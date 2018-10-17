Activision Blizzard : Consumer Products Group to Attend China Licensing Expo 2018 for the First Time

Marking its inaugural appearance, Activision Blizzard Consumer Products
Group (ABCPG) brings its powerhouse lineup of franchises east to China
Licensing Expo 2018 (CLE), continuing its global expansion. Entrenching
ourselves within the Chinese market, ABCPG is excited to offer the
country’s passionate and loyal fan base new ways to play, display, wear
and live the brands they love through collaborations with premier
partners, such as UNIQLO, LEGO, Hasbro, WangLaoJi, McDonalds, Shanghai
Metro, SPD Bank and Good Smile Company, among others. The company
presence will feature products from Activision and Blizzard’s iconic,
blockbuster properties, including: Spyro® and Crash
BandicootTM from Activision; Overwatch®,
Hearthstone® and World of Warcraft® from Blizzard
Entertainment.
“China continues to be an attractive market for Activision Blizzard
Consumer Products Group and our local and international teams are
evaluating numerous paths to better reach and interact with Chinese
consumers,” said Philippe Bost, Vice President, International Consumer
Products for Activision Blizzard. “With this being our first trip to
China Licensing Expo, we are finally ready to highlight our
best-in-class partnerships, while fully exploring new opportunities to
ensure our fan experience with our brands comes first.”
During CLE, ABCPG will have a booth in the Shanghai New International
Expo Centre (SNIEC) from Oct. 16 – 18 at booth #CLE: W1D39.
About Activision Blizzard Consumer Products
Group
Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group is a division of Activision
Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company and the world's most
successful standalone interactive entertainment company. Building on the
existing consumer products businesses, the newly formed Activision
Blizzard Consumer Products Group encompasses Activision, Blizzard and
King’s franchises of the future. The division is passionate about
working with best-in-class partners around the world to create high
quality and deeply relevant merchandise that gives fans new ways to
play, display, wear and live the brands they love. Activision Blizzard
is home to iconic and beloved entertainment franchises, including
Activision’s Call of Duty®, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, and Skylanders®;
Blizzard Entertainment’s World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone® and
Overwatch®; King Digital Entertainment’s Candy Crush™ and Bungie’s
Destiny.
