NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Active Biotech AB (publ)    ACTI   SE0001137985

ACTIVE BIOTECH AB (PUBL)

(ACTI)
Active Biotech and NeoTX today announce first patient dosed in the Phase 1b trial of naptumomab estafenatox in combination with durvalumab in solid tumors

10/28/2019 | 03:30am EDT


Lund Sweden, October 28 2019 - Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) and NeoTX announce that the dosing of the first patient in its Phase 1b trial of naptumomab estafenatox (naptumomab, ANYARA) in combination with AstraZeneca’s checkpoint inhibitor IMFINZI® (durvalumab)  for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The study aims to establish the maximum tolerated dose in the dose-escalation Phase 1b study before advancing to a Phase 2 cohort expansion study.

This open-label, multicenter, dose-finding Phase 1b trial will enroll patients with previously treated advanced or metastatic tumors. Patients will be treated with a combination of naptumomab and durvalumab. More information about the study is available at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03983954).

“The dosing of the first patient in this Phase 1b study marks a significant step in our collaboration with NeoTX. The study is supported by preclinical data demonstrating broad potential of the combination naptumomab and checkpoint inhibitors in treating advanced cancer as well as the good safety profile of naptumumab demonstrated in previous clinical studies. We are glad to announce the dosing of the first patient and are excited to follow the progress of the study” says Helén Tuvesson, CEO, Active Biotech AB.

See also www.neotx.com for NeoTX’s communication related to this information.


About Naptumomab

Naptumumab (naptumomab estafenatox, ANYARA,) is a tumor targeting immunotherapy that enhances the ability of the immune system to recognize and kill the tumor. Naptumomab induces the activation and expansion of specific T cells outside of the tumor microenvironment and redirect the T cells to attack the tumor cells. Preclinical data demonstrate that naptumomab has synergistic effect with checkpoint inhibitors in various tumor models.

Naptumomab was licensed from Active Biotech to NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd in 2016. NeoTX is responsible for the global development and commercialization of naptumomab for the treatment of cancer under the license agreement.

About NeoTX
NeoTX Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing promising therapeutic candidates in the field of immuno-oncology (www.NeoTX.com)

Lund October 28, 2019

Helèn Tuvesson
President & CEO

For further information, please contact:
Helén Tuvesson, CEO
Tel +46 46 19 21 56

Hans Kolam, CFO
Tel +46 46 19 20 44

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company with focus on neurodegenerative/inflammatory diseases and cancer. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund, Sweden
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00

This information is information that Active Biotech AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 a.m. CET on October 28, 2019.


Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
