Actuant : Provides Details of Business Segment Realignment

As previously announced, Actuant Corporation (the “Company”) has realigned its financial reporting segments. The change is effective for the Company’s fourth quarter of 2018. The realignment reflects changes in the operating structure of the Company with the combination of the Company’s tools and services business and all OEM-related businesses into two operating segments: Industrial Tools & Services (“IT&S”) and Engineered Components & Systems (“EC&S”), respectively.

The IT&S segment results from the consolidation of the former Industrial segment, excluding the Precision-Hayes business, with the Hydratight and Mirage businesses from the former Energy segment. The new segment concentrates on product sales and service as well as rental capabilities. Executive Vice President Jeff Schmaling will lead the segment.

The EC&S segment is comprised of the former Engineered Solutions segment and now includes the Precision-Hayes business and the former Energy segment businesses, Cortland and Viking (which was divested in the second quarter of Fiscal 2018). The segment is focused on highly engineered components for transportation, agricultural, construction and other vertical markets and will be led by Executive Vice President, Roger Roundhouse.

In addition, the Company’s reportable product lines are being reorganized into the following structure: IT&S product lines - Product and Service & Rental; and EC&S product lines - On-Highway; Agriculture, Off-Highway and Other; Rope & Cable Solutions; Concrete Tensioning; and Off-Shore Mooring (divested in connection with the sale of the Viking business). The product line reporting change is also effective for the Company’s fourth quarter of 2018.

For comparative purposes, the Company has included as an attachment to this release certain unaudited historical financial results for both the new and prior segment and product line reporting. The updated segment presentation will be reflected in the Company’s forthcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K. The segment and product line reorganizations do not impact the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements.

About Actuant Corporation

Actuant Corporation is a diversified industrial company serving customers from operations in more than 30 countries. The Actuant businesses are leaders in a broad array of niche markets including branded hydraulic tools and solutions; specialized products and services for energy markets and highly engineered position and motion control systems. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Actuant trades on the NYSE under the symbol ATU. For further information on Actuant and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.actuant.com.

(tables follow)

