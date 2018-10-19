Activision Blizzard Releases Special Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 Salute Pack - Combatting Veteran Unemployment

Activision Blizzard (Nasdaq:ATVI) today announced a new in-game pack to
support the Call of Duty™ Endowment’s international effort to help
unemployed and underemployed veterans in the U.S. and U.K. find
high-quality careers. The Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4—Call of Duty
Endowment Salute Pack (PS4/Xbox One/PC), developed
by Treyarch, includes a special Call of Duty Endowment in-game tag,
sticker, gesture, calling card, and emblem.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181019005531/en/
The new Salute Pack is available now. One hundred percent of proceeds will go directly to the Call of Duty Endowment's mission to help veterans in the U.S. and U.K. secure quality careers when they leave military service. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The new Salute Pack retails for $4.99 and is available now in the
in-game store and the Sony, Microsoft, and Battle.net online stores. One
hundred percent of proceeds will go directly to the Call of Duty
Endowment’s (“the Endowment”) mission to help veterans in the U.S. and
U.K. secure quality careers when they leave military service. More than
50,000 veterans have been placed in high quality jobs to-date through
the Endowment, many of which were made possible through impactful
in-game programs such as the Salute Pack.
“Through in-game purchases like the Salute Pack, gamers have contributed
millions towards our mission of helping veterans transition from
military to civilian life and aiding veterans in finding meaningful
employment,” said Dan Goldenberg, Executive Director of the Call of Duty
Endowment. “We are proud and thankful to be partnering with Treyarch on
this new pack alongside the highly anticipated release of Call of
Duty: Black Ops 4.”
“The Call of Duty Endowment has done some truly amazing work, making a
real difference in the lives of veterans,” said Treyarch Co-Studio Head
Dan Bunting. “It’s an honor to be a part of such a great cause.”
The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit foundation started in 2009 by
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. With a mission to identify and
fund the best and most effective employment-focused veteran-serving
organizations, the Endowment was initially established in the U.S. to
identify and fund best-in-class organizations to place 25,000 veterans
in jobs by the end of 2018. That goal was met two years early, and was
ambitiously revised to placing 50,000 veterans into high-quality jobs by
2019. Having also achieved that goal ahead of schedule, the Endowment is
now doubling down with a new goal of securing placements for a total of
100,000 veterans by 2024.
About Activision Blizzard, Inc.
Activision Blizzard, Inc., a member of the Fortune 500 and S&P 500, is
the world's most successful standalone interactive entertainment
company. We delight hundreds of millions of monthly active users around
the world through franchises including Activision's Call of Duty®,
Destiny, and Skylanders®, Blizzard Entertainment’s World of Warcraft®,
Overwatch®, Hearthstone®, Diablo®, StarCraft®, and Heroes of the Storm®,
and King's Candy Crush™, Bubble Witch™, and Farm Heroes™. The company is
one of the Fortune "100 Best Companies To Work For®." Headquartered in
Santa Monica, California, Activision Blizzard has operations throughout
the world, and its games are played in 196 countries. More information
about Activision Blizzard and its products can be found on the company's
website, www.activisionblizzard.com.
About the Call of Duty Endowment
The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit organization founded by Bobby
Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. The Endowment seeks to help veterans
find high-quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the
job market and by raising awareness of the value vets bring to the
workplace. For more information about the Call of Duty Endowment, please
visit www.callofdutyendowment.org.
ACTIVISION and CALL OF DUTY are trademarks of Activision Publishing,
Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their
respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181019005531/en/