA GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/15ACTIA GROUP : 1st quarter earnings
CO
05/10ACTIA GROUP SA : quaterly sales release
05/07ACTIA : A makeover for CIPI ACTIA
PU
04/17ACTIA : How did the PODIUM 2 dashboard for buses win over major international ma..
PU
03/26ACTIA GROUP : Annual results
CO
03/13CONNECTED VEHICLE : the interview of Christian Sahlén, ACTIA Nordic
PU
02/20ACTIA GROUP : 4th quarter earnings
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 521 M
EBIT 2019 16,2 M
Net income 2019 11,4 M
Debt 2019 209 M
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 7,54x
P/E ratio 2020 8,11x
EV / Sales2019 0,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
Capitalization 86,4 M
Chart ACTIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
ACTIA Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,60  €
Last Close Price 4,30  €
Spread / Highest target 6,98%
Spread / Average Target 6,98%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Louis Raymond Achille Pech Chairman-Executive Board
Louis Armand Jean Pech Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pierre Calmels Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günther Thrum Member-Supervisory Board
Alain Costes Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACTIA GROUP27.22%94
DENSO CORPORATION-0.08%34 044
CONTINENTAL AG-2.53%25 669
APTIV41.98%22 396
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 480
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.13.96%16 657
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group