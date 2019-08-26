Overwatch League :™ Announces Xfinity as 2019 Playoffs and Grand Finals Presenting Sponsor

The Overwatch League™ today announced Comcast’s Xfinity as the presenting sponsor of the 2019 playoffs and Grand Finals. The sponsorship will give Xfinity significant presence during the playoffs’ digital broadcasts on Twitch and ESPN, the Grand Finals airing live on ABC, and also onsite at the Wells Fargo Center.

“Xfinity is a world-class brand, and we’re excited to have them be a major part of our 2019 Grand Finals,” said Josh Cella, head of global partnerships for Activision Blizzard Esports. “We worked in conjunction with Twitch to create a customized postseason opportunity for Xfinity, engaging fans experiencing the excitement of the finals both onsite as well as digitally. We are thrilled to have them sponsor the most exciting portion of our season, as they are committed to providing fast, safe, and reliable internet for all gamers.”

The 2019 playoffs begin on Friday, Aug. 30, in Los Angeles and culminate at the Grand Finals on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. All matches are livestreamed on Twitch and the ESPN app, and the Grand Finals will be live broadcast on ABC. The two teams that qualify will compete for the league’s championship trophy and a share of the US $1.7 million prize pool—with the winning team getting $1.1 million and the runner-up taking home $600,000.

“We’re excited to be sponsoring the Overwatch League’s 2019 Grand Finals in our hometown of Philadelphia,” said Matt Lederer, vice president of brand partnerships at Comcast. “We know the importance of a fast and reliable internet connection for online gaming, and we look forward to showing gamers and fans how the speed and capabilities of Xfinity Internet can maximize their esports experience.”

For more information on the Overwatch League Grand Finals, visit overwatchleague.com.

About the Overwatch League™

The Overwatch League™ is the first major global professional esports league with city-based teams across Asia, Europe, and North America. Overwatch® was created by globally acclaimed publisher Blizzard Entertainment (a division of Activision Blizzard—Nasdaq: ATVI), whose iconic franchises have helped lay the foundations and push the boundaries of professional esports over the last 15 years. The latest addition to Blizzard’s stable of twenty-two #1 games,[1] Overwatch was built from the ground up for online competition, with memorable characters and fast-paced action designed for the most engaging gameplay and spectator experiences. To learn more about the Overwatch League, visit www.overwatchleague.com.

[1] Sales and/or downloads, based on internal company records and reports from key distribution partners.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for blockbuster hits including World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone®, Overwatch®, the Warcraft®, StarCraft®, and Diablo® franchises, and the multi-franchise Heroes of the Storm®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (https://www.blizzard.com), a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment software renowned for creating some of the industry’s most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment’s track record includes twenty-two #1 games* and multiple Game of the Year awards. The company's online gaming service, Blizzard Battle.net®, is one of the largest online-gaming services in the world, with millions of active players.

About Activision Blizzard Esports

Activision Blizzard Esports (ABE) is responsible for the development, operation, and commercialization of Activision Blizzard’s professional gaming properties including the Overwatch League™, the Call of Duty® World League, Hearthstone Masters, the StarCraft II World Championship Series, and the World of Warcraft Arena World Championship and Mythic Dungeon International, among others. ABE also operates Tespa, the leader in collegiate esports. It is ABE’s vision to be the most innovative, scalable, and valuable developer of global competitive entertainment

