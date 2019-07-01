Activision Blizzard : Hearthstone® Players to Save the World From E.V.I.L. in Saviors of Uldum™

Brave the desert sands and plunder ancient tombs in the next expansion for Blizzard Entertainment’s acclaimed digital card game—the expedition begins on August 6

Pre-purchase bonuses include a golden Legendary card and new playable Elise Starseeker Druid Hero

The Year of the Dragon—Today, Blizzard Entertainment unveiled Saviors of Uldum™, the adventurous new expansion for the developer’s smash-hit free-to-play digital card game Hearthstone®. Available starting August 6, this action-packed second chapter in the game’s year-long story line picks up where the latest expansion, Rise of Shadows™, and its corresponding Solo Adventure, The Dalaran Heist, left off, with thrilling new keywords, intriguing new Hero Powers, and 135 swelteringly hot new cards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005773/en/

Saviors of Uldum is the adventurous new expansion for Hearthstone, Blizzard Entertainment's smash-hit free-to-play digital card game. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In Saviors of Uldum, players will join ranks with the League of Explorers—a motley crew of treasure seekers and Azeroth’s unlikeliest heroes. To get the upper hand against the League of E.V.I.L., players will have to survive such perils as Plague cards with powerful, board-sweeping effects and the Reborn—restless mummified minions that come back to un-life (with just 1 Health remaining) upon being defeated. Would-be heroes can even the odds by completing all-new Quests, a returning mechanic featuring game-changing objective cards that are now easier to achieve and reward players with powerful alternate Hero Powers.

“Starting with Rise of Shadows, and now with Saviors of Uldum, we’re refining game mechanics and exploring new ideas that will add even more layers of depth and strategic decision-making to Hearthstone,” said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “We think these new cards, as well as the return of fan-favorite heroes from the League of Explorers™ expansion, will continue making this the game’s most exciting and competitive year ever.”

Saviors of Uldum card packs will be winnable in Hearthstone’s Arena mode starting with the expansion’s launch on August 6, and players can purchase them with in-game gold or real money at the same prices as Hearthstone’s other card packs. In addition, players who log in for a limited time* after release will be able to claim one of the new Legendary Quest cards, randomly selected from this set. Starting today and up until launch, players can pre-purchase Saviors of Uldum card packs in two different bundle options: the 50-pack bundle includes a random golden Legendary card and the Elise Starseeker card back, while the 80-pack Mega Bundle includes those bonuses along with the new playable Elise Starseeker Druid Hero. These bundles are available for $49.99 USD and $79.99 USD, respectively; one of each can be purchased per account.

Further details regarding Saviors of Uldum’s corresponding Solo Adventure, available in September, will be announced in the weeks to come. Dig up more information at www.saviorsofuldum.com.

About Hearthstone

With more than 100 million players worldwide, Hearthstone is Blizzard Entertainment’s internationally acclaimed, free-to-play digital card game designed for novice and veteran card-slingers alike. Players can choose from nine powerful hero classes and customize their decks with minions, spells, and weapons based on the unique fantasy of the Warcraft® universe. Featuring a variety of game modes ranging from epic head-to-head duels to story-driven Solo Adventures, Hearthstone offers a vibrant and rewarding experience stacked with strategy, personality, and fun. Hearthstone is available globally for Windows and Mac PCs; Windows, iOS, and Android tablets; and mobile phones.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for blockbuster hits including World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone, Overwatch®, the Warcraft, StarCraft®, and Diablo® franchises, and the multifranchise Heroes of the Storm®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (www.blizzard.com), a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment software renowned for creating some of the industry’s most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment’s track record includes twenty-two #1 games† and numerous Game of the Year awards. The company's online gaming service, Battle.net®, is one of the largest online-gaming services in the world, with millions of active players.

*Must log in by October 30, 2019 to redeem offer.

†Sales and/or downloads, based on internal company records and reports from key distribution partners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements:

Information in this press release that involves Blizzard Entertainment's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about 2019 Hearthstone content, including the pricing, promotions, availability, features, and functionality of Saviors of Uldum, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Blizzard Entertainment's actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Blizzard Entertainment and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Blizzard Entertainment nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Blizzard Entertainment or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005773/en/