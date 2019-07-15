THIS ANNOUNCEMENT ('ANNOUNCEMENT') AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, SUBSCRIBE FOR OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE ANY SHARES OR OTHER SECURITIES OF ACTUAL EXPERIENCE PLC IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH ANY SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Actual Experience plc

(the 'Company' or 'Actual' or 'Actual Experience')

Result of Placing via Accelerated Book Build

Actual Experience plc (AIM: ACT), the analytics-as-a-service company, is pleased to announce the result of the bookbuild announced by the Company on 12 July 2019.

A total of 2,222,223 new Ordinary Shares in the Company (the 'Placing Shares') have been placed (conditional only on EIS Admission or General Admission, as appropriate) at a price of 135 pence per new Ordinary Share (the 'Placing Price') raising proceeds of approximately £3million (before expenses). The Placing Price represents an 18.2 per cent. discount to the closing price on 11July 2019 (being the trading day prior to the launch of the Placing).

Share capital on completion of the Placing

Application will be made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected that settlement of the EIS Placing Shares and EIS Admission will become effective on or around 19 July 2019 and that dealings in the 111,111 EIS Placing Shares will commence at that time. It is expected that settlement of the General Placing Shares and General Admission will become effective on or around 22 July 2019 and that dealings in the 2,111,112 General Placing Shares will commence at that time.

On 22July 2019, following Admission of both the EIS Placing Shares and General Placing Shares, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise of 47,124,561 Ordinary Shares of 0.2p each with voting rights in the Company. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in the interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Related Party Transactions

IP2IPO Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of IP Group plc ('IP Group') and M&G Investment Management Limited ('M&G') are substantial shareholders of the Company (the 'Substantial Shareholders') and therefore classified as related parties under the AIM Rules.

IP Group has participated in the Placing in respect of 192,593 Placing Shares and M&G has participated in the Placing in respect of 448,298 Placing Shares. Participation of both IP Group and M&G in the Placing are considered related party transactions under the AIM Rules.

The independent Directors (being, in relation to the participation by IP Group, all the Directors save Dr Mark Reilly and, in relation to the participation by M&G, all the directors), having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, N+1 Singer, consider that the terms of the Substantial Shareholders' respective participation in the Placing are fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's Shareholders are concerned.

Save as otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this Announcement have the meanings given to them in the announcement released by the Company on 12 July 2019.

This Announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 ('MAR'). The person responsible for arranging the release of this Announcement on behalf of the Company is Steve Bennetts, Chief Financial Officer, of the Company.

Enquiries:

Actual Experience plc Dave Page, Chief Executive Officer Steve Bennetts, Chief Financial Officer via Alma PR N+1 Singer Advisory LLP Shaun Dobson / Lauren Kettle / Iqra Amin (Corporate Finance) Tom Salvesen (Corporate Broking) Tel: +44 (0)207 496 3000 Baden Hill Craig Fraser Tel: +44 (0)207 903 7004 Alma PR Josh Royston Caroline Forde Helena Bogle Tel: +44 (0)7780 901979 Tel: +44 (0)7779 664584 Tel: +44 (0)7580 216203



About Actual Experience

Actual Experience enables its partners to proactively optimise the end user experience for an entire digital business. The Company's User Experience Management Analytics are human centric and digital supply chain aware, helping its partners and their customers transform inconsistent digital services into reliable, productive, high quality digital services.

By proactively analysing a digital business in this way, Actual Experience provides actionable evidence to its partners and their customers, helping them make the right investment decisions to actively manage their users' experience, resulting in improved digital services, staff productivity, online brand reputation and ultimately success for their business.

Actual Experience is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: ACT). Our corporate headquarters are in Bath, UK, and we also have offices in London. Actual Experience's unique and patented digital analytics-as-a-service is founded on ten years of cutting-edge research at Queen Mary University of London.

For further information please visit www.actual-experience.com.