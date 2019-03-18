Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Activision Blizzard    ATVI

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD

(ATVI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Activision Blizzard : Luminosity Gaming Wins CWL Fort Worth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 01:40pm EDT

Season Continues March 25 with CWL Pro League Cross-Division Competition

The second tentpole event of the 2019 Call of Duty® World League season, Presented by PlayStation®4, concluded with Luminosity Gaming winning the CWL Fort Worth Cup. The 16 CWL Pro League teams competed in a three-day tournament, offering thousands of live spectators a chance to watch the best Call of Duty® esports teams in action; ultimately Luminosity defeated Splyce to capture the cup. Reciprocity and 100 Thieves rounded-out the remaining top four placing Pro teams at CWL Fort Worth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005654/en/

Luminosity Gaming Victorious at CWL Fort Worth (Photo: Business Wire)

Luminosity Gaming Victorious at CWL Fort Worth (Photo: Business Wire)

Luminosity’s triumph was thanks in part to the stellar performance from star player Peirce 'Gunless' Hillman, who was named CWL Fort Worth event MVP.

Over 180 amateur Call of Duty esports teams battled in their own tournament featuring a dedicated prize pool. Ultimately, it was FaZe Clan Black that ran the gauntlet to capture the inaugural amateur CWL Fort Worth MTN DEW® AMP® GAME FUEL® Open Bracket championship; a new tournament structure from the Call of Duty World League designed to give amateur hopefuls their own platform of competition.

The Call of Duty World League season continues on March 25, live from the MLG Arena in Columbus, Ohio, for cross-division competition. From March 25 – April 4, teams from Division A and Division B will face off against teams in their opposing division, as part of the CWL Pro League season. A full match schedule for cross divisional play is available online.

CWL Fort Worth action was streamed live to fans worldwide on MLG.com/CallofDuty and Twitch.tv/CallofDuty, as well as in the live event viewer within Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 exclusively on PlayStation®4.

Visit CallofDuty.com/esports and follow the Call of Duty World League on Twitter and Instagram for more information and the latest updates related to the CWL. For live broadcasts and Video on Demand, visit MLG.com/CallofDuty.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing’s expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the expected dates, features and events of the CWL Pro League, are forward-looking statements, that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing’s actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

© 2019 Major League Gaming Corp. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS and CALL OF DUTY WORLD LEAGUE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
01:40pACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Luminosity Gaming Wins CWL Fort Worth
BU
03/14ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : It's Good to Be Bad in Rise of Shadows™—Coming..
BU
03/06JOHNSON FISTEL, LLP : Files Class Action Suit against Activision Blizzard, Inc.
PR
02/28ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
02/25ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Overwatch and Call Of Duty maker to cut 800 jobs
AQ
02/23(ATVI) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Reminds Investors of Deadline in the Class Action ..
PR
02/23ATVI ALERT : Zhang Investor Law Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Actio..
AQ
02/19ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (f..
AQ
02/19CALL OF DUTY : Black Ops 4 Launches Massive Event, New Season ‘Operation G..
BU
02/14ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Overwatch League™ Set to Kick Off 2019 Season with E..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 422 M
EBIT 2019 2 139 M
Net income 2019 1 194 M
Finance 2019 3 206 M
Yield 2019 0,83%
P/E ratio 2019 33,47
P/E ratio 2020 23,70
EV / Sales 2019 4,81x
EV / Sales 2020 4,11x
Capitalization 34 090 M
Chart ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
Duration : Period :
Activision Blizzard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 52,8 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rob Kostich President
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Collister Johnson Chief Operating Officer
Dennis M. Durkin CFO & President-Emerging Businesses
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD-4.17%34 090
NEXON CO LTD19.67%13 277
NCSOFT CORP--.--%8 601
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO LTD--.--%6 740
ZYNGA INC36.64%4 971
WUHU SHUNRONG SANQI IE NTWRK TECH CO LTD--.--%4 476
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.