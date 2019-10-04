4 October 2019

Actual Experience plc

(the 'Company' or 'Actual Experience')

Exercise of Options

Actual Experience plc (AIM: ACT), the analytics-as-a-service company, confirms that it has issued, conditional on admission, 21,500 new ordinary shares of 0.2p each in the capital of Actual Experience (the 'New Shares'), pursuant to an exercise of share options by an employee of the Company.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the New Shares to trading on AIM and dealings are expected to commence on 11 October 2019 ('Admission'). Following Admission, the Company will have a total of 47,146,061 ordinary shares of 0.2p each in issue. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

Enquiries:

Actual Experience plc Dave Page, Chief Executive Officer Steve Bennetts, Chief Financial Officer via Alma PR N+1 Singer Advisory LLP Shaun Dobson Lauren Kettle Tel: +44 (0)207 496 3000 Alma PR Josh Royston Tel: +44 (0)7780 901979 Caroline Forde Helena Bogle Tel: +44 (0)7779 664584 Tel: +44 (0)7580 216203

About Actual Experience

Actual Experience enables its partners to proactively optimise the end user experience for an entire digital business. The Company's User Experience Management Analytics are human centric and digital supply chain aware, helping its partners and their customers transform inconsistent digital services into reliable, productive, high quality digital services.

By proactively analysing a digital business in this way, Actual Experience provides actionable evidence to its partners and their customers, helping them make the right investment decisions to actively manage their users' experience, resulting in improved digital services, staff productivity, online brand reputation and ultimately success for their business.

Actual Experience is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: ACT). Our corporate headquarters is in Bath, UK, and we also have offices in London. Actual Experience's unique and patented digital analytics-as-a-service is founded on ten years of cutting-edge research at Queen Mary University of London.

For further information please visit www.actual-experience.com