ACTUANT CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL UNAUDITED DATA (Dollars in thousands) RESULTS BY REPORTING SEGMENT NEW REPORTING STRUCTURE FORMER REPORTING STRUCTURE FISCAL FISCAL FISCAL FISCAL FISCAL FISCAL 2016 2017 2018 2016 2017 2018 SALES SALES INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT $ 588,207 $ 552,582 $ 591,085 INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT $ 359,817 $ 379,755 $ 415,897 ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT 561,203 543,202 591,526 ENERGY SEGMENT 392,731 309,594 303,144 TOTAL $ 1,149,410 $ 1,095,784 $ 1,182,611 ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS SEGMENT 396,862 406,435 463,570 TOTAL $ 1,149,410 $ 1,095,784 $ 1,182,611 OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT $ 123,809 $ 98,377 $ 103,718 INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT $ 82,929 $ 86,623 $ 90,396 ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT 11,173 8,501 24,787 ENERGY SEGMENT 38,851 (99 ) 12,340 CORPORATE / GENERAL (29,025 ) (25,123 ) (24,404 ) ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS SEGMENT 13,187 20,359 25,698 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT $ 105,957 $ 81,755 $ 104,101 CORPORATE / GENERAL (29,010 ) (25,128 ) (24,333 ) IMPAIRMENT & DIVESTITURE CHARGES (186,511 ) (116,979 ) (73,058 ) ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT $ 105,957 $ 81,755 $ 104,101 RESTRUCTURING CHARGES (14,571 ) (7,228 ) (12,845 ) IMPAIRMENT & DIVESTITURE CHARGES (186,511 ) (116,979 ) (73,058 ) LOSS ON SALE OF PRODUCT LINE DIVESTITURE (5,092 ) - - RESTRUCTURING CHARGES (14,571 ) (7,228 ) (12,845 ) DIRECTOR & OFFICER TRANSITION CHARGES - (7,784 ) - LOSS ON SALE OF PRODUCT LINE DIVESTITURE (5,092 ) - - OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) $ (100,217 ) $ (50,236 ) $ 18,198 DIRECTOR & OFFICER TRANSITION CHARGES - (7,784 ) - OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) $ (100,217 ) $ (50,236 ) $ 18,198 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT % ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT % INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT 21.0 % 17.8 % 17.5 % INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT 23.0 % 22.8 % 21.7 % ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT 2.0 % 1.6 % 4.2 % ENERGY SEGMENT 9.9 % 0.0 % 4.1 % ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT % 9.2 % 7.5 % 8.8 % ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS SEGMENT 3.3 % 5.0 % 5.5 % ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT % 9.2 % 7.5 % 8.8 % EBITDA EBITDA INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT $ 137,923 $ 111,097 $ 119,318 INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT $ 90,858 $ 93,707 $ 98,371 ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT 42,092 34,911 48,478 ENERGY SEGMENT 59,852 16,826 28,938 CORPORATE / GENERAL (27,640 ) (23,896 ) (22,366 ) ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS SEGMENT 29,154 34,807 40,619 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 152,375 $ 122,112 $ 145,430 CORPORATE / GENERAL (27,489 ) (23,228 ) (22,498 ) IMPAIRMENT & DIVESTITURE CHARGES (186,511 ) (116,979 ) (73,058 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 152,375 $ 122,112 $ 145,430 RESTRUCTURING CHARGES (14,571 ) (7,228 ) (12,845 ) IMPAIRMENT & DIVESTITURE CHARGES (186,511 ) (116,979 ) (73,058 ) LOSS ON SALE OF PRODUCT LINE DIVESTITURE (5,092 ) - - RESTRUCTURING CHARGES (14,571 ) (7,228 ) (12,845 ) DIRECTOR & OFFICER TRANSITION CHARGES - (7,784 ) - LOSS ON SALE OF PRODUCT LINE DIVESTITURE (5,092 ) - - EBITDA $ (53,799 ) $ (9,879 ) $ 59,527 DIRECTOR & OFFICER TRANSITION CHARGES - (7,784 ) - EBITDA $ (53,799 ) $ (9,879 ) $ 59,527 ADJUSTED EBITDA % ADJUSTED EBITDA % INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT 23.4 % 20.1 % 20.2 % INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT 25.3 % 24.7 % 23.7 % ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT 7.5 % 6.4 % 8.2 % ENERGY SEGMENT 15.2 % 5.4 % 9.5 % ADJUSTED EBITDA % 13.3 % 11.1 % 12.3 % ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS SEGMENT 7.3 % 8.6 % 8.8 % ADJUSTED EBITDA % 13.3 % 11.1 % 12.3 % DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT $ 14,999 $ 15,026 $ 15,301 INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT $ 8,175 $ 7,583 $ 7,710 ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT 31,030 26,072 23,423 ENERGY SEGMENT 21,944 18,943 16,652 CORPORATE / GENERAL 1,748 2,012 1,984 ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS SEGMENT 15,910 14,572 14,362 TOTAL DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION $ 47,777 $ 43,110 $ 40,708 CORPORATE / GENERAL 1,748 2,012 1,984 TOTAL DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION $ 47,777 $ 43,110 $ 40,708

ACTUANT CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL UNAUDITED DATA (Dollars in thousands) NET SALES BY PRODUCT LINE NEW REPORTING STRUCTURE FORMER REPORTING STRUCTURE FISCAL FISCAL FISCAL FISCAL FISCAL FISCAL 2016 2017 2018 2016 2017 2018 INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT PRODUCT $ 400,780 $ 396,381 $ 439,405 INDUSTRIAL TOOLS $ 314,832 $ 335,569 $ 369,546 SERVICE & RENTAL 187,427 156,201 151,680 HEAVY LIFTING TECHNOLOGY 44,985 44,186 46,351 ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT ENERGY SEGMENT ON-HIGHWAY 209,575 215,831 248,083 ENERGY MAINTENANCE & INTEGRITY 278,881 225,716 224,386 AGRICULTURE, OFF-HIGHWAY AND OTHER 187,287 190,604 215,487 OTHER ENERGY SOLUTIONS 113,850 83,878 78,758 ROPE & CABLE SOLUTIONS 73,813 65,169 76,011 CONCRETE TENSIONING 50,491 52,889 49,198 ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS SEGMENT OFF-SHORE MOORING 40,037 18,709 2,747 ON-HIGHWAY 209,575 215,831 248,083 AGRICULTURE, OFF-HIGHWAY AND OTHER 187,287 190,604 215,487 TOTAL $ 1,149,410 $ 1,095,784 $ 1,182,611 TOTAL $ 1,149,410 $ 1,095,784 $ 1,182,611

