Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Activision Blizzard    ATVI

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD

(ATVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Activision Blizzard : raises 2020 forecast as 'Call of Duty' gets lockdown boost

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 04:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Activision booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles

By Supantha Mukherjee and Ayanti Bera

Activision Blizzard Inc raised its full-year forecast after reporting quarterly results above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as people sheltering at home turned to playing games such as "Call of Duty" to beat the COVID-19 lockdown blues.

Videogame sales in the United States have surged in the last two months as the virus shut down the country and forced millions inside their homes, with sales in March hitting their highest in over a decade.

The company raised its 2020 adjusted revenue forecast to $6.9 billion (5.6 billion pounds) from $6.73 billion, marginally above analysts' estimate of $6.86 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

It also forecast full-year adjusted earnings of $2.62 per share, beating estimate of $2.48.

Activision, like other gaming companies such as Electronic Arts, has a history of guiding conservatively and upgrading steadily as the year wears on, and most analysts expect them to stick with that approach.

While seeing positive opportunities for boosting performance this year, Activision flagged risks related to global economic weakness, rising unemployment, pressures on the retail channel and pricing issues, among other factors.

"We have aimed to be prudent in our guidance to account for these effects, and we believe there is potential for overperformance if these risks do not materialize," the company said in a statement.

Activision, has been pushing for user engagement on its big-budget titles by offering free content like new multi-player maps, hoping to boost in-game monetization.

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare", the best-selling game of this year so far according to data from research firm NPD, released a free-to-play battle-royale extension "Warzone" in March, which recorded over 60 million players till date.

The company, behind popular franchises such as "Diablo" and "World of Warcraft", reported total adjusted revenue of $1.52 billion for the first quarter ended March 31. Analysts, on average, had expected revenue of $1.32 billion.

The company's quarterly net income rose to $505 million, or 65 cents per share, from $447 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 76 cents per share. Analysts had expected 38 cents per share.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 2.74% 68.53 Delayed Quote.12.25%
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. 2.38% 119.61 Delayed Quote.8.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
04:36pACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
04:25pACTIVISION BLIZZARD : raises 2020 forecast as 'Call of Duty' gets lockdown boost
RE
04:21pACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
04:21pACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Raises FY20 Guidance Following 1Q Earnings Beat
DJ
04:14pACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Announces Strong First-quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
04/29ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : quaterly earnings release
04/29ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : In Legal Warfare Over HUMVEE Trademarks, The First Amendme..
AQ
04/22ACTIVISION ANNOUNCES CALL OF DUTY : Mobile World Championship 2020 Tournament Fe..
BU
04/21U.S. videogame sales surge in March as lockdown keeps people indoor
RE
04/15Activision Blizzard On Pace for Highest Close Since November 2018 -- Data Tal..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 861 M
EBIT 2020 2 392 M
Net income 2020 1 548 M
Finance 2020 4 818 M
Yield 2020 0,50%
P/E ratio 2020 34,1x
P/E ratio 2021 28,3x
EV / Sales2020 6,56x
EV / Sales2021 5,72x
Capitalization 49 858 M
Chart ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
Duration : Period :
Activision Blizzard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 69,00  $
Last Close Price 64,72  $
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel I. Alegre President & Chief Operating Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Dennis M. Durkin CFO & President-Emerging Brands
Robert J. Corti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD12.25%49 858
NETEASE, INC.,7.48%41 631
NEXON CO., LTD.1.11%14 261
NCSOFT CORPORATION-0.62%10 834
WUHU SANQI INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-1.44%10 817
ZYNGA INC.22.06%6 929
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group