Activision Blizzard : Fight for the Future on Nintendo Switch™—Overwatch® Legendary Edition Arrives October 15

Play the complete version of Blizzard Entertainment's acclaimed team-based shooter at home or on the go, and take aim with new gyroscopic motion controls

Three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership included*; pre-purchase includes the Noire Widowmaker skin at launch

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep. 4, 2019-- The world could always use more heroes-and starting October 15, Nintendo Switch™ players will be able to join more than 40 million players from around the globe in the fight for the future with the arrival of Overwatch® Legendary Edition.

Overwatch Legendary Edition puts the definitive version of Blizzard Entertainment's acclaimed team shooter in Nintendo Switch owners' hands, complete with the latest content and gameplay updates. Players will select from a roster of 31 vibrant heroes as they face off in a variety of casual and competitive multiplayer modes andbattle over map objectives in 28 different locations around the earth (and on the moon).

In addition, Nintendo Switch gamers have the option to take control of their heroes in a whole-new wayusing the console's built-in gyroscopic motion controls, which let players tilt their console to line up the perfect shot as McCree, pilot D.Va through the air, or quickly turn to deflect incoming projectiles as Genji.

'Overwatch brings players together to cooperate and compete in a bright and optimistic vision of the future, and we're looking forward to welcoming Nintendo Switch gamers into the fun,' said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. 'The Legendary Edition includes more than three years' worth of content updates and gameplay enhancements, and we're excited to team up with Nintendo to provide players with new ways to enjoy the full Overwatch experience-including on the go.'

OverwatchLegendary Edition for Nintendo Switch will be available in a boxed version (containing a code to download the game) and digital version via the Nintendo eShop for a suggested price of $39.99. Both versions come with 15 bonus skins for a range of heroes to kick-start players' collections, as well as a three-month Nintendo Switch Online individual membership so players can jump into action and start battling alongside, and against, their fellow Nintendo Switch gamers immediately.

Players who pre-purchase Overwatch Legendary Edition by the October 15 launch will also receive the Noire skin for elite Talon operative Widowmaker**, the game's ruthlessly efficient assassin. In addition, Nintendo Switch players who log in to Overwatch by December 31, 2019 will receive a bonus Golden Loot Box containing at least one guaranteed Legendary item.

Overwatch - Game Features

OverwatchLegendary Edition will launch on Nintendo Switch with all of the heroes, maps, modes, and game updates currently available on other platforms, providing Nintendo Switch players with the complete Overwatch experience:

Play as 31 Unique Heroes - Choose from a diverse and ever-expanding roster of heroes from around the globe. Zip behind enemy lines as time-jumping Tracer; heal your team from afar with elite sniper Ana's Biotic Rifle; or manipulate gravity as brilliant astrophysicist Sigma, the latest hero to join thefight.

Battle Across the World With Your Friends - Capture control points, push payloads, and complete objectives across 28 international locations-wherever you have internet access, thanks to the legendary portability of the Nintendo Switch system.

Join Forces in 6v6 Game Modes -Jump into Quick Play to get matched up against players of similar skill, Play Vs. AI in multiple difficulty settings, or put your skills to the ultimate test in Competitive Play to earn seasonal ranks and rewards.

Discover New Ways to Play - Explore the Arcade or Game Browser to find matches with unique rulesets. Unleash your creativity in the Workshop and use powerful scripting tools to build elaborate custom games that can be shared and played on any platform.

…And More to Come - Overwatch Legendary Edition on Nintendo Switch will continue to be updated with new content, including the game's limited-time seasonal modes, gameplay updates, and more.

To learn more about Overwatch Legendary Edition on Nintendo Switch, visit the official website at playoverwatch.com/nintendo-switch.