ACTUANT CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL UNAUDITED DATA (Dollars in thousands) RESULTS BY REPORTING SEGMENT NEW REPORTING STRUCTURE FORMER REPORTING STRUCTURE FISCAL 2016 FISCAL 2016 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL SALES SALES INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT $ 154,500 $ 128,811 $ 156,210 $ 148,686 $ 588,207 INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT $ 88,870 $ 81,188 $ 95,750 $ 94,009 $ 359,817 ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT 150,511 134,478 149,131 127,083 561,203 ENERGY SEGMENT 113,764 86,225 101,300 91,442 392,731 TOTAL $ 305,011 $ 263,289 $ 305,341 $ 275,769 $ 1,149,410 ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS SEGMENT 102,377 95,876 108,291 90,318 396,862 TOTAL $ 305,011 $ 263,289 $ 305,341 $ 275,769 $ 1,149,410 OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT $ 32,390 $ 23,938 $ 35,420 $ 32,061 $ 123,809 INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT $ 21,263 $ 17,003 $ 22,519 $ 22,144 $ 82,929 ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT 5,934 968 4,320 (49 ) 11,173 ENERGY SEGMENT 12,124 5,348 12,438 8,941 38,851 CORPORATE / GENERAL (8,573 ) (6,928 ) (7,901 ) (5,623 ) (29,025 ) ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS SEGMENT 4,937 2,555 4,768 927 13,187 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT $ 29,751 $ 17,978 $ 31,839 $ 26,389 $ 105,957 CORPORATE / GENERAL (8,573 ) (6,928 ) (7,886 ) (5,623 ) (29,010 ) IMPAIRMENT & DIVESTITURE CHARGES - (186,511 ) - - (186,511 ) ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT $ 29,751 $ 17,978 $ 31,839 $ 26,389 $ 105,957 RESTRUCTURING CHARGES (4,380 ) (3,582 ) (3,496 ) (3,113 ) (14,571 ) IMPAIRMENT & DIVESTITURE CHARGES - (186,511 ) - - (186,511 ) LOSS ON SALE OF PRODUCT LINE DIVESTITURE - - - (5,092 ) (5,092 ) RESTRUCTURING CHARGES (4,380 ) (3,582 ) (3,496 ) (3,113 ) (14,571 ) OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) $ 25,371 $ (172,115 ) $ 28,343 $ 18,184 $ (100,217 ) LOSS ON SALE OF PRODUCT LINE DIVESTITURE - - - (5,092 ) (5,092 ) OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) $ 25,371 $ (172,115 ) $ 28,343 $ 18,184 $ (100,217 ) ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT % ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT % INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT 21.0 % 18.6 % 22.7 % 21.6 % 21.0 % INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT 23.9 % 20.9 % 23.5 % 23.6 % 23.0 % ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT 3.9 % 0.7 % 2.9 % 0.0 % 2.0 % ENERGY SEGMENT 10.7 % 6.2 % 12.3 % 9.8 % 9.9 % ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT % 9.8 % 6.8 % 10.4 % 9.6 % 9.2 % ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS SEGMENT 4.8 % 2.7 % 4.4 % 1.0 % 3.3 % ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT % 9.8 % 6.8 % 10.4 % 9.6 % 9.2 % EBITDA EBITDA INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT $ 35,766 $ 27,131 $ 39,101 $ 35,925 $ 137,923 INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT $ 22,959 $ 18,829 $ 24,686 $ 24,384 $ 90,858 ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT 13,482 9,863 11,210 7,537 42,092 ENERGY SEGMENT 18,348 10,968 16,819 13,717 59,852 CORPORATE / GENERAL (7,644 ) (6,867 ) (7,862 ) (5,267 ) (27,640 ) ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS SEGMENT 8,498 6,882 8,504 5,270 29,154 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 41,604 $ 30,127 $ 42,449 $ 38,195 $ 152,375 CORPORATE / GENERAL (8,201 ) (6,552 ) (7,560 ) (5,176 ) (27,489 ) IMPAIRMENT & DIVESTITURE CHARGES - (186,511 ) - - (186,511 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 41,604 $ 30,127 $ 42,449 $ 38,195 $ 152,375 RESTRUCTURING CHARGES (4,380 ) (3,582 ) (3,496 ) (3,113 ) (14,571 ) IMPAIRMENT & DIVESTITURE CHARGES - (186,511 ) - - (186,511 ) LOSS ON SALE OF PRODUCT LINE DIVESTITURE - - - (5,092 ) (5,092 ) RESTRUCTURING CHARGES (4,380 ) (3,582 ) (3,496 ) (3,113 ) (14,571 ) EBITDA $ 37,224 $ (159,966 ) $ 38,953 $ 29,990 $ (53,799 ) LOSS ON SALE OF PRODUCT LINE DIVESTITURE - - - (5,092 ) (5,092 ) EBITDA $ 37,224 $ (159,966 ) $ 38,953 $ 29,990 $ (53,799 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA % ADJUSTED EBITDA % INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT 23.1 % 21.1 % 25.0 % 24.2 % 23.4 % INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT 25.8 % 23.2 % 25.8 % 25.9 % 25.3 % ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT 9.0 % 7.3 % 7.5 % 5.9 % 7.5 % ENERGY SEGMENT 16.1 % 12.7 % 16.6 % 15.0 % 15.2 % ADJUSTED EBITDA % 13.6 % 11.4 % 13.9 % 13.9 % 13.3 % ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS SEGMENT 8.3 % 7.2 % 7.9 % 5.8 % 7.3 % ADJUSTED EBITDA % 13.6 % 11.4 % 13.9 % 13.9 % 13.3 % NOTE: The total of the individual quarters may not equal the annual total due to rounding

