Activision Blizzard : to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 2, 2019

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) intends to release its first
quarter 2019 results after the close of the market on Thursday, May 2,
2019. In conjunction with this release, Activision Blizzard will host a
conference call that will be broadcast over the internet.
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time)
To listen to the call, please log onto:
http://investor.activision.com
Or dial:
U.S. and Canada: 888-394-8218
International: +1 323-701-0225
Passcode: 8315973
A presentation corresponding with the conference call will be available
in Adobe Acrobat format at http://investor.activision.com.
A replay of the call will also be available after the call's conclusion
and archived for one year at https://investor.activision.com/events.cfm.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc., a member of the Fortune 500 and S&P 500, is a
leading standalone interactive entertainment company. We delight
hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world through
franchises including Activision's Call of Duty®, Spyro™, and
Crash™, Blizzard Entertainment's World of Warcraft®, Overwatch®,
Hearthstone®, Diablo®, StarCraft®, and Heroes of the Storm®, and King's
Candy Crush™, Bubble Witch™, and Farm Heroes™. The company is one of the
Fortune "100 Best Companies To Work For®." Headquartered in Santa
Monica, California, Activision Blizzard has operations throughout the
world. More information about Activision Blizzard and its products can
be found on the company's website, www.activisionblizzard.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402006030/en/