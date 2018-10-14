Log in
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Biggest Launch Day One Digital Sales in Activision History

10/14/2018 | 09:04pm CEST

On First Day of Release, Total Number of Players Connected Online Grows from Last Year

Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 has set a new launch day record as the biggest day one digital release in Activision history. Digital sales for the first day of release broke the franchise record set in 2017 by Call of Duty®: WWII. Released Friday, Black Ops 4 also set a new PlayStation record for day one digital full game sales on PlayStation Store, globally. The title also quickly became the best-selling Activision Xbox One digital game on day one, globally. The first Call of Duty release ever on Blizzard’s Battle.net, the PC version of Black Ops 4 also delivered a new franchise high in which launch day PC digital sales more than doubled year on year.

In its first day of availability, the total number of people who connected online to play Black Ops 4 increased from last year’s release.

Black Ops 4 is an incredible game, and the community’s response to it has been amazing. We have shattered multiple digital day one sales records, and the number of people who connected online on day one to play has grown year on year,” said Rob Kostich, EVP and GM, Call of Duty. “But probably the most important thing is that the community is having so much fun across Multiplayer, Zombies and Blackout. We are so incredibly thankful for the community’s trust and support. This is just the beginning, it’s going to be an incredible journey with Black Ops 4.”

Digital downloads of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 are based on unit sell-through on the first day of availability worldwide. Largest day one digital sales in Activision history based on combined console and PC units sold through on the first day of availability worldwide. Largest day one digital full game sales on PlayStation Store according to PlayStation. Largest Activision Xbox One digital game sales in Activision’s history based on Activision sales data.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is published by Activision and developed by Treyarch with additional development support from Raven Software and PC development with Beenox. For the latest intel check out: www.callofduty.com, www.youtube.com/callofduty and follow @CallofDuty and @Treyarch on Twitter, Instagram and FacebookCall of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available on PlayStation®4 system, Xbox One, and PC on battle.net. The game is rated M for Mature (Blood and Gore, Drug Reference, Intense Violence, Strong Language).

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, and CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
