Activision Blizzard Ends Up 7.06% Ahead of New 'Call of Duty' Videogame -- Data Talk

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) closed at $79.50, up $5.24 or 7.06%

-- Highest close since July 23, 2018, when it closed at $79.75

-- Largest percent increase since Feb. 10, 2017, when it rose 18.88%

-- Earlier Tuesday, Benchmark said Activision Blizzard's next Call of Duty game, due out Oct. 12, is poised to be a big hit

-- Up four consecutive days, up 10.96% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since June 14, 2018, when it rose for five straight trading days

-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending Feb. 15, 2017, when it rose 14.47%

-- Up 10.26% month-to-date

-- Up 25.55% year-to-date

-- Today's preliminary volume is 13.5 million shares; highest since May 3, 2018, when 22.2 million shares were traded

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet