Activision Blizzard : Do You Smell Barbecue?! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Glides over to Nintendo Switch™ and PC (via Steam) This Summer!

Last year Spyro the Dragon made his triumphant return in Spyro
Reignited Trilogy, and on September 3 he’s continuing to spread
the remaster fire by landing onto Nintendo Switch™ and PC via Steam for
the very first time. Currently available on PlayStation® 4, PlayStation®
4 Pro and the family of Xbox One devices from Microsoft, including the
Xbox One X, Spyro Reignited Trilogy will soon allow Spyro
fans to enjoy the three original Spyro™ games however they want to play
-- on the go with Nintendo’s gaming console or looking better than ever
on PC. The trilogy, which includes Spyro™ the Dragon, Spyro™
2: Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro™: Year of the Dragon,
will be available to pre-order starting today via major retailers at a
suggested retail price of $39.99.
The Spyro Reignited Trilogy is debuting on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on September 3, 2019. In the Enchanted Towers Skate park level of Spyro 3: Year of The Dragon (as seen above on PC), Spyro’s flames are hotter than ever! (Graphic: Business Wire)
Making its official Nintendo Switch debut during this year’s Nintendo
Direct at E3, Spyro Reignited Trilogy will mark the first
time all three original Spyro games will be available on a Nintendo
console. The trilogy will also mark the first Spyro appearance on a
Nintendo console since Skylanders® Imaginators in 2016,
and the first Spyro-led game on a Nintendo console in more than 11
years. With Nintendo Switch, players can jump, glide, charge and flame
their foes as they take on the challenges and adventures from the
remaster both on the go in handheld mode or from the comfort of their
homes in TV mode.
Spyro will also take his first ever flight on PC via Steam when
Activision Publishing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Activision
Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) brings the dynamic gaming collection in
fiery 4K and an uncapped framerate to delight both veteran and new
franchise fans.
Immaculately remade from the ground up, Spyro Reignited Trilogy
features the exciting and nostalgic gameplay that fans enjoyed years ago
with over 100 levels, enhanced reward sequences, as well as the
beautiful redesigns of Spyro’s hoard of zany dragons and other goofballs
(including Sparx the Dragonfly, Hunter, Sheila, Agent 9 and Sgt. Byrd)
and many more. The trilogy also includes enhanced environments, a
remastered soundtrack, updated controls, brand-new lighting and
recreated cinematics for added pizzazz in this beloved adventure. Lead
developer Toys For Bob is back at it again to bring the Spyro
Reignited Trilogy to Nintendo Switch, while the PC version will have
the talented developers at Iron Galaxy leading the charge.
“Spyro Reignited Trilogy is a love letter to the fans. Bringing
this nostalgic experience to the Nintendo Switch and Steam means that no
matter what gaming platform they choose, players will have the
opportunity to experience this incredibly fun and iconic game,” said
Michelle Fonseca, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing,
Activision. “Our goal is to transport players back to their precious
memories from the ‘90s, while also inviting new fans to dive into
Spyro’s world on whatever platform they desire.”
Spyro Reignited Trilogy demonstrates the cultivation of
epic game remastery that builds on the incredible experience of the
original games. The characters and personalities are creatively
re-developed with additional flavor allowing fans to reignite the flames
with Spyro and his crew. Players will experience a trilogy packed with
an astounding amount of detail, refreshed modern gameplay mechanics, and
smooth camera handling. For more information, please visit www.SpyroTheDragon.com
and follow @SpyroTheDragon on Twitter and @Spyro on Facebook and
Instagram. Lastly, subscribe to the YouTube channel at YouTube.com/SpyroTheDragon.
