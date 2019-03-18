Activision Blizzard : Luminosity Gaming Wins CWL Fort Worth

The second tentpole event of the 2019 Call of Duty® World League season,
Presented by PlayStation®4, concluded with Luminosity Gaming winning the
CWL Fort Worth Cup. The 16 CWL Pro League teams competed in a three-day
tournament, offering thousands of live spectators a chance to watch the
best Call of Duty® esports teams in action; ultimately Luminosity
defeated Splyce to capture the cup. Reciprocity and 100 Thieves
rounded-out the remaining top four placing Pro teams at CWL Fort Worth.
Luminosity’s triumph was thanks in part to the stellar performance from
star player Peirce 'Gunless' Hillman, who was named CWL Fort Worth event
MVP.
Over 180 amateur Call of Duty esports teams battled in their own
tournament featuring a dedicated prize pool. Ultimately, it was FaZe
Clan Black that ran the gauntlet to capture the inaugural amateur CWL
Fort Worth MTN DEW® AMP® GAME FUEL® Open Bracket championship; a new
tournament structure from the Call of Duty World League designed to give
amateur hopefuls their own platform of competition.
The Call of Duty World League season continues on March 25, live from
the MLG Arena in Columbus, Ohio, for cross-division competition. From
March 25 – April 4, teams from Division A and Division B will face off
against teams in their opposing division, as part of the CWL Pro League
season. A full match schedule for cross divisional play is available
online.
CWL Fort Worth action was streamed live to fans worldwide on MLG.com/CallofDuty
and Twitch.tv/CallofDuty,
as well as in the live event viewer within Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4
exclusively on PlayStation®4.
