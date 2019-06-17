Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Activision Blizzard    ATVI

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD

(ATVI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Activision Blizzard : UNIQLO UT Line of Blizzard T-Shirts Launches Today

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 09:05am EDT

Returning with a new line of exclusive apparel, today the fashion juggernaut UNIQLO launched the latest t-shirt line from the 2019 UNIQLO X Blizzard Entertainment Collection, featuring iconic imagery and characters from some of Blizzard’s fan-favorite properties including Overwatch®, World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone®, Diablo® III, Heroes of the Storm®, and StarCraft® II.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005263/en/

UNIQLO UT Line of Blizzard T-Shirts Launches Today (Graphic: Business Wire)

UNIQLO UT Line of Blizzard T-Shirts Launches Today (Graphic: Business Wire)

The newly released t-shirts are part of UNIQLO’s Spring/Summer 2019 UT collection and are available now globally, including at UNIQLO.com and UNIQLO’s US flagship stores.

UNIQLO’s Spring/Summer 2019 Blizzard Entertainment Collection Includes:

  • Overwatch – The world could always use more heroes! Suit up in four new Overwatch t-shirts, including shirts featuring South Korean MEKA pilot and esports superstar D.Va and Brazilian DJ Lúcio.
  • World of Warcraft – Declare your allegiance to the Alliance or champion the Horde in this set of shirts featuring the factions and heroes of World of Warcraft.
  • Diablo III – Level up your t-shirt collection with two fiery Diablo designs featuring Diablo, the Lord of Terror—legendary additions to any demon hunter’s wardrobe.
  • StarCraft II – Build and expand your t-shirt collection with two StarCraft II designs featuring the insignias of the Earth-born Terrans, psi-powered Protoss, and hive-minded Zerg.
  • Heroes of the Storm – Iconic heroes and villains from across Blizzard’s game universes unite in two new t-shirt designs featuring Heroes of the Storm.
  • Hearthstone – Play your cards right and add a brand-new Hearthstone t-shirt to your collection, featuring a design that evokes the spirit of a friendly, crackling tavern fire.

UNIQLO’s Spring/Summer 2019 Blizzard Entertainment Collection is available now for purchase while supplies last online at UNIQLO.com and retail locations in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, the EU, Haiti, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for blockbuster hits including World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone®, Overwatch®, the Warcraft®, StarCraft®, and Diablo® franchises, and the multifranchise Heroes of the Storm®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (www.blizzard.com), a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment software renowned for creating some of the industry’s most critically acclaimed games* and earning multiple Game of the Year awards. The company’s online-gaming service, Blizzard Battle.net®, is one of the largest in the world, with millions of active players.

*Sales and/or downloads; based on internal company records and reports from key distributors.

About UNIQLO LifeWear

Apparel that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality and longevity. Designed to be of the time and for the time, LifeWear is made with such modern elegance that it becomes the building blocks of each individual’s style. A perfect shirt that is always being made more perfect. The simplest design hiding the most thoughtful and modern details. The best in fit and fabric made to be affordable and accessible to all. LifeWear is clothing that is constantly being innovated, bringing more warmth, more lightness, better design, and better comfort to people’s lives.

About UNIQLO and Fast Retailing

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, Helmut Lang, PLST (Plus T), Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam and J Brand. With global sales of approximately 2.13 trillion yen for the 2018 fiscal year ending August 31, 2018 (US $19.17 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2018 rate of $1 = 111.1 yen), Fast Retailing is one of the world’s largest apparel retail companies, and UNIQLO is Japan’s leading specialty retailer.

UNIQLO continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world's most important cities and locations, as part of its ongoing efforts to solidify its status as a global brand. Today the company has more than 2,000 stores in 22 markets including Japan. In alphabetical order, the other markets are Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Netherlands, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, U.K. and U.S. In addition, UNIQLO established a social business in Bangladesh together with the Grameen Bank in 2010, and today there are several Grameen-UNIQLO stores in Dhaka.

With a corporate statement committed to changing clothes, changing conventional wisdom and change the world, Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. For more information about UNIQLO and Fast Retailing, please visit www.uniqlo.com and www.fastretailing.com.

© 2019 Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. Diablo, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Blizzard, and Blizzard Entertainment are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., in the U.S. and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
09:05aACTIVISION BLIZZARD : UNIQLO UT Line of Blizzard T-Shirts Launches Today
BU
06/11ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Do You Smell Barbecue?! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Glides ove..
BU
06/11ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Keeps Foot on the Gas Post-..
BU
06/07NVIDIA -ANNOUNCEMENT : Call of duty: modern warfare on pc to support directx ray..
AQ
06/04ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Consumer Products Group Returns to Licensing Expo with a F..
BU
05/30CALL OF DUTY : Modern Warfare Deploys October 25th
BU
05/27ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : CEO of Candy Crush's developer steps down
AQ
05/25ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Overwatch League commissioner leaving to work on Fortnite
AQ
05/24ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
05/21ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2019 “Se..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 378 M
EBIT 2019 2 074 M
Net income 2019 1 023 M
Finance 2019 2 999 M
Yield 2019 0,82%
P/E ratio 2019 33,76
P/E ratio 2020 23,77
EV / Sales 2019 4,98x
EV / Sales 2020 4,26x
Capitalization 34 761 M
Chart ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
Duration : Period :
Activision Blizzard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 53,0 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rob Kostich President
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Collister Johnson Chief Operating Officer
Dennis M. Durkin CFO & President-Emerging Businesses
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD-2.04%32 463
NEXON CO LTD18.15%13 617
NCSOFT CORP--.--%8 634
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO LTD--.--%5 845
ZYNGA INC57.76%5 696
WUHU SANQI INTRCTV ENT NTWK TCH GRP COLD--.--%3 689
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About