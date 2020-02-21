Actinium Pharmaceuticals : Mid-Point Analysis of Pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA Trial Including Material Presented at 2020 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR (TCT)
0
02/21/2020 | 12:17am EST
Actinium
Pharmaceuticals,Inc.
Mid-Point Analysis of Pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA Trial Including Materials Presented at 2020 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR (TCT)
Targeted Conditioning with Anti-CD45 Iodine (131I) Apamistamab [Iomab-B] leads to High Rates of Allogeneic Transplantation and Successful Engraftment in Older Patients with Active, Relapsed or Refractory AML after Failure of Chemotherapy and Targeted Agents: Preliminary Midpoint Results from the Prospective, Randomized Phase 3 SIERRA Trial
SIERRA: Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed/Refractory AML
Boglarka Gyurkocza, MD, Rajneesh Nath, MD, Patrick J. Stiff, MD, Edward Agura, MD, Mark Litzow, MD, Ben Tomlinson, MD, Hannah K. Choe, MD, Sunil Abhyankar, MD, Stuart Seropian, MD, George L.
Chen, MD, Parameswaran Hari, MBBS, MD, Zaid S. Al-Kadhimi, MD, James M. Foran, MD, Johnnie Orozco, MD, Koen Van Besien, MD, PhD, Mitchell Sabloff, MD, Partow Kebriaei, MD, Camille Abboud, MD, Moshe Yair Levy, MD, Hillard M Lazarus, MD, Sergio A Giralt, MD, Mark S. Berger, MD, Vijay Reddy, MD, PhD and John M. Pagel, MD, PhD
2
Slides adapted from TCT 2020 oral presentation and include additional data from mid-point analysis of 50% of patients from SIERRA trial
7/38 (18%) of patients achieved a CR on the control arm and received a standard of care (SOC) HCT
31/38 (82%) of patients did not achieve a CR and 20/31 (65%) of patients crossed over to receive Iomab-B + HCT
If randomized to conventional care arm, time to HCT after cross over to Iomab-B is consistent with SOC transplant
No therapy dose (6) due to: declining KPS (3), Infusion reaction (1), unfavorable biodistribution (1), post-randomization eligibility (1). 2/6 did not receive DI, 4/6 received DI without proceeding to TI.
9 Ineligible for crossover due to: hospice care/progression (4), declined/ineligible for HCT (2), died pre-crossover (3),
2 eligible for crossover and did not receive Iomab-B due to declining status, received DI without proceeding to TI
ANC engraftment data not available (1), platelet engraftment data not available (4)
ANC and platelet engraftment data not available (1), engraftment failure (1)
ANC engraftment data not available (1) out of 20, platelet engraftment data not available (3)
1 patient at 161 days had delayed transplant due to infection and respiratory failure, received Iomab-B and BMT when stable
9
9
100 Days Post-TransplantNon-Relapse Mortality
Favorable safety profile for Iomab-B observed with low 100-daynon-relapse transplant related mortality
Randomized to Iomab-B (N=37)
Randomized to Conventional Care (N=38)
Received Iomab-B therapeutic
Achieved CR and received
Did not Achieve CR
Crossed over to Iomab-B
dose, transplanted
standard of care transplant
arm and transplanted
(N=31)
(N=7)
(N=20)
100-DayNon-Relapse
2/31
2/7
2/20
Transplant Related
Mortality
(6%)
(29%)
(10%)
Dose Delivered to
15.5 (4.6-32) Gy
n/a
14.4 (6.3-30) Gy
Bone Marrow
616 (366-1027) mCi
560 (313-1008) mCi
Key Data Highlights:
Lower 100-daynon-relapse transplant related mortality rates observed in Iomab-B arm and cross over than control patients
Iomab-Bdelivers high amounts of radiation to the site of disease but is well tolerated with minimal extramedullary toxicities due to its targeted mechanism of action
10
Non-Heme Grade 3 or 4 AEs (>10% of all patients)
Up to a 100-days post transplant or till crossover assessment*
Randomized to Iomab-B
Randomized to Conventional
Adverse Event
Study Arm (N=35)
Care Arm (N=37)
(%)
(%)
Febrile Neutropenia
8 (22.9)
17 (45.9)
Sepsis/Septic Shock
1 (2.9)
8 (21.6)
Pneumonia/Lung Infection
6 (17.1)
7 (18.9)
Device related infection
3 (8.6)
5 (13.5)
Stomatitis (mucositis)
4 (11.4)
4 (10.8)
Hypertension
6 (17.1)
3 (8.1)
Key Data Highlights from Iomab-B study group
Reduced incidence of febrile neutropenia, low rate of sepsis
VOD: Grade 1 (N=1). Day 13 to 103 post transplant, Grade 2 (N=1). Day 9 to 17 post transplant. Both Resolved
Nine subjects on conventional care arm did not achieve CR and did not proceed to crossover. AE profile not collected post cross-over assessment as per protocol ^ Data reported on 72 of 75 Patients in the Intent-to-Treat Analysis Group - 3 subjects with data unavailable at the time of data cut
All AEs reported irrespective of attribution to protocol-directed procedures
11
Iomab-B vs Standard of Care HCT group
Non-Heme Grade 3 or 4 AEs in Transplanted Patients (Up to 100-days post transplant)
Randomized to Iomab-BArm
Randomized to Conventional Care
Adverse Event
and transplanted
with CR and transplanted
N=31 (%)
N=7 (%)
Febrile neutropenia
8 (25.8)
3 (42.8)
Sepsis/Septic Shock
1 (3.2)
3 (42.8)
Stomatitis (mucositis)
3 (9.7)
2 (28.6)
Pneumonia/Lung Infection
4 (12.9)
1 (14.3)
Hypertension
6 (19.4)1
1 (14.3)
Decreased appetite
5 (16.1)
0 (0.0)
Device related infection
2 (6.5)
1 (14.3)
Hypophosphatemia
2 (6.5)
1 (14.3)
Key Data Highlights:
Lower incidence of febrile neutropenia, and sepsis in the Iomab-B group
Reduced incidence of mucositis/stomatitis with Iomab-B compared to standard of care transplant
Hypertension considered Unrelated to Iomab-B (5), Possibly related to Iomab-B (1) All AEs reported irrespective of attribution to protocol-directed procedures
12
Conclusions from first 50% of Patients Enrolled in SIERRA
SIERRA is the only randomized Phase 3 trial to offer allogeneic HCT to patients with active rel/ref AML
77% of all enrolled patients were able to receive transplant
Only 18% in the control arm achieved remission and were transplanted conventionally
100% engraftment and low Transplant Related Mortality after Iomab-B/HCT Despite high pre-transplant median blast count of ~30%
Low rate of mucositis, febrile neutropenia, and sepsis with Iomab-B
In addition to patients not responding to chemotherapy, patients not responding to venetoclax/HMA are now eligible for SIERRA
Agura et al. Novel Re-Induction and Anti-CD45 Targeted Conditioning with Iodine (131I) Apamistamab [Iomab-B] Yields Encouraging Results in Older Patients with Active,
Relapsed or Refractory AML (R/R AML): Safety & Feasibility Data from the Prospective Randomized Phase III Sierra Trial. TCT 2019 Abstract # LBA3
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 05:16:08 UTC