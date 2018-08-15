Log in
Activision Blizzard : 2018 Call of Duty® World League Championship, Presented by PlayStation®4, Comes to Columbus, Ohio, This Week

08/15/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

The Culmination of a $4.2 Million Season Prize Pool, the Largest in Call of Duty® Esports History

Top 32 Call of Duty® Esports Teams to Compete in Record-Setting CWL Season Finale

Watch Live August 15-19 on MLG and Twitch

The ultimate finale to the record-setting season of the Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, kicks off today when the top teams in Call of Duty® Esports begin in their quest to be crowned the 2018 Call of Duty World League Champion.

The five-day competition featuring Call of Duty®: WWII begins at the MLG Arena August 15 – 16, before moving to the Nationwide Arena this weekend August 17 – 19, for the final elimination rounds and championship match.

Throughout the season, teams have been competing to earn a spot in the biggest event in competitive Call of Duty, with teams from around the world vying for a Championship ring and their share of the event’s $1.5 million in prizing as part of the $4.2 million season long purse.

“The 2018 Call of Duty World League Championship is the culmination of an unbelievably competitive season,” said Adam Apicella, Vice President, Event Operations, Activision Blizzard Esports Leagues. “This year has been a record-setting season for the CWL, which has seen online and offline participation grow, while viewership has topped last year. And it all comes down to this, let’s see who is the best Call of Duty esports squad in the world.”

The 2018 CWL season has been led thus far by Team Kaliber and Rise Nation each capturing three event victories securing their roles as potential favorites for this weekend’s finale.

Here are the groups for the 2018 Call of Duty World League Championship:

GROUP A

   

GROUP B

   

GROUP C

   

GROUP D

Team Kaliber Rise Nation Red Reserve eUnited
Epsilon Esports Tainted Minds Mindfreak Splyce
Team Heretics Lethal Gaming Ghost Gaming EZG Esports
Lightning Pandas Brash ZoneGG Team Sween
 

GROUP E

GROUP F

GROUP G

GROUP H

FaZe Clan Unilad Echo Fox OpTic Gaming
Complexity Team Envy Luminosity Evil Geniuses
Enigma6 Prismatic Team Vitality Elevate
Morituri Esports Mentality Esports Havok Esports Supremacy

The first two days of competition will see teams compete to determine the top two squads in each group. The top 16 teams from the Group Stage moves to a double-elimination format before a champion is crowned Sunday evening.

Tickets for the event are available, while supplies last, for the Nationwide Arena, August 17 – 19. General admission tickets are available for $50.00 (plus fees and taxes, while supplies last) and include entry to all three days of the event at the Nationwide Arena. A Prestige Experience ticket is available for $180.00 (plus fees and taxes, while supplies last) and includes three-day entry, guaranteed floor seating, a Call of Duty® Championship Prestige Hoodie, and access to the Prestige Lounge on the show floor level. Tickets are available at MLG.com/CWLChamps.

The event will be broadcast in its entirety from August 15-19 on MLG.com/CallofDuty, Twitch.tv/CallofDuty and via the in-game Call of Duty®: WWII Theater on PlayStation®4. Championship Sunday will be broadcast on Twitter via @CODWorldLeague.

Visit CallofDuty.com/esports and follow the Call of Duty World League on Twitter and Instagram for the latest CWL updates. For live broadcasts and Video on Demand, visit MLG.com/CallofDuty.

About Activision Publishing, Inc.

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Publishing, Inc. is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing’s expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the expected dates and features of the 2018 Call of Duty World League Championship, are forward-looking statements, that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing’s actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

© 2018 Major League Gaming Corp. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY and CALL OF DUTY WWII are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. MAJOR LEAGUE GAMING is a trademark of Major League Gaming Corp. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