ACTUANT CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL UNAUDITED DATA (Dollars in thousands) RESULTS BY REPORTING SEGMENT NEW REPORTING STRUCTURE FORMER REPORTING STRUCTURE FISCAL 2017 FISCAL 2017 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL SALES SALES INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT $ 138,628 $ 130,166 $ 147,224 $ 136,564 $ 552,582 INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT $ 87,290 $ 91,648 $ 100,503 $ 100,314 $ 379,755 ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT 127,165 128,703 148,203 139,131 543,202 ENERGY SEGMENT 84,646 72,884 83,480 68,584 309,594 TOTAL $ 265,793 $ 258,869 $ 295,427 $ 275,695 $ 1,095,784 ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS SEGMENT 93,857 94,337 111,444 106,797 406,435 TOTAL $ 265,793 $ 258,869 $ 295,427 $ 275,695 $ 1,095,784 OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT $ 27,090 $ 21,583 $ 27,550 $ 22,154 $ 98,377 INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT $ 19,491 $ 19,037 $ 24,019 $ 24,076 $ 86,623 ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT (1,436 ) 89 5,539 4,309 8,501 ENERGY SEGMENT 3,328 (647 ) 895 (3,675 ) (99 ) CORPORATE / GENERAL (6,451 ) (6,372 ) (5,373 ) (6,928 ) (25,123 ) ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS SEGMENT 2,834 3,282 8,174 6,069 20,359 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT $ 19,203 $ 15,300 $ 27,716 $ 19,535 $ 81,755 CORPORATE / GENERAL (6,450 ) (6,372 ) (5,372 ) (6,935 ) (25,128 ) IMPAIRMENT & DIVESTITURE CHARGES - - - (116,979 ) (116,979 ) ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT $ 19,203 $ 15,300 $ 27,716 $ 19,535 $ 81,755 RESTRUCTURING CHARGES (2,948 ) (2,101 ) (384 ) (1,795 ) (7,228 ) IMPAIRMENT & DIVESTITURE CHARGES - - - (116,979 ) (116,979 ) DIRECTOR & OFFICER TRANSITION CHARGES (7,784 ) - - - (7,784 ) RESTRUCTURING CHARGES (2,948 ) (2,101 ) (384 ) (1,795 ) (7,228 ) OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) $ 8,471 $ 13,199 $ 27,332 $ (99,239 ) $ (50,236 ) DIRECTOR & OFFICER TRANSITION CHARGES (7,784 ) - - - (7,784 ) OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) $ 8,471 $ 13,199 $ 27,332 $ (99,239 ) $ (50,236 ) ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT % ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT % INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT 19.5 % 16.6 % 18.7 % 16.2 % 17.8 % INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT 22.3 % 20.8 % 23.9 % 24.0 % 22.8 % ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT -1.1 % 0.1 % 3.7 % 3.1 % 1.6 % ENERGY SEGMENT 3.9 % -0.9 % 1.1 % -5.4 % 0.0 % ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT % 7.2 % 5.9 % 9.4 % 7.1 % 7.5 % ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS SEGMENT 3.0 % 3.5 % 7.3 % 5.7 % 5.0 % ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT % 7.2 % 5.9 % 9.4 % 7.1 % 7.5 % EBITDA EBITDA INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT $ 31,571 $ 24,439 $ 30,103 $ 24,984 $ 111,097 INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT $ 21,217 $ 21,064 $ 25,575 $ 25,851 $ 93,707 ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT 4,608 6,832 12,402 11,069 34,911 ENERGY SEGMENT 9,108 2,943 4,633 142 16,826 CORPORATE / GENERAL (5,452 ) (5,833 ) (5,449 ) (7,163 ) (23,896 ) ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS SEGMENT 6,281 7,277 11,716 9,533 34,807 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 30,727 $ 25,438 $ 37,056 $ 28,890 $ 122,112 CORPORATE / GENERAL (5,879 ) (5,846 ) (4,868 ) (6,636 ) (23,228 ) IMPAIRMENT & DIVESTITURE CHARGES - - - (116,979 ) (116,979 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 30,727 $ 25,438 $ 37,056 $ 28,890 $ 122,112 RESTRUCTURING CHARGES (2,948 ) (2,101 ) (384 ) (1,795 ) (7,228 ) IMPAIRMENT & DIVESTITURE CHARGES - - - (116,979 ) (116,979 ) DIRECTOR & OFFICER TRANSITION CHARGES (7,784 ) - - - (7,784 ) RESTRUCTURING CHARGES (2,948 ) (2,101 ) (384 ) (1,795 ) (7,228 ) EBITDA $ 19,995 $ 23,337 $ 36,672 $ (89,884 ) $ (9,879 ) DIRECTOR & OFFICER TRANSITION CHARGES (7,784 ) - - - (7,784 ) EBITDA $ 19,995 $ 23,337 $ 36,672 $ (89,884 ) $ (9,879 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA % ADJUSTED EBITDA % INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT 22.8 % 18.8 % 20.4 % 18.3 % 20.1 % INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT 24.3 % 23.0 % 25.4 % 25.8 % 24.7 % ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT 3.6 % 5.3 % 8.4 % 8.0 % 6.4 % ENERGY SEGMENT 10.8 % 4.0 % 5.5 % 0.2 % 5.4 % ADJUSTED EBITDA % 11.6 % 9.8 % 12.5 % 10.5 % 11.1 % ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS SEGMENT 6.7 % 7.7 % 10.5 % 8.9 % 8.6 % ADJUSTED EBITDA % 11.6 % 9.8 % 12.5 % 10.5 % 11.1 % NOTE: The total of the individual quarters may not equal the annual total due to rounding

