Actual Experience : Exercise of Options

11/07/2019 | 09:30am EST

7 November 2019

Actual Experience plc
(the 'Company' or 'Actual Experience')

Exercise of Options

Actual Experience plc (AIM: ACT), the analytics-as-a-service company, confirms that it has issued, conditional on admission, 226,000 new ordinary shares of 0.2p each in the capital of Actual Experience (the 'New Shares'), pursuant to an exercise of share options by an employee of the Company.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the New Shares to trading on AIM and dealings are expected to commence on 13 November 2019 ('Admission'). Following Admission, the Company will have a total of 47,372,061 ordinary shares of 0.2p each in issue. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

Enquiries:

Actual Experience plc

Dave Page, Chief Executive Officer

Steve Bennetts, Chief Financial Officer

via Alma PR

N+1 Singer Advisory LLP

Shaun Dobson

Lauren Kettle

Tel: +44 (0)207 496 3000

Alma PR

Josh Royston

Caroline Forde

Helena Bogle

Tel: +44 (0)203 405 0205

About Actual Experience

Actual Experience enables its partners to proactively optimise the end user experience for an entire digital business. The Company's User Experience Management Analytics are human centric and digital supply chain aware, helping its partners and their customers transform inconsistent digital services into reliable, productive, high quality digital services.

By proactively analysing a digital business in this way, Actual Experience provides actionable evidence to its partners and their customers, helping them make the right investment decisions to actively manage their users' experience, resulting in improved digital services, staff productivity, online brand reputation and ultimately success for their business.

Actual Experience is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: ACT). Our corporate headquarters is in Bath, UK, and we also have offices in London. Actual Experience's unique and patented digital analytics-as-a-service is founded on ten years of cutting-edge research at Queen Mary University of London.

For further information please visit www.actual-experience.com

Disclaimer

Actual Experience plc published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 14:29:04 UTC
