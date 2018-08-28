Call of Duty: WWII ‘Shadow War’ DLC Pack Available Today

Fourth Epic DLC Pack Features Three New Multiplayer Maps, All-New War Mode Mission ‘Operation Arcane’ and Final Chapter in Nazi Zombies ‘Frozen Dawn’



Call of Duty: WWII Season Pass Owners Can Invite Their Friends to Party Up on Shadow War Multiplayer Maps and Join in on the Action for Free For a Limited Time

Prepare for epic covert missions across Europe and North Africa starting today in Call of Duty®: WWII – Shadow War, available now, first on PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system. In the fourth DLC Pack for Call of Duty: WWII, players will encounter three new multiplayer maps: Airship, Excavation and Chancellery, uncover the secrets of a classified Nazi weapons facility in an all-new War Mode mission: Operation Arcane, and experience the chilling, final chapter of Nazi Zombies: Frozen Dawn.

For the first time in a Call of Duty Game, players who own the Call of Duty: WWII Season Pass can invite their friends to join them on all three new Call of Duty®: WWII – Shadow War multiplayer maps, along with the War Mode mission for free. From now until October 28, Season Pass owners can party up with those who don’t own the content, and play alongside each other on Airship, Chancellery, Excavation and Operation Arcane.

Airship – Fight atop a secret Airship base in the Alps, home to a docked zeppelin high above, as well as a treacherous cliff far below. Secure and hold the Airship to gain a powerful vantage point from which to control the action.

– Fight atop a secret Airship base in the Alps, home to a docked zeppelin high above, as well as a treacherous cliff far below. Secure and hold the Airship to gain a powerful vantage point from which to control the action. Chancellery – Oust enemy forces from their French stronghold within the Chancellery. Maintain control from courtyard vantage points, while engaging in chaotic firefights through the flanking pathways in this night-time incursion behind enemy lines.

– Oust enemy forces from their French stronghold within the Chancellery. Maintain control from courtyard vantage points, while engaging in chaotic firefights through the flanking pathways in this night-time incursion behind enemy lines. Excavation – Battle in and around an enemy mine in Algeria. Fight up close in a devastated tank graveyard, or outsmart foes by attacking from one of many heightened rock outcroppings.

– Battle in and around an enemy mine in Algeria. Fight up close in a devastated tank graveyard, or outsmart foes by attacking from one of many heightened rock outcroppings. Operation Arcane – It’s no secret that Nazi Germany had many clandestine weapons and technology programs during World War II. In this War Mode Mission, players are tasked with infiltrating a hidden facility deep in the forested Austrian mountains to steal enemy secrets and schematics, and finally destroy any and all secret technology that remains.

– It’s no secret that Nazi Germany had many clandestine weapons and technology programs during World War II. In this War Mode Mission, players are tasked with infiltrating a hidden facility deep in the forested Austrian mountains to steal enemy secrets and schematics, and finally destroy any and all secret technology that remains. The Frozen Dawn – In the final chapter of Nazi Zombies, Thule has awakened, and malevolent powers stir beneath the ice. The Sword of Barbarossa was the key to something much larger – and much darker – than anyone had imagined. Now the weary heroes have been brought to the very Throne of Death… and Marie, Jefferson, Olivia, and Drostan are all that stand between humanity and utter destruction.

Call of Duty: WWII – Shadow War DLC pack is available now, first on PlayStation®4 system for a suggested retail price of $14.99. Shadow War DLC Pack is also included in Call of Duty: WWII DLC Season Pass*, featuring all four DLC Packs, as part of the discounted bundle offered at a suggested retail price of $49.99 - a discount of $10 off the individual purchase of all four DLC Map Packs (discount based on four individual DLC Map Packs at a suggested retail price of $15 each). Season Pass content is available first on PlayStation®4 system.

*Party Up feature access will end on or before Oct. 28, 2018 and may be discontinued in Activision’s discretion. Season Pass owner must be Party leader to enable feature.

*Season Pass purchasers receive 2018 Call of Duty: WWII Season Pass content. Season Pass content is not final, is subject to change, and may not include all downloadable content available for the game. Season Pass content may not be available in all countries, and pricing and release dates may vary by platform. Season Pass content should be downloaded from the in-game store only; do not purchase separately, or you will be charged again. Season Pass content may be sold separately.

