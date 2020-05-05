Activision Blizzard : Q1 2020 Slide Presentation 0 05/05/2020 | 06:29pm EDT Send by mail :

FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS Better-than-expected Q1 financial results: Q1 GAAP revenues of $1.79B versus guidance of $1.64B

Q1 net bookings 1 of $1.52B versus guidance of $1.28B

of $1.52B versus guidance of $1.28B Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.65 versus guidance of $0.55

Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 versus guidance of $0.66 Key highlights: Activision Blizzard exceeded its first quarter outlook, driven primarily by our investment in creative and commercial initiatives for Call of Duty® delivering better-than-expected results throughout the quarter

delivering better-than-expected results throughout the quarter We also saw continued momentum for World of Warcraft® and better-than-expected results for other key franchises, as populations sheltering at home turned to our content for entertainment and social connection

and better-than-expected results for other key franchises, as populations sheltering at home turned to our content for entertainment and social connection Candy Crush TM was once again the top-grossing franchise across U.S. app stores 2 1Net bookings is an operating metric that is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period, and includes license fees, merchandise, and publisher incentives, among others, and is equal to net 5 revenues excluding the impact from deferrals. 2Based on App Annie Intelligence.

Q1 net bookings 1 of $1.52B versus guidance of $1.28B

of $1.52B versus guidance of $1.28B Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.65 versus guidance of $0.55

Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 versus guidance of $0.66 Key highlights: Activision Blizzard exceeded its first quarter outlook, driven primarily by our investment in creative and commercial initiatives for Call of Duty® delivering better-than-expected results throughout the quarter

delivering better-than-expected results throughout the quarter We also saw continued momentum for World of Warcraft® and better-than-expected results for other key franchises, as populations sheltering at home turned to our content for entertainment and social connection

and better-than-expected results for other key franchises, as populations sheltering at home turned to our content for entertainment and social connection Candy Crush TM was once again the top-grossing franchise across U.S. app stores 2 1Net bookings is an operating metric that is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period, and includes license fees, merchandise, and publisher incentives, among others, and is equal to net 5 revenues excluding the impact from deferrals. 2Based on App Annie Intelligence. OUR RESPONSE TO COVID-19 Supporting Employees Adopted remote work policies, with very few cases of COVID-19 across the company Ensured that our most senior leadership is available for every employee in need of assistance Covering all costs of testing and treatment for affected employees and their families Ensured employees have access to the mental and physical wellbeing and supportneeded while at home, and continuing to find new ways to support them, including services to help families balance work and home life Bringing Together Players and Fans While nearly all employees transitioned to working from home, we continue to expect to deliver a robust slate of content through the year, including the next premium release for Call of Duty, two titles based on library IP from Activision, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, regional testing for new mobile titles, and ongoing live operations across our key titles Pivoted all matches to online play and remote production for both Call of Duty LeagueTMand Overwatch LeagueTM, to keep players and fans safe while still delivering premium esports content to a global audience Serving Communities Leveraged our game platforms to disseminate critical health and safety informationwhile offering in-game events and rewards to promote social distancing Madedonations to world class health organizations as well as medical centers in cities where our employees live and work,funding promising convalescent blood therapies and drug trials Have made an additional contribution to our own Call of Duty Endowment to continue placing veterans into high quality jobs Globally, our teams remain focused on executing against our four growth pillars: Delivering strong, Drivinglive operations with Extending our acclaimed Buildingnew engagement consistent cadence of ongoing in-game content, console and PC franchises modelsincluding advertising, major new content releases services, features, and events tomobile esports and consumer products 6 ACTIVISION Monthly Active Users1of 102M In both January and February, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare® saw substantial Y/Y growth in engagement, sell- through, and in-game net bookings 2

saw substantial Y/Y growth in engagement, sell- through, and in-game net bookings Warzone brought in 60M+ players since the March 10 launch

brought in 60M+ players since the March 10 launch Life-to-date, Modern Warfare has sold through more units and has more players than any prior Call of Duty title at this point after its release

has sold through more units and has more players than any prior title at this point after its release In Q1, Modern Warfare unit sell-through achieved franchise record levels for outside of a launch quarter. Following substantial Y/Y growth versus the prior title in January and February, unit sell-through accelerated in March, driven by upgrades from Warzone

unit sell-through achieved franchise record levels for outside of a launch quarter. Following substantial Y/Y growth versus the prior title in January and February, unit sell-through accelerated in March, driven by upgrades from Q1 in-game net bookings 2 for Modern Warfare more than doubled Y/Y versus Black Ops 4

