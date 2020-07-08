Actinium Pharmaceuticals : Investor Presentation

ATNM: NYSE AMERICAN

July 2020

Disclaimer and Safe Harbor

The information presented herein contains express and implied forward-looking statements regarding the current intentions, expectations, estimates, opinions and beliefs of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Actinium") that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Actinium's expectations for its product candidates (including their therapeutic and commercial potential, anticipated future development activities, anticipated timing of development activities, including initiation of clinical trials and presentations of clinical data and the indications Actinium and its collaborators plan to pursue), future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, strategic collaborations, any royalty or milestone payments and Actinium's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believes", "may", "will", "expects", "endeavors", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "projects", "should", "objective" and variations of such words and similar words. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with preliminary study results varying from final results, estimates of potential markets for drugs under development, clinical trials, actions by the FDA and other governmental agencies, regulatory clearances, responses to regulatory matters, the market demand for and acceptance of Actinium's products and services, performance of clinical research organizations and other risks detailed from time to time in Actinium's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including without limitation its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and Forms 8-K, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

Any forward-looking statements that Actinium makes in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, Actinium assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date hereof. Nothing contained in this presentation is, or should be construed as, a recommendation, promise or representation by Actinium or any director, employee, agent, or adviser of Actinium. This presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the information you may desire. The content of this presentation is subject to copyright, which will be asserted by Actinium, and no part of this presentation may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system, or transmitted in any form or by any means without prior permission in writing from Actinium.

Company Highlights

Late-stage and diverse Antibody Radiation-Conjugate (ARC) pipeline maturing and generating data amidst growing interest for targeted radiotherapies

Leading clinical-stage pipeline focused on next-generation targeted conditioning for Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT), GeneTx, and CAR-T

Pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA trial for lead program, Iomab-B, over 50% enrolled with promising interim results showing clear value proposition for BMT conditioning for AML despite 8 recently approved therapies

Potential best-in-class CD33 program under development in AML, MDS and

MM including ARC combinations, targeted conditioning and therapies

AWE technology platform drives innovation and future opportunities including partnerships, next-generation ARCs and solid tumor initiatives

Multiple clinical and corporate milestones expected throughout 2020 and 2021 including topline SIERRA results

AML - Acute Myeloid Leukemia, MDS - Myelodysplastic Syndrome, MM - Multiple Myeloma

AWE Platform Enables Pipeline, Future Opportunities

Our AWE technology platform allows us to create ARCs for multiple areas of clinical development

AWE Technology Platform

Areas of Focus

Scientific FoundersCollaborators

Linker Isotope

Antibody

Strong, Growing IP Portfolio of 100+ Patents

Targeted Conditioning

ARC Therapeutics and Combinations

§ Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT)

§ GeneTx

§ CAR-T and Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT)

§ Two Pivotal Programs

§ Internalized targeted radiation

§ Synergistic with chemotherapy, targeted agents and immunotherapy

Multiple Targets

Other Near-Term Opportunities

CD45

Leukemia, Lymphoma and immune cells

CD33

AML, MDS and MM

CD38

MM and leukemia cells

Multiple Isotopes(1)

Iodine-131

Range: 2.3 mm Energy: 0.6 MeV

Actinium-225

Range: .048 mm Energy: 5.8 MeV

Lutetium-177

Range: 1.5 mm Energy: 0.47 MeV

Solid Tumors

1)Pouget J.-P. et al. Nat. Rev. Clin. Oncol. 8, 720-734 (2011); published online 8 November 2011.

Next-Generation ARCs

4

AWE Platform Powers Our Pipeline of ARCs

Deep pipeline, including a Phase 3 asset with near-term data

Focus Program Indication Development Stage Preclinical Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Targeted Conditioning SBU Opportunity Iomab-B BMT - CD45 r/r AML 55+ P ivotal Phase 3 SIER RA Iomab-B BMT - CD45 AML, MM, ALL, NHL/HL Pha se 1/2 Iomab-ACT GeneTx - CD45 HIV-related Lymphoma Pha se 1/2 GeneTx Iomab-ACT CAR-T - CD45 CAR-T Programs Planned Phase 1 Actimab-MDS BMT - CD33 MDS Phase 1 Planned Pi votal Program ARC Therapeutics and Combinations Actimab-A + Venetoclax R/R AML Phase 1 Actimab-A + CLAG-M R/R AML Phase 1 Actimab-A + 7+3 Newly Diagnosed AML Planned Phase 1 Actimab-M* Multiple Myeloma Phase 1 AWE Platform Ac-225-Daratumumab (CD38) Multiple Myeloma Preclinical Ac-225 ARCs Solid Tumor Preclinical Ac-225 + Undisclosed Targeting Agents Undisclosed Collaboration

AML - Acute Myeloid Leukemia, MDS - Myelodysplastic Syndrome, MM - Multiple Myeloma, ALL - Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, NHL / HL - Non-Hodgkin's / Hodgkin's

Lymphoma, HIV = Human Immunodeficiency Virus; *Actimab-M trial is currently active but not recrutiing