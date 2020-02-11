Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season Two Now Live With More Free New Content

New Multiplayer Maps, Modes and New Battle Pass System Content Available Free for All Players Across All Platforms

Season Two Battle Pass Features 100 Tiers of New Modern Warfare Content, Including the Return of Iconic Special Operator Ghost, New Weapons, COD Points and More

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® expands with new Season Two content today, jam-packed with free multiplayer maps, modes and weapons available for all players. Throughout Season Two, players across all platforms can continue the fight alongside their favorite Operators in all-new and returning fan-favorite maps, fresh in-game challenges and rewards, limited-time game modes, and playlists among the community celebrations.

In addition, the Battle Pass system gets all brand-new content, with Season Two starting today, as all players can unlock for free up to two new functional weapons, 300 COD points, calling cards and more just by playing. Those who want to bring their game to a whole new level with over 170 earnable items can also purchase the Season Two Battle Pass for 1,000 Call of Duty Points for access to unlock up to 100 tiers of new content.

“The community response to Modern Warfare since launch has been incredible and we’re thrilled to bring back some legendary fan-favorite maps and an iconic beloved Modern Warfare character Ghost,” said Patrick Kelly, Co-Studio Head and Creative Director, Infinity Ward. “We’re committed to continuously fueling the fun with more and more content for everyone and can’t wait for players to experience what’s to come with Season Two.”

Picking up from where the story left off previously, in Season Two Coalition and Allegiance forces must put their differences aside to work together in averting a catastrophic nuclear disaster and find out where Al-Qatala has taken a Soviet nuclear warhead. Season Two features a steady stream of fresh new Modern Warfare content for all players, with additional content and new playlists to be released weekly.

New Multiplayer Maps: In Rust, a beloved multiplayer map returns from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, as players drop into intense, fast-paced combat amid an oil yard in the middle of the desert. In the all new Atlas Superstore, players set foot into a large-scale supercenter warehouse taken over by Al-Qatala forces with unique lines of sight. Later in the season, Khandor Hideout will join the rotation with an isolated desert-turned battleground, suitable for versatile tactics and diverse playstyles.

In Rust, a beloved multiplayer map returns from as players drop into intense, fast-paced combat amid an oil yard in the middle of the desert. In the all new Atlas Superstore, players set foot into a large-scale supercenter warehouse taken over by Al-Qatala forces with unique lines of sight. Later in the season, Khandor Hideout will join the rotation with an isolated desert-turned battleground, suitable for versatile tactics and diverse playstyles. New Ground War Map: In Zhokov Boneyard, an expansive airplane junkyard in Verdansk, bulldoze through buildings with a tank, find the ideal sniping position, or go rogue with a run-and-gun mentality.

In Zhokov Boneyard, an expansive airplane junkyard in Verdansk, bulldoze through buildings with a tank, find the ideal sniping position, or go rogue with a run-and-gun mentality. New Gunfight Maps: The Modern Warfare Classic, Rust will also make its appearance as a Gunfight map, delivering a new setting for intense, close-quarters 2v2 matches. In Bazaar, coming later in the season, experience a tension-filled Gunfight amongst a tightly contained cross-section of the streets of Urzikstan.

The Classic, Rust will also make its appearance as a Gunfight map, delivering a new setting for intense, close-quarters 2v2 matches. In Bazaar, coming later in the season, experience a tension-filled Gunfight amongst a tightly contained cross-section of the streets of Urzikstan. New Multiplayer Modes: In the Call of Duty League Ruleset Playlist available now, all fans can play like the pros. Later in Season Two, Gunfight Tournaments will make a return as players enter the single elimination 2v2 firefight and battle to win rewards. Throughout the season, additional modes will be available including fan-favorite mode Demolition, pitting two teams against each other with the objective of attacking or destroying bomb sites.

In the Call of Duty League Ruleset Playlist available now, all fans can play like the pros. Later in Season Two, Gunfight Tournaments will make a return as players enter the single elimination 2v2 firefight and battle to win rewards. Throughout the season, additional modes will be available including fan-favorite mode Demolition, pitting two teams against each other with the objective of attacking or destroying bomb sites. New Trials: Four new trials will be included in Season Two for players to put their skills to the test and earn up to a three-star ranking and XP. In Quad Race, hop onto an ATV and master the course for the fastest time. In Fire in the Hole, practice throwing skills by tossing lethal equipment on a target. In Price’s Alley, sharpen decision-making and eliminate the enemy as you face waves of hostiles mixed with civilians. In Behind Enemy Lines, find and eliminate all hostiles in the area of operations as quickly as possible.

Players that own the Season Two Battle Pass will be instantly rewarded with an unlock for iconic and fan-favorite Special Forces Operator Simon “Ghost” Riley, playable across all Multiplayer and Special Ops modes, along with access to even more Weapon Blueprints, XP tokens, Operator Skins, challenges and watches. Plus, players who reach tier 100 will have unlocked a total of 1,300 COD points that can be used to pick up even more cool content in the Store.

The Battle Pass Bundle, which includes 20 Tier skips to immediately unlock new equipment and accelerate progress, is also available for those who want access to the same earnable content.

In addition to the Battle Pass, throughout Season Two players can also acquire even more content from the Modern Warfare Store, including two new Operators, all new Call of Duty League customization items, Blueprints, Operator skins, and more through various Store bundles. For the most up to date information on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, check out the Activision Games Blog at https://blog.activision.com/call-of-duty.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The title features a fully-optimized PC version, developed in partnership with Beenox, which is available exclusively on Blizzard Battle.net®, Blizzard Entertainment’s online gaming platform. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is published by Activision, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) with development led by award-winning developer Infinity Ward, and additional development support from Activision Shanghai, Beenox, High-Moon Studios, Raven Software and Sledgehammer Games.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the expected availability, features, functionality and content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season Two, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing's actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard's most recent annual report on Form 10K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

© 2019-2020 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, and MODERN WARFARE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005863/en/