Activision Blizzard : Consumer Products Group to Attend China Licensing Expo 2018 for the First Time

10/17/2018 | 03:01am CEST

Marking its inaugural appearance, Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group (ABCPG) brings its powerhouse lineup of franchises east to China Licensing Expo 2018 (CLE), continuing its global expansion. Entrenching ourselves within the Chinese market, ABCPG is excited to offer the country’s passionate and loyal fan base new ways to play, display, wear and live the brands they love through collaborations with premier partners, such as UNIQLO, LEGO, Hasbro, WangLaoJi, McDonalds, Shanghai Metro, SPD Bank and Good Smile Company, among others. The company presence will feature products from Activision and Blizzard’s iconic, blockbuster properties, including: Spyro® and Crash BandicootTM from Activision; Overwatch®, Hearthstone® and World of Warcraft® from Blizzard Entertainment.

“China continues to be an attractive market for Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group and our local and international teams are evaluating numerous paths to better reach and interact with Chinese consumers,” said Philippe Bost, Vice President, International Consumer Products for Activision Blizzard. “With this being our first trip to China Licensing Expo, we are finally ready to highlight our best-in-class partnerships, while fully exploring new opportunities to ensure our fan experience with our brands comes first.”

During CLE, ABCPG will have a booth in the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) from Oct. 16 – 18 at booth #CLE: W1D39.

About Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group

Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company and the world's most successful standalone interactive entertainment company. Building on the existing consumer products businesses, the newly formed Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group encompasses Activision, Blizzard and King’s franchises of the future. The division is passionate about working with best-in-class partners around the world to create high quality and deeply relevant merchandise that gives fans new ways to play, display, wear and live the brands they love. Activision Blizzard is home to iconic and beloved entertainment franchises, including Activision’s Call of Duty®, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, and Skylanders®; Blizzard Entertainment’s World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone® and Overwatch®; King Digital Entertainment’s Candy Crush™ and Bungie’s Destiny.


© Business Wire 2018
