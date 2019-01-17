Play Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Free Trial Now

Blackout, Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4’s popular
battle royale mode, is now free to download and play across all
platforms. Starting today through January 24, the Blackout Free Trial
features all the intense action from the game mode that brings together
characters, locations, weapons and gear from across the series with Black
Ops signature gameplay fans know and love, all in the biggest map in
franchise history. The Blackout Free Trial begins today on PlayStation®4
computer entertainment system, Xbox One, and PC exclusively on Blizzard
Battle.net®, and will end at 10:00am Pacific Standard Time, January 24.
“The community response to Blackout has been incredible, and we love
watching how players have really made the mode their own, evolving game
play to a new level,” said Dan Bunting, Co-Studio Head, Treyarch. “We
can’t wait to welcome new players to experience the unique Black Ops
style of battle royale in Blackout.”
Blackout allows fans to play solo, or join their friends in duos or
quads, and battle across land, sea and air. Players will fight as a
variety of characters in locations inspired by maps including Nuketown,
Firing Range, Raid, Cargo and more, offering diverse gameplay action
for every type of player.
“It’s amazing to see the amount of creativity and fun that our players
have from the moment they start playing,” said Mark Gordon, Co-Studio
Head, Treyarch. “Particularly as game developers, we’ve always been
fascinated watching clips and streams of how fans play, and we can’t
wait to see even more people jump into the action.”
All progress and earned in-game items are saved and immediately
accessible once a player upgrades to the full game from the Blackout
Free Trial. Also, an exciting playlist will be live during the Trial
called “Down But Not Out.” This mode is available for quads, and
allows a player’s eliminated team members to wingsuit back into the game
and re-join them in each new collapse except for the final circle. Down
But Not Out is live now on PlayStation 4 system, and will go live on
other platforms to follow.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is published by Activision and
developed by Treyarch with additional development support from Raven
Software and PC development with Beenox. For the latest intel check out: www.callofduty.com, www.youtube.com/callofduty and
follow @CallofDuty
and @Treyarch
on Twitter, Instagram
and Facebook.
The game is rated M for Mature (Blood and Gore, Drug Reference, Intense
Violence, Strong Language).