ACTUANT CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL UNAUDITED DATA (Dollars in thousands) RESULTS BY REPORTING SEGMENT NEW REPORTING STRUCTURE FORMER REPORTING STRUCTURE FISCAL 2018 FISCAL 2018 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL SALES SALES INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT $ 141,991 $ 136,986 $ 158,735 $ 153,373 $ 591,085 INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT $ 96,916 $ 99,081 $ 108,297 $ 111,603 $ 415,897 ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT 146,964 138,179 158,361 148,022 591,526 ENERGY SEGMENT 75,841 65,992 83,857 77,454 303,144 TOTAL $ 288,955 $ 275,165 $ 317,096 $ 301,395 $ 1,182,611 ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS SEGMENT 116,198 110,092 124,942 112,338 463,570 TOTAL $ 288,955 $ 275,165 $ 317,096 $ 301,395 $ 1,182,611 OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT $ 22,218 $ 20,510 $ 32,206 $ 28,783 $ 103,718 INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT $ 19,482 $ 18,493 $ 25,845 $ 26,576 $ 90,396 ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT 5,107 1,177 9,714 8,789 24,787 ENERGY SEGMENT 1,224 747 7,033 3,336 12,340 CORPORATE / GENERAL (6,023 ) (4,827 ) (8,149 ) (5,404 ) (24,404 ) ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS SEGMENT 6,618 2,409 9,039 7,633 25,698 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT $ 21,302 $ 16,860 $ 33,771 $ 32,168 $ 104,101 CORPORATE / GENERAL (6,022 ) (4,789 ) (8,146 ) (5,377 ) (24,333 ) IMPAIRMENT & DIVESTITURE CHARGES - (2,987 ) - (70,071 ) (73,058 ) ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT $ 21,302 $ 16,860 $ 33,771 $ 32,168 $ 104,101 RESTRUCTURING CHARGES (6,629 ) (4,284 ) (1,186 ) (746 ) (12,845 ) IMPAIRMENT & DIVESTITURE CHARGES - (2,987 ) - (70,071 ) (73,058 ) OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) $ 14,673 $ 9,589 $ 32,585 $ (38,649 ) $ 18,198 RESTRUCTURING CHARGES (6,629 ) (4,284 ) (1,186 ) (746 ) (12,845 ) OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) $ 14,673 $ 9,589 $ 32,585 $ (38,649 ) $ 18,198 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT % ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT % INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT 15.6 % 15.0 % 20.3 % 18.8 % 17.5 % INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT 20.1 % 18.7 % 23.9 % 23.8 % 21.7 % ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT 3.5 % 0.9 % 6.1 % 5.9 % 4.2 % ENERGY SEGMENT 1.6 % 1.1 % 8.4 % 4.3 % 4.1 % ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT % 7.4 % 6.1 % 10.7 % 10.7 % 8.8 % ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS SEGMENT 5.7 % 2.2 % 7.2 % 6.8 % 5.5 % ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT % 7.4 % 6.1 % 10.7 % 10.7 % 8.8 % EBITDA EBITDA INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT $ 25,567 $ 24,594 $ 36,394 $ 32,763 $ 119,318 INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT $ 21,202 $ 21,034 $ 27,823 $ 28,312 $ 98,371 ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT 11,004 7,267 15,093 15,114 48,478 ENERGY SEGMENT 5,125 4,533 11,554 7,726 28,938 CORPORATE / GENERAL (5,508 ) (5,073 ) (7,113 ) (4,672 ) (22,366 ) ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS SEGMENT 10,254 6,020 12,566 11,779 40,619 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 31,063 $ 26,788 $ 44,374 $ 43,205 $ 145,430 CORPORATE / GENERAL (5,518 ) (4,799 ) (7,569 ) (4,612 ) (22,498 ) IMPAIRMENT & DIVESTITURE CHARGES - (2,987 ) - (70,071 ) (73,058 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 31,063 $ 26,788 $ 44,374 $ 43,205 $ 145,430 RESTRUCTURING CHARGES (6,629 ) (4,284 ) (1,186 ) (746 ) (12,845 ) IMPAIRMENT & DIVESTITURE CHARGES - (2,987 ) - (70,071 ) (73,058 ) EBITDA $ 24,434 $ 19,517 $ 43,188 $ (27,612 ) $ 59,527 RESTRUCTURING CHARGES (6,629 ) (4,284 ) (1,186 ) (746 ) (12,845 ) EBITDA $ 24,434 $ 19,517 $ 43,188 $ (27,612 ) $ 59,527 ADJUSTED EBITDA % ADJUSTED EBITDA % INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT 18.0 % 18.0 % 22.9 % 21.4 % 20.2 % INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT 21.9 % 21.2 % 25.7 % 25.4 % 23.7 % ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT 7.5 % 5.3 % 9.5 % 10.2 % 8.2 % ENERGY SEGMENT 6.8 % 6.9 % 13.8 % 10.0 % 9.5 % ADJUSTED EBITDA % 10.8 % 9.7 % 14.0 % 14.3 % 12.3 % ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS SEGMENT 8.8 % 5.5 % 10.1 % 10.5 % 8.8 % ADJUSTED EBITDA % 10.8 % 9.7 % 14.0 % 14.3 % 12.3 % NOTE: The total of the individual quarters may not equal the annual total due to rounding

