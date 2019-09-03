Activision Blizzard : Delve Into the Deadly Tombs of Terror in Hearthstone®'s Next Solo Adventure

Chapter I—available free starting September 17—offers a full dungeon crawl filled with hero-specific signature treasures, over-the-top boss fights, and a mrrgl of murlocs

Pre-purchase the limited-time Deluxe Adventure Bundle to unlock the complete experience and receive a random Legendary card from the Saviors of Uldum™ expansion as well as a League of Explorers-themed card back

Millions of players around the world have tested their grit exploring all the new cards in Saviors of Uldum, the latest expansion for Blizzard Entertainment’s smash-hit free-to-play digital card game Hearthstone®. On September 17, Hearthstone’s epic year-long story line continues when the opening chapter of Tombs of Terror, the deadly Saviors of Uldum Solo Adventure, is unearthed free for everyone. Starting today, brave adventurers can pre-purchase the Tombs of Terror Deluxe Adventure Bundle and reap bonus rewards for securing passage on the entire harrowing expedition.

Tombs of Terror follows the events of the previous Solo Adventure, The Dalaran Heist. Players will step into the well-worn boots of the League of Explorers, Hearthstone’s heroic ensemble of adventuring archaeologists, and race through the cities and ruins of Uldum defeating unique foes to acquire all-new hero-specific signature treasures. These story-rich artifacts will “level up” our heroes before they face the four deadly Plague Lords—grueling multi-phase slugfests against persistent bosses who must be defeated across multiple runs.

Never fear, as no task is too daunting for the League of Explorers! Fully voice-acted and featuring a customizable loadout comprising unique Hero Powers and multiple deck options, Hearthstone’s first-ever dual-class heroes will present players with never-before-explored gameplay possibilities:

Elise Starseeker, the Enlightened, ventures forth from her library armed with centuries of knowledge as well as the restorative magic of a Priest and the ferocity of a Druid .

ventures forth from her library armed with centuries of knowledge as well as the restorative magic of a and the ferocity of a . Dino-tamer Brann Bronzebeard unites the bravery and fortitude of a Warrior with the marksmanship and animal kinship of a Hunter .

unites the bravery and fortitude of a with the marksmanship and animal kinship of a . Sir Finley Mrrglton of the Sands , a sophisticated gentle-murloc, rallies a Paladin’s knightly valor with the tribal Shaman powers of his amphibious brethren.

, a sophisticated gentle-murloc, rallies a knightly valor with the tribal powers of his amphibious brethren. Reno Jackson, Relicologist, is a treasure-hunting Rogue with a heart of gold who has picked up enough mystic mumbo jumbo on his adventures to haphazardly sling Mage spells.

“We’ve always carried a torch for the classic dungeon crawl and with Tombs of Terror, we set out to create our deepest and most replayable Solo Adventure yet,” said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “With so many new deckbuilding options to unlock for the dual-class heroes and all of the signature treasures to acquire, we hope players love exploring the Tombs of Terror again and again.”

Punch Your Ticket to the Tombs

Tombs of Terror’s first chapter, the Lost City of the Tol’vir, will be available completely free to everyone on September 17, and pits Reno Jackson against the Plague Lord of Murlocs. Chapters II, III, and IV each feature another playable dual-class League of Explorers hero and will be released, one at a time, in the weeks following launch. Defeating all four powerful Plague Lords will unlock a pulse-pounding final battle for the fate of the world. Individual chapters can be unlocked for 700 in-game gold (or $6.99 USD) each or all at once in a $14.99 USD launch bundle.

Players may also choose to pre-purchase the Tombs of Terror Deluxe Adventure Bundle (on sale today and available for a limited time*) that includes the full experience, as well as a random Legendary card from Saviors of Uldum and a League of Explorers-themed card back, for $19.99 USD.

Great risks yield even greater rewards: players who brave the Tombs of Terror can earn 3 Saviors of Uldum card packs for completing each chapter and the final encounter—15 Saviors of Uldum card packs in total—an additional golden Classic pack for clearing all four chapters, and unique card backs for finishing the entire Adventure in the normal and Heroic modes.

Point your web browsers to where X marks the spot and visit www.saviorsofuldum.com to dig up more information about Tombs of Terror.

*Tombs of Terror Deluxe Adventure Bundle is available for pre-purchase until September 17.

