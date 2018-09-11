Log in
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD (ATVI)

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD (ATVI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/11 10:15:11 pm
79.67 USD   +7.29%
Activision Blizzard Ends Up 7.06% Ahead of New 'Call of Duty' Videogame
DJ
NASDAQ 100 MOVE : Stx, atvi
AQ
S&P 500 MOVERS : Stx, atvi
AQ
Activision Blizzard Ends Up 7.06% Ahead of New 'Call of Duty' Videogame -- Data Talk

09/11/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) closed at $79.50, up $5.24 or 7.06%

-- Highest close since July 23, 2018, when it closed at $79.75

-- Largest percent increase since Feb. 10, 2017, when it rose 18.88%

-- Earlier Tuesday, Benchmark said Activision Blizzard's next Call of Duty game, due out Oct. 12, is poised to be a big hit

-- Up four consecutive days, up 10.96% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since June 14, 2018, when it rose for five straight trading days

-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending Feb. 15, 2017, when it rose 14.47%

-- Up 10.26% month-to-date

-- Up 25.55% year-to-date

-- Today's preliminary volume is 13.5 million shares; highest since May 3, 2018, when 22.2 million shares were traded

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 6.35% 79.5 Delayed Quote.17.28%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.51% 25971.06 Delayed Quote.4.60%
NASDAQ 100 0.70% 7507.8722 Delayed Quote.16.44%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.52% 7972.4736 Delayed Quote.14.79%
S&P 500 0.19% 2887.89 Real-time Quote.7.41%
Activision Blizzard Ends Up 7.06% Ahead of New 'Call of Duty' Videogame
DJ
NASDAQ 100 MOVERS : Stx, atvi
AQ
S&P 500 MOVERS : Stx, atvi
AQ
09/10HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED CALL OF DUTY : Black Ops 4 Blackout Beta Now Live, First on P..
BU
09/07ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : The Overwatch League™ Signs Six More Teams
BU
09/04DESTINY 2 : Forsaken Launches Worldwide Today
BU
09/01CONSOLE AND HANDHELD GAMING SOFTWARE : Highly Growing Market in Global Industry ..
AQ
08/31NASDAQ 100 MOVERS : Atvi, ulta
AQ
08/29ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation..
AQ
08/28ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : NFL Hires Activision's Tim Ellis as CMO
DJ
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 492 M
EBIT 2018 2 555 M
Net income 2018 1 606 M
Finance 2018 2 368 M
Yield 2018 0,46%
P/E ratio 2018 35,39
P/E ratio 2019 32,61
EV / Sales 2018 7,24x
EV / Sales 2019 6,40x
Capitalization 56 616 M
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 81,0 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Collister Johnson President & Chief Operating Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Corti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD17.28%56 616
NEXON CO LTD-59.58%10 832
NCSOFT CORP--.--%8 269
ZYNGA INC0.00%3 441
WUHU SHUNRONG SANQI IE NTWRK TECH CO LTD--.--%3 191
PEARLABYSS CORP--.--%2 833