in-game net bookings for more than doubled Y/Y versus Momentum continued in April with the launch of Season 3 in-game content, which is the best-performing season to-date for both engagement and player investment

in-game content, which is the best-performing season to-date for both engagement and player investment Call of Duty Mobile continued to build on last October's breakout launch with new content, features and events aimed at optimizing engagement, retention and player investment

continued to build on last October's breakout launch with new content, features and events aimed at optimizing engagement, retention and player investment The game saw increased reach and engagement in March, driven by an accelerated cadence of compelling content and events, and rising demand from stay-at-home tailwinds

stay-at-home tailwinds April's Season 5 delivered the highest monthly in-game net bookings 2 since Season 1 1MAUs defined as number of individuals who accessed a particular game in a given month averaged across the number of months in a respective period. Refer to the definition included in today's earnings release for additional details. 7 2In-game net bookings primarily includes the net amount of downloadable content and microtransactions sold during the period, and is equal to in-game net revenues excluding the impact from deferrals. BLIZZARD Monthly Active Users1of 32M After doubling in the second half of 2019, World of Warcraft 's active player community 2 increased further in Q1, as the team continued to deliver more content between expansions than ever before

's active player community increased further in Q1, as the team continued to deliver more content between expansions than ever before Reach and engagement were particularly strong as regions introduced shelter-at-home measures through the quarter, with momentum increasing further in April

shelter-at-home measures through the quarter, with momentum increasing further in April Increased engagement in modern WoW drove accelerating pre-sales for the upcoming Shadowlands expansion, slated for the second half of this year

pre-sales for the upcoming expansion, slated for the second half of this year Hearthstone® engagement improved sequentially, driven by the new Battlegrounds mode launched in November, and strong execution in live operations

engagement improved sequentially, driven by the new Battlegrounds mode launched in November, and strong execution in live operations Overwatch ® engagement increased meaningfully in March as its latest seasonal event coincided with stay-at-home effects

engagement increased meaningfully in March as its latest seasonal event coincided with stay-at-home effects Diablo® Immortal TM , developed for mobile in partnership with NetEase, remains on track to begin regional testing in the middle of the year 1MAUs defined as number of individuals who accessed a particular game in a given month averaged across the number of months in a respective period. Refer to the definition included in today's earnings release for additional details. 8 2Defined as players with monthly or longer-term subscriptions. KING Monthly Active Users1of 273M •In Q1, MAUs1grew M/M in January and February, and then accelerated further in March as shelter-at-home conditions came into effect •Payer trends improved in January and February and stepped up further in both March and April. With increased engagement and payer conversion, King's in-game net bookings2grew by a low double-digit percentage Y/Y in April •In Q1, advertising net bookings3grew more than 75% Y/Y. While the business saw slower growth in March, against the backdrop of a sudden decline in demand across the digital advertising sector, net bookings continued to grow Y/Y in March and grew over 20% Y/Y in April •In Q1, Candy Crushfranchise MAUs1grew Y/Y in each month of the quarter, with double-digit growth in March •The Candy Crushcommunity played more game rounds than in any quarter since Activision Blizzard's acquisition of King •Candy Crush SagaTMand the wider Candy Crushfranchise were again the top-grossing title and franchise on US app stores4 1MAUs defined as number of individuals who accessed a particular game in a given month averaged across the number of months in a respective period. Refer to the definition included in today's earnings release for additional details. 2In-game net bookings primarily includes the net amount of downloadable content and microtransactions sold during the period, and is equal to in-game net revenues excluding the impact from deferrals. 9 3Net bookings is an operating metric that is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold‐in physically in the period, and includes license fees, merchandise, and publisher incentives, among others and is equal to net revenues excluding the impact from deferrals. 4Based on App Annie Intelligence. FIRST QUARTER 2020 SEGMENT RESULTS Q1 Segment $519M Net Revenues: Q1 Segment $184M Operating Income: 35% operating margin Key Drivers: •Growth driven byCall of Duty: Modern Warfare andWarzone in-gamerevenues, strong upfront sales forModern Warfare, and the addition ofCall of Duty: Mobile Operating margin 12 pp higher Y/Y $452M $197M 44% operating margin Revenue growth primarily driven by World of Warcraft

Operating margin significantly higher Y/Y primarily due to strong revenue growth $498M $156M 31% operating margin Over 75% growth in advertising revenues offset by King's actions to prioritize mobile payer engagement

