Actuant : Announces Dividend

07/30/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend on the Company’s common stock. The Board declared an annual dividend of $0.04 per common share payable on October 14, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2019.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation is a diversified industrial company serving customers from operations in more than 30 countries. The Actuant businesses are leaders in a broad array of niche markets including branded hydraulic tools and solutions, specialized products and services for energy markets and highly engineered position and motion control systems. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Actuant trades on the NYSE under the symbol ATU. For further information on Actuant and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.actuant.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 665 M
EBIT 2019 80,2 M
Net income 2019 -119 M
Debt 2019 185 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 25,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,41x
EV / Sales2020 2,08x
Capitalization 1 420 M
Managers
NameTitle
Randal Wayne Baker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
E. James Ferland Chairman
Ricky T. Dillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scot Stein Chief Information Officer
Holly Ann van Deursen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACTUANT CORPORATION8.10%1 394
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES35.57%37 519
ATLAS COPCO41.47%36 794
ATLAS COPCO AB (ADR)--.--%36 794
FANUC CORP23.61%34 103
INGERSOLL-RAND33.97%29 474
