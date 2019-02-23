Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Activision Blizzard    ATVI

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD

(ATVI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

(ATVI) Alert: Johnson Fistel Reminds Investors of Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2019 | 08:15am EST

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Activision Blizzard, Inc. ("Activision") (NASDAQ: ATVI) on behalf of all purchasers of common stock during the period between August 2, 2018 through January 10, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). 

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 19, 2019. If you wish to discuss this action, have any questions concerning this notice, or your rights or interests, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number. 

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the termination of Activision Blizzard and Bungie Inc.'s partnership, giving Bungie full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destiny franchise, a series of science fiction-themed video games, was imminent; (2) the termination of the two companies' relationship would foreseeably have a significant negative impact on Activision Blizzard's revenues; and (3) as a result, Activision Blizzard's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of Activision common stock during the Class Period, August 2, 2018 through January 10, 2019; you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Activision continuously holding shares before August 2, 2018, you may have standing to hold Activision harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atvi-alert-johnson-fistel-reminds-investors-of-deadline-in-the-class-action-lawsuit-against-activision-blizzard-inc-300800768.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
08:15a(ATVI) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Reminds Investors of Deadline in the Class Action ..
PR
05:35aATVI ALERT : Zhang Investor Law Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Actio..
AQ
02/19ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (f..
AQ
02/19CALL OF DUTY : Black Ops 4 Launches Massive Event, New Season ‘Operation G..
BU
02/14ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Overwatch League™ Set to Kick Off 2019 Season with E..
BU
02/13GROUPON : Activision Blizzard and Hilton rise while Groupon falls
AQ
02/13MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher As U.S.-China Trade Optimism Persists
DJ
02/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/13ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : to Cut Jobs
DJ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.