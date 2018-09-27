Log in
Diverse Line-up of Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 Themed Consumer Products Offer Fans New Ways to Interact with Call of Duty®

09/27/2018

Collaborations with Premier Partners McFarlane Toys, BAIT, Primark, Hype

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Scheduled for Release Worldwide October 12

In celebration of the upcoming launch of the highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group (ABCPG) will offer fans exciting ways to interact with the brand through new global partnerships with McFarlane Toys, and BAIT, among others. Fans will be offered new ways to play, display and wear in anticipation for the release of the deepest, most engaging Call of Duty game ever on October 12, and throughout the year.

“The Call of Duty brand is an entertainment force with an amazing and passionate community around the world. With the next exciting release only a matter of days away, we’re driving programs to extend fans’ excitement beyond the game with some of the strongest, most culturally relevant properties in the entertainment industry – reaching virtually all demographics with our first-in-class licensed products,” said Tim Kilpin, CEO and president, Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group. “The expansion of ABCPG’s collaborations with global partners will aid in building and sustaining excitement as the roster of products extends into familiar and untapped categories, including apparel, collectibles, and footwear.”

The line-up features an array of fashion-forward collections and collaborations in addition to highly sought after collectibles.

Partnerships and Product Highlights Include:

McFarlane Toys: Call of Duty Action Figurines

  • McFarlane Toys is bringing Call of Duty action figures to life. Spanning the storied Call of Duty franchise, these legendary figures come completely decked out in their iconic uniforms with 14+ points of articulation for dynamic posing. Each action figure and accessories were designed and sculpted with in-game assets! Available this Fall at Target and GameStop locations nationwide and online at the McFarlane website.

Activision Collectibles: Call of Duty Zombies Statues

  • To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies Origins characters, Treyarch Studios – presents the first ever high-end Call of Duty collector statues. Each statue is hand painted and highly-detailed 1:6 scale representation of a beloved in-game Zombies Origins character. Supplies are limited. Available only via the Call of Duty Official Online Store.

BAIT: Call of Duty Capsule Collection

  • Now available, BAIT, the premium brick and click concept retailer in footwear, apparel, and high-end collectibles, offers fans the BAIT: Call of Duty Capsule Collection. The new collection spotlights Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies with two limited edition Zombies inspired t-shirts and can be purchased at the BAIT San Diego Store and online.

Primark: Exclusive Apparel

  • Primark stores, the popular Irish clothing and accessories retailer, brings a full range of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 apparel for fans, which includes a wide range of apparel, including T-shirts, Sweatshirts, Joggers, Underwear, Sleepwear, Loungewear, Socks, Hats, Gloves, Scarves and Slippers. Available Oct. 12, all items can be purchased at Primark Stores worldwide or online at www.Primark.com.

Hype

  • In collaboration with the UK streetwear brand Hype, the Call of Duty community can now purchase exclusive Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Capsule Range. Featuring T-Shirts, Hoodies, Jackets, Jogging Bottoms, Bags, Headwear, Lanyards and Scarves, the Black Ops 4 Capsue Range is currently available for purchase at Hype Stores in the UK and online at www.justhype.co.uk.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 raises the bar for Multiplayer, with a combat experience that increases tactical gameplay and player choice, along with the biggest day one Zombies offering ever, with three full experiences at launch, and Blackout, which drops players into a last-player-standing Battle Royale experience. A celebration of the Black Ops series, Blackout features fan-favorite characters, weapons and iconic parts of classic maps, all in the biggest map in franchise history complete with land, sea and air vehicles.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is scheduled for release on PlayStation®4 system, Xbox One, and PC worldwide on October 12. The game is rated M for Mature (Blood and Gore, Drug Reference, Intense Violence, Strong Language). For more information and the latest intel check out: www.callofduty.com, www.youtube.com/callofduty and follow @CallofDuty and @Treyarch on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

For Assets: https://www.webcargo.net/d/14583811/plek984XRH/

About Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group

Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company and the world's most successful standalone interactive entertainment company. Building on the existing consumer products businesses, the newly formed Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group encompasses Activision, Blizzard and King’s franchises of the future. The division is passionate about working with best-in-class partners around the world to create high quality and deeply relevant merchandise that gives fans new ways to play, display, wear and live the brands they love. Activision Blizzard is home to iconic and beloved entertainment franchises, including Activision’s Call of Duty®, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, and Skylanders®; Blizzard Entertainment’s World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone® and Overwatch®; King Digital Entertainment’s Candy Crush™ and Bungie’s Destiny.


© Business Wire 2018
