Activision Blizzard : Luminosity Gaming Wins CWL Fort Worth

Season Continues March 25 with CWL Pro League Cross-Division Competition

The second tentpole event of the 2019 Call of Duty® World League season, Presented by PlayStation®4, concluded with Luminosity Gaming winning the CWL Fort Worth Cup. The 16 CWL Pro League teams competed in a three-day tournament, offering thousands of live spectators a chance to watch the best Call of Duty® esports teams in action; ultimately Luminosity defeated Splyce to capture the cup. Reciprocity and 100 Thieves rounded-out the remaining top four placing Pro teams at CWL Fort Worth.

Luminosity’s triumph was thanks in part to the stellar performance from star player Peirce 'Gunless' Hillman, who was named CWL Fort Worth event MVP.

Over 180 amateur Call of Duty esports teams battled in their own tournament featuring a dedicated prize pool. Ultimately, it was FaZe Clan Black that ran the gauntlet to capture the inaugural amateur CWL Fort Worth MTN DEW® AMP® GAME FUEL® Open Bracket championship; a new tournament structure from the Call of Duty World League designed to give amateur hopefuls their own platform of competition.

The Call of Duty World League season continues on March 25, live from the MLG Arena in Columbus, Ohio, for cross-division competition. From March 25 – April 4, teams from Division A and Division B will face off against teams in their opposing division, as part of the CWL Pro League season. A full match schedule for cross divisional play is available online.

CWL Fort Worth action was streamed live to fans worldwide on MLG.com/CallofDuty and Twitch.tv/CallofDuty, as well as in the live event viewer within Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 exclusively on PlayStation®4.

Visit CallofDuty.com/esports and follow the Call of Duty World League on Twitter and Instagram for more information and the latest updates related to the CWL. For live broadcasts and Video on Demand, visit MLG.com/CallofDuty.

