Active Biotech AB: Interim report January – June 2019

In accordance with the Board’s proposal, the Extraordinary General Meeting on April 4, 2019, resolved to approve the sale of the company’s property to Estea AB

Active Biotech completed the sale of the property, Forskaren 1, to Estea AB on April 5, 2019. The purchase price amounted to SEK 275 M, which corresponds to the property’s book value. The transaction generated a liquidity injection of approximately SEK 70 M

The Phase II study LEGATO-HD of laquinimod in Huntington’s disease was presented at the “American Academy of Neurology (AAN)” conference in Philadelphia on May 6, 2019

Michael Shalmi was elected as new Chairman of the Board and Uli Hacksell as new Board member at the Annual General Meeting on May 23





SEK M Q2 Q1-Q2 Full-year 2019 2018 2019 2018 2018 Net sales 1.1 5.7 6.6 10.5 20.1 Operating loss -5.4 -7.3 -11.8 -15.9 -29.8 Loss after tax -5.5 -9.1 -13.6 -19.3 -36.9 Earnings per share (SEK) -0.04 -0.07 -0.09 -0.15 -0.27 Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period) 77.2 45.6 25.6

