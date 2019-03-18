Robbins Arroyo LLP: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that shareholders of Activision Blizzard, Inc.
(NASDAQ: ATVI) filed a class action complaint against the company for
alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between
August 2, 2018 and January 10, 2019. Activision develops and distributes
video games.
View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/activision-blizzard/
Activision Failed to Disclose Material Facts Affecting Their
Revenue to the Investing Public
According to the complaint, on April 29, 2010, Activision announced that
its wholly owned subsidiary Activision Publishing, Inc. entered into an
agreement with Bungie, Inc., giving Activision exclusive rights to
publish and distribute video games developed by Bungie for the next ten
years. This partnership resulted in the financially successful Destiny
franchise, a series of science fiction-themed video games. As
recently as November 8, 2018, Activision filed a quarterly report with
the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission on Form 10-Q listing Destiny
as among the company's "key product franchises" and stating that it had
"established a long-term alliance with Bungie to publish its game
universe, Destiny." During an earnings call the same day, the
company was asked about the "health of the Destiny
franchise" but failed to mention any rift between itself and Bungie that
could lead to a premature split of the partnership. Then, on January 10,
2019, Activision and Bungie announced the end of their business
relationship, and that Bungie would "assume full publishing rights … for
the Destiny franchise. Going forward, Bungie will own and develop
the franchise." On this news, Activision's stock fell close to 10%, and
has yet to recover.
