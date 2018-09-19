Call of Duty® World League (CWL) Reveals Biggest Season Yet Following Launch of Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4

Today, the Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4,
unveiled plans for an all-new season of the CWL, which will feature the
highly-anticipated Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4. The
upcoming season will usher in a new level of competition featuring five
vs. five team play, single season CWL Pro League format, a dedicated
amateur circuit featuring its own prizing and the largest overall purse
in league history of $6 million. The action will kick-off following Call
of Duty: Black Ops 4’s release on October 12, with
the first high-profile LAN competition scheduled to take place Dec. 7 – 9th
in Las Vegas.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005693/en/
“With Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the Call of Duty World League is
poised to have its most exciting and biggest season yet. Beginning in
Las Vegas and continuing throughout 2019, CWL fans can expect the best
players from around the world to battle even harder to be crowned Call
of Duty World League Champion,” said Executive Vice President and
General Manager of Call of Duty, Rob Kostich. “This season brings a ton
of new storylines, including the move to five vs. five in CWL. We’re
excited for this opportunity and we’re supporting it with the largest
prizing in our history of $6 million. Call of Duty: Black
Ops 4 is tailor-made for intense competition at all levels – pro
and amateur – and with this move we’re ensuring that the game you play,
is the game you see this season with the CWL.”
Today’s news was shared in a CWL special broadcast from Call of
Duty: Black Ops 4 developer Treyarch’s livestream
studio. Hosted by Clint “Maven” Evans and Joe “Merk” DeLuca, the
broadcast went into great detail about the upcoming season, updates to
the pro schedule, all-new amateur opportunities as well as an in-depth
interview with Treyarch to discuss five vs. five gameplay coming to the
CWL when Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 launches
this October.
CWL Pro League competition will take place in a single season across
twelve weeks beginning in February 2019. For the first time,
cross-divisional matches will unfold as new rivalries form. The CWL 2019
season once again culminates in the grand finale, CWL Championship in
August 2019, where the best of the best will vie for the lion’s share of
the prizing and the ultimate title of Call of Duty World League Champion.
While for amateur players, the opportunity to compete expands greatly
through their own dedicated amateur circuit coming to CWL LAN events in
2019. Based on the results from these competitions, an amateur playoff
race will emerge.
The CWL released additional plans, including updates to the CWL National
Qualifiers, a region-based online tournament available to teams in
Australia and New Zealand, Canada, France and Belgium, Italy, Germany
and Netherlands, Spain and Portugal, UK and Ireland, and US. For a full
list of all of the new 2019 CWL Season details featuring Call of
Duty: Black Ops 4, visit CallofDuty.com/CWL.
Follow the Call of Duty World League on Twitter
and Instagram
for the latest CWL updates. For live broadcasts and Video on Demand,
visit MLG.com/CallofDuty.