ACTUANT CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL UNAUDITED DATA (Dollars in thousands) NET SALES BY PRODUCT LINE NEW REPORTING STRUCTURE FORMER REPORTING STRUCTURE FISCAL 2016 FISCAL 2016 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT PRODUCT $ 92,975 $ 90,362 $ 109,490 $ 107,953 $ 400,780 INDUSTRIAL TOOLS $ 79,733 $ 72,095 $ 81,770 $ 81,234 $ 314,832 SERVICE & RENTAL 61,525 38,449 46,720 40,733 187,427 HEAVY LIFTING TECHNOLOGY 9,137 9,093 13,980 12,775 44,985 ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT ENERGY SEGMENT ON-HIGHWAY 54,075 49,434 58,440 47,626 209,575 ENERGY MAINTENANCE & INTEGRITY 78,835 58,551 73,377 68,118 278,881 AGRICULTURE, OFF-HIGHWAY AND OTHER 48,302 46,442 49,851 42,692 187,287 OTHER ENERGY SOLUTIONS 34,929 27,674 27,923 23,324 113,850 ROPE & CABLE SOLUTIONS 22,391 15,938 18,231 17,253 73,813 CONCRETE TENSIONING 13,205 10,928 12,917 13,441 50,491 ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS SEGMENT OFF-SHORE MOORING 12,538 11,736 9,692 6,071 40,037 ON-HIGHWAY 54,075 49,434 58,440 47,626 209,575 AGRICULTURE, OFF-HIGHWAY AND OTHER 48,302 46,442 49,851 42,692 187,287 TOTAL $ 305,011 $ 263,289 $ 305,341 $ 275,769 $ 1,149,410 TOTAL $ 305,011 $ 263,289 $ 305,341 $ 275,769 $ 1,149,410 NOTE: The total of the individual quarters may not equal the annual total due to rounding

