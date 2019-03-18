Call of Duty: Mobile Revealed

Activision, in collaboration with Tencent, today announced that Call
of Duty®: Mobile is coming to previously unannounced regions,
including North America, South America, Europe, and more. Call of
Duty: Mobile is a new free-to-play game that brings together
maps, modes, weapons, and characters from across the Call of Duty
franchise, including Black Ops and the Modern Warfare series.
Developed by Tencent’s award-winning Timi studio, exclusively for
Android and iOS, the game features multiple game modes pitting players
in head-to-head, competitive action as they test their skills against
players all around the world.
Beginning today, fans can sign up and pre-register for Call of
Duty: Mobile at www.callofduty.com/mobile.
By signing up, players will get the latest game updates, and gain access
to the public beta coming this summer in select regions.
“We are delivering the definitive, first person action experience in a
new mobile title with incredible graphics and visceral Call of Duty
gameplay,” said Chris Plummer, VP, Mobile at Activision. “Together with
the amazing team at Tencent, we’re bringing together a collection of the
most beloved maps, competitive modes, familiar characters and signature
weapons from across this storied franchise into one epic experience for
the first time on mobile.”
“Call of Duty is synonymous with incredible quality and gameplay,
and our team couldn’t be happier working together with Activision to
bring it to life on mobile,” said Steven Ma, SVP, Tencent Holdings
Limited. “With our expertise creating games custom-built for mobile
players, we’re excited to deliver a new, feature-packed Call of Duty
experience that all types of fans will enjoy.”
In Call of Duty: Mobile, players will experience the
fluid, first-person combat of Call of Duty, fighting head-to-head
in fan-favorite modes such as Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy and
Free-For-All, in iconic maps from the series such as Nuketown, Crash,
Hijacked and more. Along the way, players will earn and unlock classic Call
of Duty characters, weapons, scorestreaks and other gear to equip
and customize their loadouts as they battle to be among the best in the
world.
Published by Activision, and developed by Tencent, Call of Duty:
Mobile uses the Unity real-time 3D development platform. In
addition to classic multiplayer, the game features more modes of play to
be announced soon.
For the latest intel check out: www.callofduty.com/mobile,
www.youtube.com/callofduty and
follow @CallofDuty on Twitter,
Instagram
and Facebook.
About Activision
Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading
global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision
maintains operations throughout the world and is a division
of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More
information about Activision and its products can be found on the
company's website, www.activision.com or
by following @Activision.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in
this press release that involves Activision Publishing's expectations,
plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including
statements about the expected availability, features, functionality,
events and content for Call of Duty: Mobile, are forward-looking
statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and
uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing's actual
future results to differ materially from those expressed in the
forward-looking statements set forth in this release include
unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk
factors sections of Activision Blizzard's most recent annual report on
Form 10K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The
forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information
available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the
date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision
Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may
ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of
the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision
Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some
of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ
materially from current expectations.
ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS and CALL OF DUTY MODERN
WARFARE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other
trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005860/en/