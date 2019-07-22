Activision Blizzard : eUnited Wins Pro League Title at CWL Finals

The Bhoys Win Final MTN DEW® AMP® GAME FUEL® Open Bracket Amateur Tournament of the Season

All 32 Teams Determined for the 2019 Call of Duty® World League Championship

The Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, wrapped its Pro League season this weekend at the CWL Finals, crowning eUnited as its winner. Held in Miami, Florida, Call of Duty® Esports welcomed south beach residents and CWL fans to the massive three-day event as the final stop before the year’s biggest event, the Call of Duty World League Championship, taking place in Los Angeles, August 14 – 18.

eUnited: Pro Tournament Winners at CWL Finals (Photo: Business Wire)

eUnited secured this weekend’s victory thanks to the stellar teamwork and outstanding skill of Chris "Simp" Lehr, who was named CWL Finals MVP. Gen.G, FaZe Clan, and Reciprocity rounded-out the remaining top four placing Pro teams in Miami.

The CWL Finals also featured the final amateur competition of the season as over 120 teams competed in the MTN DEW® AMP® GAME FUEL® Open Bracket. In the end, The Bhoys emerged as the final amateur champions of the season.

As the focus shifts to this year’s championship, 32 teams will head to L.A. to compete at #CWLChamps: All 16 teams in the CWL Pro League automatically qualified, while the top 16 teams in the amateur bracket at CWL Finals determine the remaining teams. Visit CallofDuty.com/esports and follow the Call of Duty World League on Twitter and Instagram for more information on the teams competing at the 2019 Call of Duty World League Championship and the latest updates related to the CWL. For viewing of live broadcasts and Video-on-Demand, visit MLG.com/CallofDuty and YouTube.com/CODWorldLeague.

CWL Finals action was streamed live to fans worldwide on MLG.com/CallofDuty and Twitch.tv/CallofDuty, as well as, in the live event viewer center within Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 exclusively on PlayStation4.