ACTUANT CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL UNAUDITED DATA (Dollars in thousands) NET SALES BY PRODUCT LINE NEW REPORTING STRUCTURE FORMER REPORTING STRUCTURE FISCAL 2017 FISCAL 2017 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT PRODUCT $ 93,415 $ 94,406 $ 105,615 $ 102,945 $ 396,381 INDUSTRIAL TOOLS $ 79,039 $ 78,679 $ 87,404 $ 90,447 $ 335,569 SERVICE & RENTAL 45,213 35,760 41,609 33,619 156,201 HEAVY LIFTING TECHNOLOGY 8,251 12,969 13,099 9,867 44,186 ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT ENERGY SEGMENT ON-HIGHWAY 51,630 50,611 57,710 55,880 215,831 ENERGY MAINTENANCE & INTEGRITY 64,821 51,590 59,905 49,400 225,716 AGRICULTURE, OFF-HIGHWAY AND OTHER 42,227 43,726 53,734 50,917 190,604 OTHER ENERGY SOLUTIONS 19,825 21,294 23,575 19,184 83,878 ROPE & CABLE SOLUTIONS 14,293 15,342 19,439 16,095 65,169 CONCRETE TENSIONING 13,483 13,072 13,184 13,150 52,889 ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS SEGMENT OFF-SHORE MOORING 5,532 5,952 4,136 3,089 18,709 ON-HIGHWAY 51,630 50,611 57,710 55,880 215,831 AGRICULTURE, OFF-HIGHWAY AND OTHER 42,227 43,726 53,734 50,917 190,604 TOTAL $ 265,793 $ 258,869 $ 295,427 $ 275,695 $ 1,095,784 TOTAL $ 265,793 $ 258,869 $ 295,427 $ 275,695 $ 1,095,784 NOTE: The total of the individual quarters may not equal the annual total due to rounding

