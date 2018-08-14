Activision Blizzard : Conflict Consumes World of Warcraft®—The Battle for Azeroth™ Has Begun!

The tensions between the Horde and the Alliance have reached the
breaking point, and the entire world of Azeroth is now consumed in the
fires of war. Battle for Azeroth™, the
seventh expansion for Blizzard Entertainment’s internationally acclaimed
massively multiplayer online role-playing game World of Warcraft®,
is now live!
Today’s launch signals the start of a new era of all-out warfare
between the Alliance and the Horde, as players around the globe set out
on a vital mission to ensure that Azeroth’s future belongs to their
faction. Defenders of the Alliance are called to the kingdom of Kul
Tiras, ancestral home of Jaina Proudmoore, to enlist the aid of
their legendary navy, while champions of the Horde must seek allies in
the distant empire of Zandalar, home of the ancient Zandalari
trolls. As part of the campaign ahead, heroes will clash for critical
resources in myriad Island Expeditions; draw upon the strength of
Azerite, lifeblood of the planet, to unlock new powers using the Heart
of Azeroth artifact; prepare for a massive confrontation on the Warfront
of Stromgarde; recruit new Allied Races to bolster their
faction’s cause; and much more.
“Battle for Azeroth builds upon nearly 25 years of faction
rivalry, history, and pride to challenge World of Warcraft players
with the question of what it truly means to be a member of the Alliance
or the Horde,” said Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard
Entertainment. “This expansion is loaded with new content and features
that draw upon that core conflict, but today’s launch is just the
beginning—we’re excited for players to experience everything we have
planned as the Battle for Azeroth unfolds.”
Battle for Azeroth – Standard,
Digital Deluxe, and Collector’s Editions
World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth is available in physical
and digital standard editions (SRP $49.99) as well as a Digital Deluxe
Edition (SRP $69.99). The latter contains an arsenal of in-game bonuses
for a variety of Blizzard games, including the Seabraid Stallion mount
(Alliance), Gilded Ravasaur mount (Horde), and Tottle the Baby Tortollan
pet for World of Warcraft; an “Azeroth Is Burning” card back for Hearthstone®;
a Primal Flamesaber mount in Heroes of the Storm®;
Horde and Alliance sprays for StarCraft® II;
and a collection of faction-themed cosmetic loot for Overwatch®.
Battle for Azeroth is also available in a retail-exclusive
Collector’s Edition (SRP $99.99). In addition to the in-game items from
the Digital Deluxe Edition, the Collector’s Edition contains a cache of
faction-themed loot, including a collectible Horde and Alliance
Double-Sided Mark of Allegiance; a limited-edition hardback of the
novellas Elegy and A Good War, featuring
exclusive artwork; and a Battle for Azeroth digital soundtrack.
Each edition of Battle for Azeroth also includes a level-110
character boost so players can immediately head to the front lines and
fight for their faction’s cause.† In addition, new players
interested in joining the fray for the first time with this expansion
can do so simply by purchasing Battle for Azeroth and subscribing
to World of Warcraft, which unlocks full access to the original
game and all previous expansions.
World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth
Features
World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth includes new content and
features that put heroes’ fortitude and faction dedication to the test.
Over the course of this expansion, players will be called upon to:
-
Explore Two Fabled Kingdoms: As a champion of the Horde, travel
to the empire of Zandalar to persuade the trolls to lend
their naval might. As a defender of the Alliance, venture to the
seafaring kingdom of Kul Tiras, home of Jaina Proudmoore,
and rally its inhabitants to fight for your cause.
-
Recruit Allied Races: Take a new form for your adventures as
several new playable Allied Races, each with unique racial
abilities. Earn the favor of the Dark Iron dwarves, Mag’har orcs,
Highmountain tauren, Void elves, and others to create a new character
of that race and add their strength to your faction.
-
Plunder the Islands of the Great Sea: Set out on Island
Expeditions and conquer an ever-changing array of enemies,
environments, and objectives. Battle in groups of three as you race
against cunning rival intruders—or enemy players—to collect each
island’s resources and fuel the war effort.
-
Prepare to Charge the Stromgarde Warfront: Get ready to fight
on the battlefields of a large-scale, 20-player cooperative Warfront to
claim a key strategic location. Capture resources to build your
faction’s forces, lead the charge as your troops lay siege to
objectives, and fight the enemy commander to claim victory in this new
mode inspired by classic Warcraft real-time strategy–game battles.
-
Infuse Your Armor with Titanic Might: Seek out Azerite, an
invaluable new resource that has emerged in the Burning Legion’s wake.
Imbue the Heart of Azeroth—a legendary neck piece entrusted to each
hero by Magni Bronzebeard—with Azerite to customize your armor with
new powers and traits.
-
Battle to Level 120: Trace the corruption of the Blood God to
the Underrot, unearth the secrets of a lost titan vault, escape from
the Drust Realm of the Dead, and more as you quest through 10 new
levels—then continue to grow in power through new World Quests, raids,
dungeons, and more.
