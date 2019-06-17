Activision Blizzard : UNIQLO UT Line of Blizzard T-Shirts Launches Today

Returning with a new line of exclusive apparel, today the fashion juggernaut UNIQLO launched the latest t-shirt line from the 2019 UNIQLO X Blizzard Entertainment Collection, featuring iconic imagery and characters from some of Blizzard’s fan-favorite properties including Overwatch®, World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone®, Diablo® III, Heroes of the Storm®, and StarCraft® II.

The newly released t-shirts are part of UNIQLO’s Spring/Summer 2019 UT collection and are available now globally, including at UNIQLO.com and UNIQLO’s US flagship stores.

UNIQLO’s Spring/Summer 2019 Blizzard Entertainment Collection Includes:

Overwatch – The world could always use more heroes! Suit up in four new Overwatch t-shirts, including shirts featuring South Korean MEKA pilot and esports superstar D.Va and Brazilian DJ Lúcio.

– The world could always use more heroes! Suit up in four new Overwatch t-shirts, including shirts featuring South Korean MEKA pilot and esports superstar D.Va and Brazilian DJ Lúcio. World of Warcraft – Declare your allegiance to the Alliance or champion the Horde in this set of shirts featuring the factions and heroes of World of Warcraft.

– Declare your allegiance to the Alliance or champion the Horde in this set of shirts featuring the factions and heroes of World of Warcraft. Diablo III – Level up your t-shirt collection with two fiery Diablo designs featuring Diablo, the Lord of Terror—legendary additions to any demon hunter’s wardrobe.

– Level up your t-shirt collection with two fiery Diablo designs featuring Diablo, the Lord of Terror—legendary additions to any demon hunter’s wardrobe. StarCraft II – Build and expand your t-shirt collection with two StarCraft II designs featuring the insignias of the Earth-born Terrans, psi-powered Protoss, and hive-minded Zerg.

– Build and expand your t-shirt collection with two StarCraft II designs featuring the insignias of the Earth-born Terrans, psi-powered Protoss, and hive-minded Zerg. Heroes of the Storm – Iconic heroes and villains from across Blizzard’s game universes unite in two new t-shirt designs featuring Heroes of the Storm.

– Iconic heroes and villains from across Blizzard’s game universes unite in two new t-shirt designs featuring Heroes of the Storm. Hearthstone – Play your cards right and add a brand-new Hearthstone t-shirt to your collection, featuring a design that evokes the spirit of a friendly, crackling tavern fire.

UNIQLO’s Spring/Summer 2019 Blizzard Entertainment Collection is available now for purchase while supplies last online at UNIQLO.com and retail locations in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, the EU, Haiti, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand.

