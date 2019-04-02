Log in
Activision Blizzard : to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 2, 2019

0
04/02/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) intends to release its first quarter 2019 results after the close of the market on Thursday, May 2, 2019. In conjunction with this release, Activision Blizzard will host a conference call that will be broadcast over the internet.

Thursday, May 2, 2019

1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time)

To listen to the call, please log onto:

http://investor.activision.com

Or dial:

U.S. and Canada: 888-394-8218

International: +1 323-701-0225

Passcode: 8315973

A presentation corresponding with the conference call will be available in Adobe Acrobat format at http://investor.activision.com. A replay of the call will also be available after the call's conclusion and archived for one year at https://investor.activision.com/events.cfm.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc., a member of the Fortune 500 and S&P 500, is a leading standalone interactive entertainment company. We delight hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world through franchises including Activision's Call of Duty®, Spyro™, and Crash™, Blizzard Entertainment's World of Warcraft®, Overwatch®, Hearthstone®, Diablo®, StarCraft®, and Heroes of the Storm®, and King's Candy Crush™, Bubble Witch™, and Farm Heroes™. The company is one of the Fortune "100 Best Companies To Work For®." Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Blizzard has operations throughout the world. More information about Activision Blizzard and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activisionblizzard.com.


© Business Wire 2019