Operating margin 3 pp lower Y/Y due to lower revenues and increased investment in user acquisition Note: These segment results are consistent with how we report our U.S. GAAP segment results externally in the footnotes to our financial statements. The segment performance is exclusive of the impact of the change in deferred revenues and related cost of revenues with respect to certain of our online-enabled products, share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets as a result of purchase price accounting, fees and other expenses related to financings 10 and acquisitions, including integration activities, certain restructuring and related costs, and other non-cash charges. Reconciliation of our segment results to our consolidated results is included in the earnings release dated May 5, 2020, which is available on www.activisionblizzard.com. FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS Q1 2019 Actual Prior Q1 2020 Outlook1 Q1 2020 Actual GAAP2 Non-GAAP3 Impact of GAAP Non-GAAP3 Impact of GAAP2 Non-GAAP3 Impact of GAAP GAAP GAAP deferrals deferrals deferrals Net Revenues $1,825M $1,825M ($567M) $1,640M $1,640M ($365M) $1,788M $1,788M ($266M) Digital Revenues % 76% 76% 81% 81% Operating Income $570M $744M ($441M) $612M $711M ($171M) Operating Margin 31% 41% (17 pp) 31% 38% (12 pp) 34% 40% (5 pp) Interest and Other Expense (Income) $3M $3M $4M $4M $8M $8M EPS $0.58 $0.78 ($0.47) $0.55 $0.66 ($0.31) $0.65 $0.76 ($0.18) Total Share Count for EPS 770M 770M 775M 775M 774M 774M Operating Cash Flow $450M $148M Free Cash Flow4 $432M $129M Net Bookings (operating metric)5 $1,258M $1,275M $1,522M In-Game Net Bookings (operating metric)6 $794M $956M 1Prior outlook provided February 6, 2020. 2For Q1 2019 and Q1 2020, GAAP results include restructuring and related charges of $57M and $23M, respectively. 3Non-GAAP reconciliations are in the earnings releases dated May 2, 2019, February 6, 2020, and May 5, 2020, which are available on www.activisionblizzard.com. 4Free Cash Flow represents Operating Cash Flow minus Capital Expenditure. 5Net bookings is an operating metric that is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period, and includes license fees, merchandise, and publisher incentives, among others, and is equal to net revenues 11 excluding the impact from deferrals. 6In-game net bookings primarily includes the net amount of downloadable content and microtransactions sold during the period and is equal to in-game net revenues excluding the impact from deferrals. BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $740M 3/31/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 Cash and investments $4.84B $5.86B $5.98B Gross Debt1 $2.70B $2.70B $2.70B Net Cash2 $2.14B $3.16B $3.28B Adjusted TTM EBITDA3 $2,689M $2,255M $2,218M Gross Debt / Adj. TTM EBITDA3 1.0x 1.2x 1.2x 2020 Capital Allocation: Dividend of $0.41 per share payable on May 6, 2020 1As of March 31, 2020, includes notes with the maturity dates of 2021, 2022, 2026, 2027, and 2047. 12 2Net cash is defined as cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and long-term investments minus gross debt. 3Adjusted TTM EBITDA, for any given date, is calculated as non-GAAP operating income plus depreciation for the trailing twelve months. FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AS OF MAY 5, 2020 Q2 2020 1,2 1 Impact of GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Deferrals3 Net Revenues $1,690M $1,690M ($15M) Product Costs, Game Ops & Distribution 19% 19% Operating Expenses, Incl. SW Amort4 48% 43% Operating Margin5 33% 38% - Interest and Other Expense (Income) $22M $21M Tax Rate 21% 19% EPS $0.54 $0.64 $0.01 Fully Diluted Weighted Avg. Shares6 776M 776M Net Bookings (operating metric)7 $1,675M 2020 1,2 1 Impact of GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Deferrals3 $6,800M $6,800M $100M 19% 20% 48% 42% 33% 38% (1 pp) $78M $76M 20% 19% $2.22 $2.62 ($0.02) 778M 778M $6,900M Non-GAAP reconciliations are in the earnings release dated May 5, 2020, which is available on www.activisionblizzard.com. Our GAAP outlook include approximately $20M and $50M of restructuring and related charges for Q2 and 2020, respectively, that we expect to incur as we continue to execute against our previously disclosed restructuring plan. Net effect of revenue deferral accounting treatment on certain of our online enabled products. Includes expenses related to product development, sales & marketing, and general & administrative, as well as software amortization & IP licenses costs. May not recalculate due to rounding. 6Including fully diluted shares based on average share price. 13 7Net bookings is an operating metric that is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold‐in physically in the period, and includes license fees, merchandise, and publisher incentives, among others and is equal to net revenues excluding the impact from deferrals. Q&A MAY 5, 2020 Attachments Original document

