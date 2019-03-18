Log in
Call of Duty: Mobile Revealed

03/18/2019

Developed Exclusively for Android and iOS, New Free-to-Play Call of Duty Title to Release in the West

Delivers the Definitive First-Person Action Experience with Fan-Favorite Maps, Modes, Weapons and Characters from Across the Franchise for First Time on Mobile

Pre-Registration Now Open

Activision, in collaboration with Tencent, today announced that Call of Duty®: Mobile is coming to previously unannounced regions, including North America, South America, Europe, and more. Call of Duty: Mobile is a new free-to-play game that brings together maps, modes, weapons, and characters from across the Call of Duty franchise, including Black Ops and the Modern Warfare series. Developed by Tencent’s award-winning Timi studio, exclusively for Android and iOS, the game features multiple game modes pitting players in head-to-head, competitive action as they test their skills against players all around the world.

Beginning today, fans can sign up and pre-register for Call of Duty: Mobile at www.callofduty.com/mobile. By signing up, players will get the latest game updates, and gain access to the public beta coming this summer in select regions.

“We are delivering the definitive, first person action experience in a new mobile title with incredible graphics and visceral Call of Duty gameplay,” said Chris Plummer, VP, Mobile at Activision. “Together with the amazing team at Tencent, we’re bringing together a collection of the most beloved maps, competitive modes, familiar characters and signature weapons from across this storied franchise into one epic experience for the first time on mobile.”

Call of Duty is synonymous with incredible quality and gameplay, and our team couldn’t be happier working together with Activision to bring it to life on mobile,” said Steven Ma, SVP, Tencent Holdings Limited. “With our expertise creating games custom-built for mobile players, we’re excited to deliver a new, feature-packed Call of Duty experience that all types of fans will enjoy.”

In Call of Duty: Mobile, players will experience the fluid, first-person combat of Call of Duty, fighting head-to-head in fan-favorite modes such as Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy and Free-For-All, in iconic maps from the series such as Nuketown, Crash, Hijacked and more. Along the way, players will earn and unlock classic Call of Duty characters, weapons, scorestreaks and other gear to equip and customize their loadouts as they battle to be among the best in the world.

Published by Activision, and developed by Tencent, Call of Duty: Mobile uses the Unity real-time 3D development platform. In addition to classic multiplayer, the game features more modes of play to be announced soon.

For the latest intel check out: www.callofduty.com/mobile, www.youtube.com/callofduty and follow @CallofDuty on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the expected availability, features, functionality, events and content for Call of Duty: Mobile, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing's actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard's most recent annual report on Form 10K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS and CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
