Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Active Biotech AB (publ)    ACTI   SE0001137985

ACTIVE BIOTECH AB (PUBL)

(ACTI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Active Biotech Interim report January – September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 02:30am EST

                                                                                                                           
Third quarter in brief

  • A new business plan for laquinimod and tasquinimod, based on the extensive preclinical and clinical data previously generated, is in progress
  • Data on laquinimod from the Phase 2 LEGATO-HD study in Huntington’s disease was presented at the International congress of Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders

Events after the end of the period

  • The first patient in the Phase 1b trial of naptumomab estafenatox in combination with durvalumab in solid tumors has been dosed
  • Preclinical data on naptumomab estafenatox was presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 34th Annual Meeting

Financial summary

MSEKJul-SepJan-SepFull-Year
 20192018201920182018
      
Net sales0,94,77,515,220,1
Operating loss-9,3-6,9-21,1-22,8-29,8
Loss after tax-9,3-8,7-22,9-28,0-36,9
Earnings per share (SEK)-0,06-0,06-0,16-0,21-0,27
Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period)  69,936,025,6

For further information, please contact:

  Helén Tuvesson, CEO
  Tel: +46 (0)46 19 21 56

 

  Hans Kolam, CFO
  Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44		Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00
 

The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com.


Active Biotech is obligated to make public the information contained in this report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, for publication on November 14, 2019 at 08.30 a.m. CET. 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACTIVE BIOTECH AB (PUBL)
02:30aActive Biotech Interim report January – September 2019
GL
11/05ACTIVE BIOTECH PUBL : New preclinical data on naptumomab estafenatox will be pre..
AQ
11/05New preclinical data on naptumomab estafenatox will be presented at the Socie..
GL
10/28ACTIVE BIOTECH PUBL : and NeoTX today announce first patient dosed in the Phase ..
AQ
10/28Active Biotech and NeoTX today announce first patient dosed in the Phase 1b t..
GL
09/23ACTIVE BIOTECH : New data on laquinimod from the Phase 2 LEGATO-HD study in Hunt..
GL
08/08ACTIVE BIOTECH AB : Interim report January – June 2019
GL
05/23ACTIVE BIOTECH : Annual General Meeting of Active Biotech AB
AQ
05/03ACTIVE BIOTECH : The Phase 2 LEGATO-HD study of laquinimod in Huntington's disea..
GL
05/02ACTIVE BIOTECH : The Election Committee of Active Biotech AB proposes Michael Sh..
GL
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 395 M
Chart ACTIVE BIOTECH AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Active Biotech AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVE BIOTECH AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,72  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Helén Tuvesson President, CEO & Media Relations Contact
Michael Shalmi Chairman
Hans Kolam CFO & Media Relations Contact
Helena Eriksson Chief Scientific Officer
Peter Sjöstrand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACTIVE BIOTECH AB (PUBL)-9.48%41
GILEAD SCIENCES1.25%82 753
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS24.98%50 394
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-6.75%35 474
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.73.14%21 914
GENMAB39.72%14 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group