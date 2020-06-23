Log in
Activision Blizzard : Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 Adds Star-Studded List of Pro Skaters to Remaster

06/23/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

Mark Your Calendar: Fans That Pre-Order Digitally Will Get Access to the Warehouse Demo on August 14 -- Ahead of the Game’s Official Launch!

New Talent Represents the Evolution of Culture and Diversity in Skateboarding Today

The genre-defining Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise made its mark on videogames in the ‘90s touting the top names in skateboarding at the time. With the launch of Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 and 2 on September 4, 2020, the legacy continues with some of the most preeminent pro skaters in the world today -- Nyjah Huston, Leo Baker, Leticia Bufoni, Aori Nishimura, Lizzie Armanto, Shane O’Neill, Riley Hawk and Tyshawn Jones -- joining the lineup of OGs in the remaster.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005031/en/

With the launch of Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 and 2 on September 4, 2020, the legacy continues with some of the most preeminent pro skaters in the world today. Nyjah Huston, Leo Baker (seen here), Leticia Bufoni, Aori Nishimura, Lizzie Armanto, Shane O’Neill, Riley Hawk, and Tyshawn Jones are all joining the lineup of OGs in the remaster. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Modern-day skateboarding originated from a generation of skaters who grew up playing the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games,” said Michelle Bresaw, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at Activision. “The world-class pro skaters we’re adding to this remaster took the tricks and combos from the videogame and made them possible in real life. We’re proud that the remaster will represent the skate culture landscape today with a diverse roster of skaters that will appeal to any gamer.”

While some of the new pros have appeared in past Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will mark the first time that they will grind, ollie and kickflip in the first two games from the franchise. What’s more, Activision, a wholly owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, Inc., (NASDAQ: ATVI) announced today that this A-list of new talent will bring their own signature tricks, in full HD glory, to all the levels and gameplay features that fans love about the games. Here’s some cool gameplay of the new skaters in action in the game.

Fans can pre-order Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, the family of Xbox One devices from Microsoft, including the Xbox One X, and on PC through the Epic platform. Those that pre-order the game digitally will get access to the Warehouse Demo starting on August 14, 2020, ahead of the game’s official launch.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remasters the first two games in the Tony Hawk franchise into one awesome package. The game will blend all the original levels, old-school tricks and more that gamers remember with beautifully recreated levels to provide fans with stunning gameplay experiences. The game will also integrate fan-favorite features from games across the entire original franchise, not just the first two games, including revert, lip tricks, wall plants and original multiplayer game modes, both online and for local couch play. Create-A-Park, featuring a robust editor to enable new ways of customization, and Create-A-Skater modes are also back with the remaster! Players will be able to share parks online with friends and outfit skaters with customization options.

The base version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be available worldwide for the suggested retail price in the U.S. of $39.99. A digital deluxe version that includes unique content and in-game gear will be available for the suggested retail price of $49.99. For the ultimate fan, a collector’s edition will be available for the suggested retail price of $99.99 in the U.S., complete with the digital deluxe content and a limited-run Birdhouse deck. Information about Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, including local suggested retail pricing, can be found at www.tonyhawkthegame.com. Also be sure to follow news on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram @TonyHawkTheGame, as well as subscribe to the YouTube channel at YouTube.com/tonyhawkthegame.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the expected availability, features, functionality, and pricing for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing's actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard's most recent annual report on Form 10K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

© 2020 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION and PRO SKATER are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. Tony Hawk is a registered trademark of Tony Hawk, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
