ACTIVE BIOTECH AB

(ACTI)
Active Biotech AB: Interim report January – June 2019

08/08/2019

        

Significant events during the second quarter

  • In accordance with the Board’s proposal, the Extraordinary General Meeting on April 4, 2019, resolved to approve the sale of the company’s property to Estea AB
  • Active Biotech completed the sale of the property, Forskaren 1, to Estea AB on April 5, 2019. The purchase price amounted to SEK 275 M, which corresponds to the property’s book value. The transaction generated a liquidity injection of approximately SEK 70 M
  • The Phase II study LEGATO-HD of laquinimod in Huntington’s disease was presented at the “American Academy of Neurology (AAN)” conference in Philadelphia on May 6, 2019
  • Michael Shalmi was elected as new Chairman of the Board and Uli Hacksell as new Board member at the Annual General Meeting on May 23

Financial summary

SEK MQ2Q1-Q2Full-year
 20192018201920182018
      
Net sales1.15.76.610.520.1
Operating loss-5.4-7.3-11.8-15.9-29.8
Loss after tax-5.5-9.1-13.6-19.3-36.9
Earnings per share (SEK)-0.04-0.07-0.09-0.15-0.27
Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period)  77.245.625.6

For further information, please contact:

  Helén Tuvesson, CEO
  Tel: +46 (0)46 19 21 56

 

  Hans Kolam, CFO
  Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44		Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00
 

The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com.


 This information is information that Active Biotech AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact person set out above, for publication on August 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. CEST.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
