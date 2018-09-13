Activision Blizzard : The BlizzCon® 2018 Celebration Kicks off Early with the Virtual Ticket

Blizzard Entertainment’s epic BlizzCon community celebration is less
than two months away—but BlizzCon season begins today with
the launch of the BlizzCon
2018 Virtual Ticket, available to order now at www.blizzcon.com.
The BlizzCon Virtual Ticket provides access to nearly two months of
exclusive video programming, with new content hitting regularly between
now and when BlizzCon takes place November 2 to 3. During BlizzCon,
Virtual Ticket holders will be able to enjoy comprehensive livestreams
covering all of the major news, events, and panels at the show, whether
they’re joining the fun from home on BlizzCon.com—or, for the first
time, directly via the Blizzard Battle.net® desktop app—or
watching on the go with the free BlizzCon Mobile App (available now for
Android and iOS).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005903/en/
The BlizzCon 2018 Virtual Ticket brings Blizzard Entertainment's gaming convention to you. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This year’s festivities are already underway, with the premiere episodes
of multiple original BlizzCon video series available to view now
on the official website and through the app—some available free, and all
unlocked via the Virtual Ticket. BlizzCon attendees and Virtual Ticket
holders can also help shape the show by voting for what they’d like to
see on stage in a series of interactive BlizzCon Build-a-Panel
polls. In addition, starting today BlizzCon ticket and Virtual Ticket
holders will receive the first of this year’s commemorative BlizzCon
in-game items: a diabolical legendary skin for Overwatch®’s
Sombra that channels the iconic Demon Hunter class from Diablo®
III.†
The celebration continues November 2 and 3, as the BlizzCon Virtual
Ticket also grants complete livestreaming access to the main event at
the Anaheim Convention Center, including the BlizzCon All-Access
channel, which acts as viewers’ tour guide through the two-day
convention; the legendary cosplay and talent contests (and more) during Community
Night; the closing-night festivities; as well as coverage of the
panels and other activities from all three main stages—Mythic,
Legendary, and Epic—on the BlizzCon show floor.
“We created BlizzCon as a celebration of our global community, but not
everyone can travel to the show, so the Virtual Ticket gives us a great
way to bring BlizzCon to gamers around the world,” said Mike Morhaime,
CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment. “We have a lot of exciting
activities and surprises planned for BlizzCon ticket and Virtual Ticket
holders in the coming weeks and at the main event—we can’t wait to share
everything we have in store.”
With the BlizzCon 2018 Virtual Ticket, Blizzard gamers from around the
world will:
-
Never Miss a Moment: The opening ceremony and esports are free,
but the Virtual Ticket is the only way to watch the Mythic, Legendary,
and Epic stages live from home, so you won’t miss any of the developer
panels, Community Night contests, or epic closing festivities. Go even
deeper with the BlizzCon All-Access Channel, complete with exclusive
developer interviews, commentary, and more.
-
Explore Original BlizzCon Video Series: Unlock full access to
unique BlizzCon programming that takes you behind the scenes at
Blizzard and beyond the walls of the convention center. Discover
Blizzard history inside The Vault, explore artists’ creative
process in Drawn to Adventure, and much more. New episodes
debut regularly in the weeks leading up to BlizzCon—some available
free, and all unlocked via the Virtual Ticket.
-
Snag Epic In-Game Loot: Between now and the start of BlizzCon,
unlock a treasure trove of commemorative in-game goodies for World
of Warcraft®, StarCraft®
II, StarCraft: Remastered, Heroes of the Storm®,
Hearthstone®, and Diablo III. Kick
things off with a legendary Overwatch Demon Hunter skin for
Sombra—available in-game starting today.†
-
Help Shape the Show: Don’t just watch BlizzCon—participate in
it, too! Build a BlizzCon panel alongside others from the Blizzard
community, then watch what you help created come to life live during
the main event. (Build-a-Panel voting will be available for a limited
time—visit BlizzCon.com to learn more and keep up with the results.)
-
Watch On-Demand Replays: Miss a revelation during a World of
Warcraft or Overwatch developer discussion? Does one of
your must-see Hearthstone panels conflict with a can’t-miss StarCraft
II match? Relive your favorite moments on demand with the Virtual
Ticket at BlizzCon.com or in the BlizzCon Mobile App through March 31,
2019††. The Virtual Ticket also unlocks access to a wide
variety of panels and original video series from the BlizzCon 2017
video archives.
-
Get Gear Bonuses: Order a Virtual Ticket, and you’ll get a $10
discount off this year’s BlizzCon Goody Bag, available for pre-order
today while supplies last at http://gear.blizzard.com.
You’ll also get early access to the BlizzCon 2018 online merchandise
sale so you can pick up sweet swag in advance of the show—more details
will be announced in the weeks ahead.
International viewers will also have the option to listen to select
BlizzCon Virtual Ticket broadcasts, including the All-Access Channel and
content on the Mythic stage, translated live into seven languages:
Spanish, French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Korean, and
Mandarin Chinese. In addition, VODs of select content on the other
stages at BlizzCon will be available subtitled in Latin American
Spanish, European Spanish, French, German, Brazilian Portuguese,
Russian, Korean, and simplified Chinese in the weeks following the show.
Visit the Blizzard
Shop to learn more and purchase this year’s Virtual Ticket ($49.99
USD), and keep an eye on www.blizzcon.com
to vote on the best moments from past BlizzCons and stay up-to-date on
the latest BlizzCon news.
†The in-game items for Overwatch, StarCraft II, and
StarCraft: Remastered will also be available separately in
2019—further details will be announced at a later date.
††Most replays will be available until March 31,
2019. Community Night and closing night festivities replays are
available for at least 1 month after the event.