ACTUANT CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL UNAUDITED DATA (Dollars in thousands) NET SALES BY PRODUCT LINE NEW REPORTING STRUCTURE FORMER REPORTING STRUCTURE FISCAL 2018 FISCAL 2018 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT PRODUCT $ 101,120 $ 105,301 $ 115,722 $ 117,262 $ 439,405 INDUSTRIAL TOOLS $ 84,510 $ 87,438 $ 98,970 $ 98,628 $ 369,546 SERVICE & RENTAL 40,871 31,685 43,013 36,111 151,680 HEAVY LIFTING TECHNOLOGY 12,406 11,643 9,327 12,975 46,351 ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT ENERGY SEGMENT ON-HIGHWAY 64,882 59,297 66,556 57,348 248,083 ENERGY MAINTENANCE & INTEGRITY 56,710 48,889 63,421 55,366 224,386 AGRICULTURE, OFF-HIGHWAY AND OTHER 51,316 50,795 58,386 54,990 215,487 OTHER ENERGY SOLUTIONS 19,131 17,103 20,436 22,088 78,758 ROPE & CABLE SOLUTIONS 16,386 17,101 20,436 22,088 76,011 CONCRETE TENSIONING 11,635 10,984 12,983 13,596 49,198 ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS SEGMENT OFF-SHORE MOORING 2,745 2 - - 2,747 ON-HIGHWAY 64,882 59,297 66,556 57,348 248,083 AGRICULTURE, OFF-HIGHWAY AND OTHER 51,316 50,795 58,386 54,990 215,487 TOTAL $ 288,955 $ 275,165 $ 317,096 $ 301,395 $ 1,182,611 TOTAL $ 288,955 $ 275,165 $ 317,096 $ 301,395 $ 1,182,611 NOTE: The total of the individual quarters may not equal the annual total due to rounding

ACTUANT CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL UNAUDITED DATA (Dollars in thousands) FISCAL 2016 FISCAL 2017 FISCAL 2018 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA NET EARNINGS (LOSS) (GAAP MEASURE) $ 15,448 $ (159,190) $ 21,166 $ 17,402 $ (105,174) $ 4,965 $ 5,074 $ 22,511 $ (98,764) $ (66,213) $ 5,226 $ (18,221) $ 29,012 $ (37,664) $ (21,648) FINANCING COSTS, NET 7,117 6,866 7,253 7,532 28,768 7,132 7,334 7,553 7,683 29,703 7,514 7,604 7,756 8,617 31,491 INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE 2,187 (20,026) (827) (6,504) (25,170) (2,998) 200 (4,029) (9,651) (16,478) 1,604 19,839 (3,995) (8,472) 8,976 DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION 12,472 12,384 11,361 11,560 47,777 10,896 10,729 10,637 10,848 43,110 10,090 10,295 10,415 9,907 40,708 EBITDA $ 37,224 $ (159,966) $ 38,953 $ 29,990 $ (53,799) $ 19,995 $ 23,337 $ 36,672 $ (89,884) $ (9,879) $ 24,434 $ 19,517 $ 43,188 $ (27,612) $ 59,527 IMPAIRMENT & OTHER DIVESTITURE CHARGES - 186,511 - 186,511 - - - 116,979 116,979 - 2,987 - 70,071 73,058 DIRECTOR & OFFICER TRANSITION CHARGES - - - - - 7,784 - - - 7,784 - - - - - LOSS ON SANLO PRODUCT LINE DIVESTITURE - - - 5,092 5,092 - - - - - - - - - - RESTRUCTURING CHARGES 4,380 3,582 3,496 3,113 14,571 2,948 2,101 384 1,795 7,228 6,629 4,284 1,186 746 12,845 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 41,604 $ 30,127 $ 42,449 $ 38,195 $ 152,375 $ 30,727 $ 25,438 $ 37,056 $ 28,890 $ 122,112 $ 31,063 $ 26,788 $ 44,374 $ 43,205 $ 145,430 NOTES: The total of the individual quarters may not equal the annual total due to rounding. EBITDA represents net earnings (loss) before financing costs, net, income tax (benefit) expense, and depreciation & amortization. EBITDA is not a calculation based upon generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The amounts included in the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings (loss), operating profit (loss) or operating cash flows. Actuant has presented EBITDA because it regularly reviews this performance measure. In addition, EBITDA is used by many of our investors and lenders, and is presented as a convenience to them. The EBITDA measure presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005889/en/