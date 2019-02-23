(ATVI) Alert: Johnson Fistel Reminds Investors of Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Activision Blizzard, Inc. ("Activision") (NASDAQ: ATVI) on behalf of all purchasers of common stock during the period between August 2, 2018 through January 10, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 19, 2019.

The complaint alleges defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the termination of Activision Blizzard and Bungie Inc.'s partnership, giving Bungie full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destiny franchise, a series of science fiction-themed video games, was imminent; (2) the termination of the two companies' relationship would foreseeably have a significant negative impact on Activision Blizzard's revenues; and (3) as a result, Activision Blizzard's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

