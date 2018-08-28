Call of Duty: WWII ‘Shadow War’ DLC Pack Available Today

Prepare for epic covert missions across Europe and North Africa starting
today in Call of Duty®: WWII – Shadow War,
available now, first on PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system. In
the fourth DLC Pack for Call of Duty: WWII, players will
encounter three new multiplayer maps: Airship, Excavation and
Chancellery, uncover the secrets of a classified Nazi weapons facility
in an all-new War Mode mission: Operation Arcane, and experience the
chilling, final chapter of Nazi Zombies: Frozen Dawn.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005263/en/
Call of Duty: WWII - Shadow War, Excavation (Graphic: Business Wire)
For the first time in a Call of Duty Game, players who own the Call
of Duty: WWII Season Pass can invite their friends to join them on
all three new Call of Duty®: WWII – Shadow War multiplayer
maps, along with the War Mode mission for free. From now until
October 28, Season Pass owners can party up with those who don’t own the
content, and play alongside each other on Airship, Chancellery,
Excavation and Operation Arcane.
-
Airship – Fight atop a secret Airship base in the Alps, home to
a docked zeppelin high above, as well as a treacherous cliff far
below. Secure and hold the Airship to gain a powerful vantage point
from which to control the action.
-
Chancellery – Oust enemy forces from their French stronghold
within the Chancellery. Maintain control from courtyard vantage
points, while engaging in chaotic firefights through the flanking
pathways in this night-time incursion behind enemy lines.
-
Excavation – Battle in and around an enemy mine in Algeria.
Fight up close in a devastated tank graveyard, or outsmart foes by
attacking from one of many heightened rock outcroppings.
-
Operation Arcane – It’s no secret that Nazi Germany had many
clandestine weapons and technology programs during World War II. In
this War Mode Mission, players are tasked with infiltrating a hidden
facility deep in the forested Austrian mountains to steal enemy
secrets and schematics, and finally destroy any and all secret
technology that remains.
-
The Frozen Dawn – In the final chapter of Nazi Zombies, Thule
has awakened, and malevolent powers stir beneath the ice. The Sword of
Barbarossa was the key to something much larger – and much darker –
than anyone had imagined. Now the weary heroes have been brought to
the very Throne of Death… and Marie, Jefferson, Olivia, and Drostan
are all that stand between humanity and utter destruction.
Call of Duty: WWII – Shadow War DLC pack is available now,
first on PlayStation®4 system for a suggested retail price of $14.99. Shadow
War DLC Pack is also included in Call of Duty: WWII DLC
Season Pass*, featuring all four DLC Packs, as part of the discounted
bundle offered at a suggested retail price of $49.99 - a discount
of $10 off the individual purchase of all four DLC Map Packs (discount
based on four individual DLC Map Packs at a suggested retail price
of $15 each). Season Pass content is available first on PlayStation®4
system.
*Party Up feature access will end on or before Oct. 28, 2018 and may be
discontinued in Activision’s discretion. Season Pass owner must be Party
leader to enable feature.
*Season Pass purchasers receive 2018 Call of Duty: WWII
Season Pass content. Season Pass content is not final, is
subject to change, and may not include all downloadable content
available for the game. Season Pass content may not be available in
all countries, and pricing and release dates may vary by
platform. Season Pass content should be downloaded from the in-game
store only; do not purchase separately, or you will be charged
again. Season Pass content may be sold separately.
Call of Duty: WWII is rated M for Mature and is available for
PlayStation®4 system, Xbox One, and Steam. The title is published by
Activision, a wholly owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard (Nasdaq: ATVI),
and developed by Sledgehammer Games with additional development support
from Raven Software. For the latest intel, check out: www.callofduty.com, www.youtube.com/callofduty or
follow @CallofDuty and
@SHGames
on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
About Activision
Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading
global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision
maintains operations throughout the world and is a division
of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More
information about Activision and its products can be found on the
company's website, www.activision.com or
by following @Activision.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in
this press release that involves Activision Publishing’s expectations,
plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including
statements about the dates and features of Call of Duty: WWII – Shadow
War DLC Pack and the Call of Duty: WWII DLC Season Pass, are
forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of
risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision
Publishing’s actual future results to differ materially from those
expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release
include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the
risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report
on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The
forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information
available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the
date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision
Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may
ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of
the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision
Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some
of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ
materially from current expectations.
ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, and CALL OF DUTY WWII are trademarks
of Activision Publishing, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005263/en/