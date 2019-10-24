Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Activision Blizzard    ATVI

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD

(ATVI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Activision set for another billion-dollar hit with 'Modern Warfare' launch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/24/2019 | 05:36pm EDT
Crowd waits for video presentation at the Activision booth during the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare", the reboot of the widely popular first-person shooter game, will launch on Friday and is set to become another billion-dollar hit for publisher Activision Blizzard Inc.

The game is a fresh take on the popular Modern Warfare sub series of the Call of Duty franchise that was initially launched in 2007 and has since become a rage among gamers. It lets gamers portray elite soldiers hunting down targets in different parts of the world.

Michael Pachter, managing director at Wedbush Securities, estimates that the new game will sell 20 million units by the end of the year, while Doug Creutz at brokerage Cowen forecast unit sales of mid-20 million in the fourth quarter.

The game's highest edition is priced at $99.99.

A beta version of the game was released in September and has become the largest in the history of Call of Duty in terms of users, hours played and peak concurrent number of players, Activision said.

A trailer of the game on YouTube garnered more than 33 million views and 575,000 likes. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bH1lHCirCGI)

"Call of Duty is a very established annualised video game franchise and has a core dedicated fan base that comes every year and picks up the new version," said Mat Piscatella from research firm NPD Group.

The latest version of the game will release globally on Oct. 25 for Sony Corp's PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp's Xbox One, and PC. It will compete with other big titles to be launched later this year, including "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" and "Pokemon Sword and Shield."

"We anticipate Call of Duty: Mobile has minted a new audience of fans who will seek out Modern Warfare as their first taste of the franchise on console and PC due to a positive experience with the mobile game," said Alex Malafeev, Co-Founder, Sensor Tower.

"Call of Duty: Mobile", launched earlier this month, was developed for smart phones by Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, which also has a stake in PUBG's Bluehole and Epic Games' Fortnite and is credited with popularizing the battle-royale format, where dozens of online players battle each other to death.

(Reporting by Neha Malara, Amal S and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sweta Singh and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

By Neha Malara
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 1.17% 55.44 Delayed Quote.17.67%
HUNTING PLC 0.77% 420 Delayed Quote.-13.17%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.97% 139.94 Delayed Quote.35.12%
NASPERS LIMITED 0.51% 2152.5 End-of-day quote.-23.13%
SONY CORPORATION -0.24% 6340 End-of-day quote.23.15%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.37% 318.8 End-of-day quote.1.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
05:36pActivision set for another billion-dollar hit with 'Modern Warfare' launch
RE
10/15ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Calling All Heroes—Overwatch® Legendary Edition Arri..
BU
10/14Blizzard Entertainment cuts punishment for gamer in HK protests row
RE
10/09Stocks to Watch: PayPal Holdings, iRobot, Johnson & Johnson, Lions Gate Enter..
DJ
10/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/09Stocks to Watch: Johnson & Johnson, Lion's Gate, General Motors, Activision B..
DJ
10/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 364 M
EBIT 2019 2 078 M
Net income 2019 1 227 M
Finance 2019 3 135 M
Yield 2019 0,66%
P/E ratio 2019 36,2x
P/E ratio 2020 31,2x
EV / Sales2019 6,11x
EV / Sales2020 5,34x
Capitalization 42 033 M
Chart ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
Duration : Period :
Activision Blizzard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 58,24  $
Last Close Price 55,44  $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Collister Johnson President & Chief Operating Officer
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Dennis M. Durkin CFO & President-Emerging Brands
Robert J. Corti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD17.67%42 033
NEXON CO., LTD.-10.34%10 244
NCSOFT CORP--.--%9 198
ZYNGA INC.54.71%5 725
WUHU SANQI INTRCTV ENT NTWK TCH GRP COLD--.--%4 982
PEARLABYSS CORP--.--%2 284
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group