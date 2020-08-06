Log in
Active Biotech Interim Report January - June 2020

08/06/2020 | 02:30am EDT

                                                                                                                                       
          

Second quarter in brief

  • Dr Elaine Sullivan, Dr Aleksandar Danilovski and Dr Axel Glasmacher were appointed as new members of the Board at the Annual General Meeting on May 19
  • Active Biotech provided status update in the portfolio projects
  • New preclinical data on tasquinimod’s effects in experimental models for multiple myeloma were presented at the Virtual Edition of the 25th European Hematology Association Annual Congress Meeting in June

                   
Events after the end of the period
            ·First patient dosed in the phase 1b/2a study of tasquinimod use in treatment of multiple myeloma

Financial summary

SEK MQ2Q1-Q2Full-year
 20202019202020192019
      
Net sales-1.10.56.68.4
Operating loss-10.1-5.4-19.9-11.8-32.3
Loss after tax-9.8-5.5-19.9-13.6-34.1
Earnings per share (SEK)-0.07-0.04-0.14-0.09-0.24
Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period)  38.277.259.7

For further information, please contact:

  Helén Tuvesson, CEO
  Tel: +46 (0)46-19 21 56

 

  Hans Kolam, CFO
  Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44
 		Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund
Tel: +46 (0)46-19 20 00
   

The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com.

This information is information that Active Biotech AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact person set out above, for publication on August 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. CEST.

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
