Activision Blizzard : 2018 Call of Duty® World League Championship, Presented by PlayStation®4, Comes to Columbus, Ohio, This Week

The ultimate finale to the record-setting season of the Call of Duty®
World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, kicks off today when the top
teams in Call of Duty® Esports begin in their quest to be crowned the
2018 Call of Duty World League Champion.
The five-day competition featuring Call of Duty®: WWII begins at
the MLG Arena August 15 – 16, before moving to the Nationwide Arena this
weekend August 17 – 19, for the final elimination rounds and
championship match.
Throughout the season, teams have been competing to earn a spot in the
biggest event in competitive Call of Duty, with teams from around the
world vying for a Championship ring and their share of the event’s $1.5
million in prizing as part of the $4.2 million season long purse.
“The 2018 Call of Duty World League Championship is the culmination of
an unbelievably competitive season,” said Adam Apicella, Vice President,
Event Operations, Activision Blizzard Esports Leagues. “This year has
been a record-setting season for the CWL, which has seen online and
offline participation grow, while viewership has topped last year. And
it all comes down to this, let’s see who is the best Call of Duty
esports squad in the world.”
The 2018 CWL season has been led thus far by Team Kaliber and
Rise Nation each capturing three event victories securing their roles as
potential favorites for this weekend’s finale.
Here are the groups for the 2018 Call of Duty World League Championship:
GROUP A
GROUP B
GROUP C
GROUP D
Team Kaliber
Rise Nation
Red Reserve
eUnited
Epsilon Esports
Tainted Minds
Mindfreak
Splyce
Team Heretics
Lethal Gaming
Ghost Gaming
EZG Esports
Lightning Pandas
Brash
ZoneGG
Team Sween
GROUP E
GROUP F
GROUP G
GROUP H
FaZe Clan
Unilad
Echo Fox
OpTic Gaming
Complexity
Team Envy
Luminosity
Evil Geniuses
Enigma6
Prismatic
Team Vitality
Elevate
Morituri Esports
Mentality Esports
Havok Esports
Supremacy
The first two days of competition will see teams compete to determine
the top two squads in each group. The top 16 teams from the Group Stage
moves to a double-elimination format before a champion is crowned Sunday
evening.
Tickets for the event are available, while supplies last, for the
Nationwide Arena, August 17 – 19. General admission tickets are
available for $50.00 (plus fees and taxes, while supplies last) and
include entry to all three days of the event at the Nationwide Arena. A
Prestige Experience ticket is available for $180.00 (plus fees and
taxes, while supplies last) and includes three-day entry, guaranteed
floor seating, a Call of Duty® Championship Prestige Hoodie, and access
to the Prestige Lounge on the show floor level. Tickets are available at MLG.com/CWLChamps.
The event will be broadcast in its entirety from August 15-19 on MLG.com/CallofDuty,
Twitch.tv/CallofDuty
and via the in-game Call of Duty®: WWII Theater on PlayStation®4.
Championship Sunday will be broadcast on Twitter via @CODWorldLeague.
Visit CallofDuty.com/esports
and follow the Call of Duty World League on Twitter
and Instagram
for the latest CWL updates. For live broadcasts and Video on Demand,
visit MLG.com/CallofDuty.
