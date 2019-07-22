Log in
Activision Blizzard : eUnited Wins Pro League Title at CWL Finals

07/22/2019 | 01:07pm EDT

The Bhoys Win Final MTN DEW® AMP® GAME FUEL® Open Bracket Amateur Tournament of the Season

All 32 Teams Determined for the 2019 Call of Duty® World League Championship

The Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, wrapped its Pro League season this weekend at the CWL Finals, crowning eUnited as its winner. Held in Miami, Florida, Call of Duty® Esports welcomed south beach residents and CWL fans to the massive three-day event as the final stop before the year’s biggest event, the Call of Duty World League Championship, taking place in Los Angeles, August 14 – 18.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190722005560/en/

eUnited: Pro Tournament Winners at CWL Finals (Photo: Business Wire)

eUnited: Pro Tournament Winners at CWL Finals (Photo: Business Wire)

eUnited secured this weekend’s victory thanks to the stellar teamwork and outstanding skill of Chris "Simp" Lehr, who was named CWL Finals MVP. Gen.G, FaZe Clan, and Reciprocity rounded-out the remaining top four placing Pro teams in Miami.

The CWL Finals also featured the final amateur competition of the season as over 120 teams competed in the MTN DEW® AMP® GAME FUEL® Open Bracket. In the end, The Bhoys emerged as the final amateur champions of the season.

As the focus shifts to this year’s championship, 32 teams will head to L.A. to compete at #CWLChamps: All 16 teams in the CWL Pro League automatically qualified, while the top 16 teams in the amateur bracket at CWL Finals determine the remaining teams. Visit CallofDuty.com/esports and follow the Call of Duty World League on Twitter and Instagram for more information on the teams competing at the 2019 Call of Duty World League Championship and the latest updates related to the CWL. For viewing of live broadcasts and Video-on-Demand, visit MLG.com/CallofDuty and YouTube.com/CODWorldLeague.

CWL Finals action was streamed live to fans worldwide on MLG.com/CallofDuty and Twitch.tv/CallofDuty, as well as, in the live event viewer center within Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 exclusively on PlayStation4.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing’s expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the expected dates, features and events of the CWL Pro League, CWL Finals, and the CWL Championship are forward-looking statements, that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing’s actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

© 2019 Major League Gaming Corp. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS and CALL OF DUTY WORLD LEAGUE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
