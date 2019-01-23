Log in
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD (ATVI)
Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. – ATVI

01/23/2019 | 06:05pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) from August 2, 2018 through January 10, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Activision investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Activision class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1493.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the termination of Activision Blizzard and Bungie Inc.’s partnership, giving Bungie full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destiny franchise, a series of science fiction-themed video games, was imminent; (2) the termination of the two companies’ relationship would foreseeably have a significant negative impact on Activision Blizzard’s revenues; and (3) as a result, Activision Blizzard’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 19, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1493.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 454 M
EBIT 2018 2 517 M
Net income 2018 1 708 M
Finance 2018 2 144 M
Yield 2018 0,73%
P/E ratio 2018 22,09
P/E ratio 2019 22,89
EV / Sales 2018 4,53x
EV / Sales 2019 4,29x
Capitalization 35 909 M
Chart ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
Duration : Period :
Activision Blizzard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 63,7 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Kotick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rob Kostich President
Brian G. Kelly Chairman
Collister Johnson Chief Operating Officer
Dennis M. Durkin CFO & President-Emerging Businesses
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD1.05%35 909
NEXON CO LTD12.44%12 675
NCSOFT CORP--.--%9 652
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO LTD--.--%6 623
ZYNGA INC10.18%3 732
WUHU SHUNRONG SANQI IE NTWRK TECH CO LTD--.--%3 263
