Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Biggest Launch Day One Digital Sales in Activision History

Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 has set a new launch day record
as the biggest day one digital release in Activision history. Digital
sales for the first day of release broke the franchise record set in
2017 by Call of Duty®: WWII. Released Friday, Black Ops 4 also
set a new PlayStation record for day one digital full game sales on
PlayStation Store, globally. The title also quickly became the
best-selling Activision Xbox One digital game on day one, globally. The
first Call of Duty release ever on Blizzard’s Battle.net, the PC
version of Black Ops 4 also delivered a new franchise high
in which launch day PC digital sales more than doubled year on year.
In its first day of availability, the total number of people who
connected online to play Black Ops 4 increased from last
year’s release.
“Black Ops 4 is an incredible game, and the community’s
response to it has been amazing. We have shattered multiple digital day
one sales records, and the number of people who connected online on day
one to play has grown year on year,” said Rob Kostich, EVP and GM, Call
of Duty. “But probably the most important thing is that the community is
having so much fun across Multiplayer, Zombies and Blackout. We are so
incredibly thankful for the community’s trust and support. This is just
the beginning, it’s going to be an incredible journey with Black
Ops 4.”
Digital downloads of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 are based
on unit sell-through on the first day of availability worldwide. Largest
day one digital sales in Activision history based on combined console
and PC units sold through on the first day of availability worldwide.
Largest day one digital full game sales on PlayStation Store according
to PlayStation. Largest Activision Xbox One digital game sales in
Activision’s history based on Activision sales data.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is published by Activision and
developed by Treyarch with additional development support from Raven
Software and PC development with Beenox. For the latest intel check out: www.callofduty.com,
www.youtube.com/callofduty
and follow @CallofDuty
and @Treyarch
on Twitter, Instagram
and Facebook. Call
of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available on PlayStation®4 system, Xbox
One, and PC on battle.net. The game is rated M for Mature (Blood and
Gore, Drug Reference, Intense Violence, Strong Language).
About Activision
Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading
global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision
maintains operations throughout the world and is a division
of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More
information about Activision and its products can be found on the
company's website, www.activision.com or
by following @Activision.
ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, and CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS are trademarks
of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are
the properties of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181014005045/en/